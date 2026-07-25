Open the Trade from Your Phone — Let the Robot Manage the Rest

Gold Auto Pilot v3.1

Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 combines manual trading freedom with automated basket management.

You can identify an opportunity and open your first BUY or SELL trade manually through the MetaTrader 5 mobile application. Gold Auto Pilot, running on your computer or VPS, automatically detects and adopts that manual trade on the same symbol.

From that moment, the robot can manage the trade according to your selected settings.

Mobile Manual Trade Management

You do not need to stay in front of your computer to start a trading basket.

Simply open a manual trade from your phone. The robot can then:

Detect and adopt the manual position automatically

Use the first manual trade as the starting point of the basket

Continue opening additional trades using Timer or Price Grid mode

Scale robot lot sizes according to the first manual lot

Scale the basket profit target according to the first manual lot

Keep additional trades in the same direction as the first manual trade

Close all managed BUY and SELL positions at the combined basket profit target

Stop the EA when a managed trade is closed manually

This creates a practical semi-automatic trading workflow:

You decide when and where to enter. Gold Auto Pilot manages the basket.

Important: Expert Advisors do not run directly inside the MT5 mobile application. Gold Auto Pilot must remain active on MetaTrader 5 desktop or a VPS. The mobile application is used to open, monitor or manually close the trade.

Two Manual Basket Direction Modes

Locked Direction

The robot follows the direction of the first manual trade until the entire basket is closed.

Manual BUY starts a BUY basket

Manual SELL starts a SELL basket

Opposite-direction robot trades are blocked during that basket

This mode provides clearer and more controlled basket management.

Free Direction

The robot may open BUY or SELL trades according to the enabled macro and micro trend filters.

This mode provides greater flexibility when market direction changes.

Timer or Price Grid Entry

Gold Auto Pilot offers two different entry systems.

Timer Strategy

The robot waits for the selected number of minutes before opening the next eligible trade.

This provides time-controlled basket expansion and prevents trades from being opened too frequently.

Price Grid Strategy

When Timer Strategy is disabled, new positions are opened according to the selected grid distance.

Additional BUY trades are opened after the price moves downward by the defined distance

Additional SELL trades are opened after the price moves upward by the defined distance

Unified Basket Profit Management

Gold Auto Pilot evaluates all managed BUY and SELL positions as one combined basket.

When the total net basket profit reaches the selected USD target, the robot can close all managed positions together.

When a basket starts with a manual trade, the profit target can automatically scale according to the lot size of the first manual position.

For example, a larger manual starting lot can proportionally increase:

The robot’s following lot sizes

The total basket profit target

Automatic Lot and Risk Management

The robot can calculate the risk multiplier automatically according to account balance.

Users can configure:

Balance required for each risk level

Manual risk multiplier

Base starting lot

Lot increase amount

Number of trades before the next lot increase

Maximum permitted lot size

Automatic Risk can also be disabled for fully manual risk selection.

Maximum Trade Limit

Users can limit the maximum number of positions allowed inside a basket.

This feature helps control:

Basket size

Margin usage

Total market exposure

Grid expansion

Macro and Micro Trend Filters

Gold Auto Pilot includes two independent moving-average trend filters.

Macro Trend Filter

Analyzes the broader market direction using a selectable timeframe, period, averaging method and price source.

Micro Trend Filter

Analyzes the shorter-term market direction before allowing new entries.

When both filters are enabled, a new robot trade must receive confirmation from both trend systems.

Trading Time Filter

The robot can be restricted to selected trading hours.

Users can define:

Trading start hour and minute

Trading end hour and minute

Whether an existing basket may continue receiving new trades outside the selected hours

Separate BUY and SELL Price Ranges

Gold Auto Pilot can restrict entries to specific price areas.

Independent ranges can be configured for:

BUY entries

SELL entries

This allows the user to prevent the robot from opening positions outside predetermined market zones.

Economic News Protection

The integrated news filter can block new entries around selected economic events.

Available controls include:

Online news data for live and demo trading

Local news files for backtesting

Selected currencies

High-impact events only

Medium- and high-impact events

All impacts and holidays

Blocking time before the event

Blocking time after the event

News refresh interval

Optional trade blocking when news data cannot be retrieved

Stop Loss and Drawdown Protection

An individual Stop Loss can be applied to every robot trade.

The Safe Risk Mode also provides account drawdown protection. When the selected maximum drawdown level is reached, the robot can:

Close all managed positions

Stop opening new positions

Wait for the configured cooldown period

Aggressive Mode keeps the drawdown limit disabled.

Automatic Pause Controls

Gold Auto Pilot can automatically stop after:

A basket reaches its profit target

A Stop Loss is triggered

A managed trade is closed manually

The maximum drawdown limit is reached

The EA can then be restarted using the RESUME EA button on the information panel.

Changing an input setting does not automatically cancel the protected pause state. This helps prevent an unwanted new basket from starting after an input change or EA restart.

Real-Time Information Panel

The on-chart dashboard displays important information such as:

Robot status

BUY and SELL trade counts

BUY and SELL profit

Combined basket profit

Active risk level

Timer countdown

Drawdown level

Trading-time status

Trend status

ADX, +DI and -DI values

Manual control status

Pause and resume controls

Why Gold Auto Pilot?

Gold Auto Pilot is designed for traders who want to keep control of the first entry while automating the repetitive work that follows.

Open the first trade from your phone.

Let the robot continue the basket on your VPS.

Monitor the entire process from anywhere.

Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 brings together:

Mobile-assisted manual entry

Automatic manual-trade adoption

Timer and grid management

Dynamic lot and target scaling

Unified basket closure

Trend and news protection

Drawdown security

Flexible manual control

Your entry. Your direction. Automated basket management.

(For a more detailed guide, please contact us.)