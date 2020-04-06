Ichimoku Scalper Gold
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Версия: 2.0
- Активации: 10
🥇 ICHIMOKU SCALPER GOLD
Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading
📋 OVERVIEW
Ichimoku Scalper Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) using the powerful Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical analysis system. This EA combines the precision of Ichimoku with an adaptive grid strategy and professional risk management, ideal for traders seeking consistency in one of the most volatile and liquid markets.
⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Operating Parameters
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Strategy Type: Scalping with Adaptive Grid
Main Indicator: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (Tenkan 9, Kijun 26, Senkou 52)
Capital Requirements
Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD
Suggested Lot Size Range: 0.20 - 0.50 lots
Compatible with: Live Accounts and Prop Firms
🎯 TRADING METHODOLOGY
Ichimoku Multi-Confirmation System
The EA uses the three key Ichimoku confirmations to generate high-probability signals:
BUY Signals:
✅ Tenkan/Kijun Crossover: Tenkan Sen above Kijun Sen (bullish momentum)
✅ Price over Kumo Cloud: Price trading above the cloud (confirmed uptrend)
✅ Positive Chikou Span: Chikou Span above the historical price (buying strength)
SELL Signals:
✅ Tenkan/Kijun Crossover: Tenkan Sen below Kijun Sen (bearish momentum)
✅ Low Kumo Price: Price trading below the cloud (confirmed downtrend)
✅ Negative Chikou Span: Chikou Span below the historical price (selling strength)
🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
Capital Protection
Dynamic Stop Loss: 20 pips configurable according to volatility
Smart Trailing Stop: Activates at 5 pips of profit, with 2-pip steps
Spread Control: Maximum 30 pips to avoid trading in unfavorable conditions
Limit on pending orders: Maximum 2 per direction Exposure Control
Flexible Money Management
Option 1: Fixed Lot Size (0.20 - 0.50 recommended)
Option 2: Automatic Calculation by Percentage Risk (0.5% of balance)
Margin Verification: Automatic check before each trade
🏦 IDEAL FOR PROP FIRMS
Features Compatible with Funding Accounts:
✅ Respects drawdown limits: Conservative risk management
✅ Exposure control: Maximum 2 pending orders per direction
✅ No martingale: Does not double lots on losses
✅ Defined trading hours: Trades only during high liquidity hours (4:00 PM - 10:00 PM GMT configurable)
✅ Automatic trailing stop: Protects profits without manual intervention
📊 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
🎯 Ichimoku Accuracy
System proven for decades in Asian markets
Multi-confirmation reduces false signals
Clear trend visualization Momentum and Support/Resistance
⚡ Optimized for XAU/USD
Parameters calibrated for gold volatility
Adaptive grid leverages rapid M5 movements
Spread filter protects against slippage
🤖 Complete Automation
No manual intervention required
Autonomous pending order management
Automatic trailing stop to maximize profits
🔒 Maximum Security
No trading against confirmed trends
Stop loss on all trades
Margin check before opening positions.
🏆 CONCLUSION
Ichimoku Scalper Gold represents the perfect fusion of Japanese technical analysis wisdom and modern automated trading technology. Designed for serious traders seeking consistency in the gold market, this EA offers a competitive edge for both personal accounts and the demanding environment of Prop Firms.
Ready to trade gold with professional precision? 🥇
"Ichimoku doesn't predict the future, it reveals the present with clarity."