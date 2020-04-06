Making Scalper Hard GOLD

Making Scalper Hard Gold - Professional EA for XAU/USD
Description
Making Scalper Hard Gold is an advanced scalping Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This automated system combines multiple technical trading strategies to maximize opportunities in the gold market, one of the most volatile and liquid assets in the financial market.

Key Features
Multi-Strategy System
The Expert Advisor (EA) implements three complementary trading systems:

RSI + Stochastic Filter: Identifies overbought and oversold zones for precise entries
Parabolic SAR: Detects trend changes and generates reversal signals
Intelligent Grid System: Places strategically spaced pending orders
Professional Risk Management
Adjustable Stop Loss: Automatic 20-pip protection by default
Dynamic Trailing Stop: Secures profits by moving the stop loss in favor of the trade
Margin Control: Automatic verification before each trade
Limit on pending orders: Maximum of 2 per type to prevent overexposure
Flexible Money Management
Recommended fixed lot size: 0.20 - 0.50 lots
Suggested capital: $1,000 USD minimum
Percentage risk: Configurable 0.5%
Automatic adaptation: Adjusts the size according to the available balance
Security Filters
Spread Control: Only trades when the spread is ≤30 pips
Time Filter: Active trading between 4:00 PM and 10:00 PM (configurable)
Margin Check: Prevents trades with insufficient capital
Compatibility
✅ Broker: Compatible with any MetaTrader 4 broker
✅ Funding Accounts: Fully suitable for prop firms and challenges
✅ Spread: Optimized for ECN and standard brokers
✅ Leverage: Works with different leverage levels

Technical Specifications
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 (adjustable according to capital)
Version: 1.53
Competitive Advantages
🎯 Accuracy: Multiple technical confirmations before entering the market
⚡ Speed: Optimized execution for high-frequency scalping
🛡️ Protection: Comprehensive risk management system and Capital
🔧 Customizable: Over 20 adjustable parameters to suit your risk profile
📊 Transparent: Clear identification of each trade by system (RSI/Stoch or SAR)

Making Scalper Hard Gold is the ideal tool for traders looking to automate their gold trading with a robust, proven, and fully configurable system. Perfect for both personal accounts and for consistently and effectively overcoming funding challenges.
