Scalping King Santosa BOT EA

KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor

Smart. Discipline. Profit.

KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management.

Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading criteria are met, helping to reduce unnecessary and low-probability entries.

Support Broker 2 and 3 digit ( Recomended broker 2 digit)
Minimum balance : $500

Recommended Settings

Symbol
XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe
M5

Account Type

• ECN

• Raw Spread

• Low Spread

• Cent Account


Key Features

✅ Fully Automated Trading

✅ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Intelligent market analysis before every trade

✅ High-quality trade filtering system

✅ Flexible risk management

✅ Supports both Manual Lot and Auto Lot

✅ Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

✅ Built-in Break Even protection

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✅ Automatic protection before daily market close

✅ Telegram notifications for important account events

✅ Easy-to-use and customizable settings

How It Works

KING SANTOSA EA continuously analyzes market conditions in real time and automatically determines when trading opportunities meet its internal requirements.

Instead of trading every market movement, the EA focuses on carefully selected opportunities based on its proprietary trading algorithm.

This disciplined approach helps improve trade quality while avoiding unnecessary market exposure.

Risk Management

Effective risk management is one of the core strengths of KING SANTOSA EA.

The EA includes several built-in features to help protect your trading account, including:

• Automatic Lot Size Management

• Manual Lot Option

• Automatic Stop Loss

• Automatic Take Profit

• Break Even Protection

• Trailing Stop

• Flexible Risk and Profit Settings

These features allow traders to adapt the EA to different account sizes and risk preferences.

Telegram Notifications

Stay connected to your trading account anytime, anywhere.

KING SANTOSA EA can automatically send Telegram notifications for important account events, including:

• Low Balance Alerts

• Profit Target Notifications

• Important Trading Status Updates

This allows you to monitor your account without constantly opening MetaTrader.

Recommended For

✔ Traders who prefer fully automated trading

✔ Traders looking for disciplined trade execution

✔ Traders who want to reduce emotional decision-making

✔ Traders focusing exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold)

VPS

A VPS is highly recommended to ensure stable 24/7 operation.

Why Choose KING SANTOSA EA?

Unlike many Expert Advisors that prioritize the number of trades, KING SANTOSA EA focuses on trade quality.

Every trading opportunity is carefully evaluated through a proprietary internal algorithm before execution. This selective approach helps create a more disciplined, structured, and consistent trading experience.

KING SANTOSA EA is not simply an automated trading robot—it is designed to manage trades responsibly while maintaining a strong focus on risk control and execution quality.

Advantages

• Professional Scalping Strategy

• High-Quality Trade Selection

• Intelligent Market Analysis

• Flexible Money Management

• Automatic Trade Protection

• Beginner-Friendly Settings

• Optimized for XAUUSD

• Fast and Stable Execution

• Suitable for Long-Term Use

• Easy Installation and Configuration

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading on a live account.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
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Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
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5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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