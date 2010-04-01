Scalper Sniper Xauusd
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Версия: 1.20
- Активации: 10
Sniper Scalper XAUUSD
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4
📊 OVERVIEW
Sniper Scalper XAUUSD is an automated trading Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) on the M5 timeframe. This EA uses a high-precision scalping strategy based on candlestick pattern analysis, body size, and signal detection in consecutive rows to identify entry opportunities with an excellent risk-reward ratio.
🎯 MAIN FEATURES
✅ Trading Strategy
Type: Precision Scalping with Pattern Detection
Consecutive Candlestick Analysis: Identifies rows of 1 candlestick with a minimum body of 2.0 pips
Dual Signals: Entry system with multiple confirmation (eleven-type signal)
Advanced Risk Management: 50-pip Stop Loss and 100-pip Take Profit (1:2 ratio)
Smart Trailing Stop: Triggers at 50 pips of profit and follows at 25 pips
⚙️ Trading Settings
Volume per trade: 0.20 lots (adjustable according to capital)
Trading Hours: 06:00 - 23:00 (optimized for higher volatility sessions)
Magic Number: 2885 (for unique trade identification)
Compatible with: Standard and Funding accounts
📈 SPECIFICATIONS TECHNIQUES
Main Parameters
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes) - REQUIRED
Recommended Broker: IC Markets
Account Type: Compatible with ECN, Standard, and Funding accounts
Suggested Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Entry Parameters
Magic Number: 2885
Time Start: 06:00
Time End: 23:00
Signal Type: ONCE
Row Size: 1 candle
Min Body Size: 2.0 pips
Volume Size: 0.20 lots
Stop Loss: 50 pips
Take Profit: 100 pips
Trailing Stop: 25 pips
Trailing Start: 50 pips
Period: M5 (Current)
💼 RISK MANAGEMENT
The EA incorporates a robust risk management system Risk:
Fixed Stop Loss: 50 pips per trade
Take Profit: 100 pips (risk/reward ratio 1:2)
Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically triggers when the trade reaches 50 pips of profit, following the price at a 25-pip distance
Capital Protection: Signal verification system to prevent unnecessary trades
🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
✔️ XAU/USD Specialization: Exclusively optimized for gold, leveraging its characteristic volatility
✔️ Double Confirmation System: Two sets of signal parameters for greater accuracy
✔️ Intelligent Trailing Stop: Protects profits while allowing gains to run
✔️ Compatible with Funding Brokers: Complies with the rules of most funding companies (FTMO, TopStepTrader, etc.)
✔️ Low Drawdown: Conservative strategy with professional risk management
✔️ Fully Automated: Trades 24/5 without manual intervention
🔧 REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Requirements
Updated MetaTrader 4
Recommended VPS (for uninterrupted 24/7 operation)
Maximum recommended spread: 20 pips
Minimum capital: $1,000 USD (to trade with 0.20 lots)
Suggested Capital by Volume
0.10 lots: $300 - $500
0.20 lots: $500 - $1,000
0.50 lots: $1,500 - $2,500
1.00 lot: $5,000 - $10,000
🚀 CONCLUSION
Sniper Scalper XAUUSD v1.20 is a professional automated trading solution for traders looking to trade gold with a precise and controlled scalping strategy. Its double confirmation system, advanced risk management, and compatibility with funding brokers make it an ideal tool for both retail traders and professionals seeking to complete funding challenges.
Start trading gold automatically and professionally with Sniper Scalper XAUUSD!