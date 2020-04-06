Level Slow Xauusd

LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD

General Description

LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD is an Expert Advisor designed with a conservative and controlled approach to trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements advanced frequency controls that limit the opening of trades, making it ideal for Prop Firm accounts and traders seeking sustained and controlled capital growth.





Main Features

Controlled Trading Strategy

Intelligent Frequency System: Control by number of candlesticks and time between trades

Pending Order Management: BuyStop and SellStop with dynamically calculated distances

Adaptive Trailing Stop: Progressive adjustment of the stop loss based on profit

Dynamic Parameters: All levels are recalculated in real time based on the average spread

Conservative Trading: Lower trading frequency for greater stability

Frequency Control System (NEW)

Candlestick Control





Minimum number of candlesticks between trades (default: 5 candlesticks)

Prevents over-trading during periods of high volatility

Allows for more spaced-out and selective trading

Time Control





Minimum number of minutes between trades (default: 15 minutes)

Ideal for avoiding consecutive trades in adverse conditions

Ensures market analysis between each entry

Risk Management

Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD

Recommended Lot Size: 0.50 lots (adjustable based on balance)

Flexible Money Management: Fixed lot size or percentage-based risk management

Spread Control: Limits trades when the spread exceeds configurable levels

Mandatory Stop Loss: Automatic protection on all positions

Ideal for Prop Firms

✓ Controlled Drawdown: Spaced trading reduces exposure ✓ Trading Rules: Compatible with daily loss and max drawdown rules ✓ Consistency: Systematic trading without emotion ✓ Scalability: Adjustable to different account sizes ✓ No Martingale: Does not progressively increase lot size ✓ Clean History: Well-spaced and documented trades





Key Technical Parameters

GENERAL SETTINGS

Slippage: 1 point

TIME SETTINGS

Start Hour: 1 (trading start)

End Hour: 23 (trading end)

Order Modifications: 60 seconds

FREQUENCY CONTROL (Exclusive to SLOW)

Use Bar Control: Enabled by default

Min Bars Before New Order: 5 minimum candles between trades

Use Time Control: Disabled by default

Min Minutes Before New Order: 15 minutes between trades

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Fixed Lot: 0.50 (recommended, modifiable)

Risk Percent: 0% (use fixed lot size or enable Money Management)

TRADE SETTINGS

Delta: 0.5 (distance between orders)

Max Distance: 7.0 (inhibition range)

Stop Loss: 10 points

Max Trailing: 4.0 (maximum trailing stop)

Competitive Advantages

✓ SLOW Operation: Greater control and lower trade frequency ✓ Anti-Overtrading Protection: Dual control system (candles + time) ✓ XAU/USD Specialization: Optimized exclusively for gold ✓ Prop Firm Friendly: Meets evaluation requirements ✓ Market Adaptability: Dynamic parameters according to spread ✓ Dynamic Trailing: Maximizes profits while protecting gains ✓ No Martingale: Professional risk management





System Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Currency Pair: XAU/USD exclusively

Timeframe: H1 (1 hour)

Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Recommended Brokers:

RoboForex (competitive spreads, ECN execution)

IC Markets (Raw Spread, ideal for controlled scalping)

Account Type: ECN or with low spreads

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 trading

Recommended Settings

For Accounts from $1,000 - $5,000

FixedLot = 0.50

MinBarsBeforeNewOrder = 5

UseBarControl = true

UseTimeControl = false

For Accounts from $5,000 - $10,000

FixedLot = 1.00

MinBarsBeforeNewOrder = 5

UseBarControl = true

UseTimeControl = false

For Prop Firms (Evaluation)

FixedLot = 0.50 (or according to prop rules)

MinBarsBeforeNewOrder = 7 (more conservative)

UseBarControl = true

UseTimeControl = true

MinMinutesBeforeNewOrder = 30

How the SLOW System Works

The EA operates using a frequency-controlled pending order system. Unlike aggressive systems, LEVEL SLOW waits for a minimum number of candlesticks (configurable) before placing new orders, significantly reducing the number of trades and the associated drawdown.



