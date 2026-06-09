Most traders lose because the market moves against them. Volt Prism EA turns that around.

IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup guide with recommended settings for your broker.

LIMITED PRICE: Price increases by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price: $2,999. The earlier you buy, the more you save.

Real Results. Not Marketing.

Volt Prism EA

Break-even in 7 days of live trading.

That's not a backtest. That's not a demo account. That's real money, real market, real results from live trading sessions. Users who started with Volt Prism EA recovered their investment within the first week.

While other EAs promise the world in backtests and disappoint live — Volt Prism delivers from day one.

What if losing trades could still close in profit?

That's exactly what Volt Prism EA does.

While most EAs panic when the market reverses, Volt Prism adapts. It reads the real direction of the market and builds positions intelligently until your cycle closes green — no matter which way the market moved at the start.

This is not your average grid bot. This is precision.

Why traders choose Volt Prism EA

🔥 It works when others fail When the market trends hard in one direction, most EAs blow up. Volt Prism's built-in intelligence detects trending vs ranging conditions and adjusts automatically — protecting your account when it matters most.

🎯 Set it. Forget it. Collect. Configure your daily target once. Volt Prism runs 24/5, builds positions, hits the target, and stops. Clean. No babysitting required.

🛡️ Smart protection built in Two independent filters work together to block entries during choppy, sideways conditions — one of the main reasons retail EAs lose money. Volt Prism only works when the market is worth trading.

📊 3 modes. One EA. Whether you prefer aggressive compounding, balanced grid trading, or directional hedging — Volt Prism has a mode built for your style.

📱 Full Telegram control Get real-time alerts and control your EA remotely. Check status, close positions, or reset anytime — straight from your phone.

This EA is for you if...

✅ You want a fully automated EA that runs while you sleep

✅ You can start with as little as $50 on a cent account

✅ You're tired of EAs that work in backtests but fail live

✅ You want daily profit targets, not random results

✅ You trade XAUUSD, EURUSD, or Synthetic Indices

✅ You want an EA that protects your account, not just chases pips

Key Features

Low Barrier to Entry — Start with just $50 on a cent account

— Start with just Fully Automated — No manual intervention required

— No manual intervention required 3 Trading Modes — Choose the style that fits your risk appetite

— Choose the style that fits your risk appetite Dual Market Filter — Blocks trading during sideways/ranging conditions

— Blocks trading during sideways/ranging conditions Daily Target System — EA stops automatically when goal is reached

— EA stops automatically when goal is reached Drawdown Protection — Closes all positions if drawdown exceeds your limit

— Closes all positions if drawdown exceeds your limit Trailing Stop — Lock in profits as the market moves in your favor

— Lock in profits as the market moves in your favor Telegram Integration — Real-time notifications and remote commands

— Real-time notifications and remote commands Multi-Symbol — Works on XAUUSD, EURUSD, synthetic indices, and more

— Works on XAUUSD, EURUSD, synthetic indices, and more Dashboard — Full on-chart visibility of all positions and status

Tested. Proven. Live.

Volt Prism EA has been running on live accounts since development. Not just backtested curves — real money, real markets, real results.

The team at VoltTrade uses this exact EA on their own accounts daily.

Settings are simple

You don't need to be a quant to run this. Set your lot size, choose your mode, enter your daily profit target — and let Volt Prism handle the rest.

Full documentation and support available via Telegram.

FAQ

What is the minimum deposit? Only $50 on a cent account — that's all you need to start. With a cent account, $50 becomes 5,000 cents, giving your EA enough room to layer positions properly without risking large capital. Perfect for beginners who want to start small and scale up.

Does it work on a small account? Yes. The EA scales with your balance. Start with a cent account or standard account — Volt Prism adapts automatically.

What symbols does it work on? XAUUSD, EURUSD, and most major pairs. Also compatible with synthetic indices (Volatility Index, Boom/Crash, etc.)

Is it fully automatic? Yes. Once attached to a chart, the EA handles everything — entries, layering, take profit, and daily target management.

What timeframe should I use? M1 or M5 recommended for best results.

Is there a demo version? Yes — use the Free Demo button to test before purchasing.

Support & Community

Questions? Need help with setup or optimization?

We respond to every message. Your success is our business.

BONUS: Purchase Volt Prism EA and get exclusive access to our private VoltTrade community with live signal updates, settings recommendations, and direct support. Ask in private for details!

Volt Prism EA — Precision. Protection. Profit.