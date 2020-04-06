OBV Scalper GOLD MT4

📊 Description

OBV Scalper GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) using the On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator to detect divergences and high-probability scalping opportunities.





The EA automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price and volume, placing strategic pending orders with integrated risk management and dynamic trailing stops.





⚙️ Technical Specifications

Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

Style: Scalping with controlled grid

Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD minimum

Suggested Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 lots

Recommended Broker: IC Markets (works with all brokers)

Account Type: ECN, Standard, Raw Spread

Ideal for: Funding accounts and proprietary accounts

🎯 Main Features

✅ Automatic OBV divergence detection

✅ Intelligent grid system with order limits

✅ Dynamic trailing stop to maximize profits

✅ Configurable time filter

✅ Risk management by percentage or fixed lot size

✅ Maximum spread control

✅ Integrated margin protection





🚀 Advantages

Proven strategy: Based on professional volume analysis

Full automation: Trades 24/7 without intervention

Risk management: Stop Loss and Trailing Stop Included

Optimized for GOLD: Parameters adjusted for XAU/USD

Compatible with Funding: Meets trading firm requirements

