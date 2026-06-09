Volt PRISM

Volt Prism EA

Most traders lose because the market moves against them. Volt Prism EA turns that around.

IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup guide with recommended settings for your broker.

LIMITED PRICE:  Price increases by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price: $2,999. The earlier you buy, the more you save.

Real Results. Not Marketing.

Break-even in 7 days of live trading.

That's not a backtest. That's not a demo account. That's real money, real market, real results from live trading sessions. Users who started with Volt Prism EA recovered their investment within the first week.

While other EAs promise the world in backtests and disappoint live — Volt Prism delivers from day one.

What if losing trades could still close in profit?

That's exactly what Volt Prism EA does.

While most EAs panic when the market reverses, Volt Prism adapts. It reads the real direction of the market and builds positions intelligently until your cycle closes green — no matter which way the market moved at the start.

This is not your average grid bot. This is precision.

Why traders choose Volt Prism EA

🔥 It works when others fail When the market trends hard in one direction, most EAs blow up. Volt Prism's built-in intelligence detects trending vs ranging conditions and adjusts automatically — protecting your account when it matters most.

🎯 Set it. Forget it. Collect. Configure your daily target once. Volt Prism runs 24/5, builds positions, hits the target, and stops. Clean. No babysitting required.

🛡️ Smart protection built in Two independent filters work together to block entries during choppy, sideways conditions — one of the main reasons retail EAs lose money. Volt Prism only works when the market is worth trading.

📊 3 modes. One EA. Whether you prefer aggressive compounding, balanced grid trading, or directional hedging — Volt Prism has a mode built for your style.

📱 Full Telegram control Get real-time alerts and control your EA remotely. Check status, close positions, or reset anytime — straight from your phone.

This EA is for you if...

  • ✅ You want a fully automated EA that runs while you sleep
  • ✅ You can start with as little as $50 on a cent account
  • ✅ You're tired of EAs that work in backtests but fail live
  • ✅ You want daily profit targets, not random results
  • ✅ You trade XAUUSD, EURUSD, or Synthetic Indices
  • ✅ You want an EA that protects your account, not just chases pips

Key Features

  • Low Barrier to Entry — Start with just $50 on a cent account
  • Fully Automated — No manual intervention required
  • 3 Trading Modes — Choose the style that fits your risk appetite
  • Dual Market Filter — Blocks trading during sideways/ranging conditions
  • Daily Target System — EA stops automatically when goal is reached
  • Drawdown Protection — Closes all positions if drawdown exceeds your limit
  • Trailing Stop — Lock in profits as the market moves in your favor
  • Telegram Integration — Real-time notifications and remote commands
  • Multi-Symbol — Works on XAUUSD, EURUSD, synthetic indices, and more
  • Dashboard — Full on-chart visibility of all positions and status

Tested. Proven. Live.

Volt Prism EA has been running on live accounts since development. Not just backtested curves — real money, real markets, real results.

The team at VoltTrade uses this exact EA on their own accounts daily.

Settings are simple

You don't need to be a quant to run this. Set your lot size, choose your mode, enter your daily profit target — and let Volt Prism handle the rest.

Full documentation and support available via Telegram.

FAQ

What is the minimum deposit? Only $50 on a cent account — that's all you need to start. With a cent account, $50 becomes 5,000 cents, giving your EA enough room to layer positions properly without risking large capital. Perfect for beginners who want to start small and scale up.

Does it work on a small account? Yes. The EA scales with your balance. Start with a cent account or standard account — Volt Prism adapts automatically.

What symbols does it work on? XAUUSD, EURUSD, and most major pairs. Also compatible with synthetic indices (Volatility Index, Boom/Crash, etc.)

Is it fully automatic? Yes. Once attached to a chart, the EA handles everything — entries, layering, take profit, and daily target management.

What timeframe should I use? M1 or M5 recommended for best results.

Is there a demo version? Yes — use the Free Demo button to test before purchasing.

Support & Community

Questions? Need help with setup or optimization?

We respond to every message. Your success is our business.

BONUS: Purchase Volt Prism EA and get exclusive access to our private VoltTrade community with live signal updates, settings recommendations, and direct support. Ask in private for details!

Volt Prism EA — Precision. Protection. Profit.


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Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Dragoljub Vujcic
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William Brandon Autry
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Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
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Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
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ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
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Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
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5 (1)
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PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
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