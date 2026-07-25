Gold Auto Pilot

Gold Auto Pilot v3.1

Open the Trade from Your Phone — Let the Robot Manage the Rest

Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 combines manual trading freedom with automated basket management.

You can identify an opportunity and open your first BUY or SELL trade manually through the MetaTrader 5 mobile application. Gold Auto Pilot, running on your computer or VPS, automatically detects and adopts that manual trade on the same symbol.

From that moment, the robot can manage the trade according to your selected settings.

Mobile Manual Trade Management

You do not need to stay in front of your computer to start a trading basket.

Simply open a manual trade from your phone. The robot can then:

  • Detect and adopt the manual position automatically

  • Use the first manual trade as the starting point of the basket

  • Continue opening additional trades using Timer or Price Grid mode

  • Scale robot lot sizes according to the first manual lot

  • Scale the basket profit target according to the first manual lot

  • Keep additional trades in the same direction as the first manual trade

  • Close all managed BUY and SELL positions at the combined basket profit target

  • Stop the EA when a managed trade is closed manually

This creates a practical semi-automatic trading workflow:

You decide when and where to enter. Gold Auto Pilot manages the basket.

Important: Expert Advisors do not run directly inside the MT5 mobile application. Gold Auto Pilot must remain active on MetaTrader 5 desktop or a VPS. The mobile application is used to open, monitor or manually close the trade.

Two Manual Basket Direction Modes

Locked Direction

The robot follows the direction of the first manual trade until the entire basket is closed.

  • Manual BUY starts a BUY basket

  • Manual SELL starts a SELL basket

  • Opposite-direction robot trades are blocked during that basket

This mode provides clearer and more controlled basket management.

Free Direction

The robot may open BUY or SELL trades according to the enabled macro and micro trend filters.

This mode provides greater flexibility when market direction changes.

Timer or Price Grid Entry

Gold Auto Pilot offers two different entry systems.

Timer Strategy

The robot waits for the selected number of minutes before opening the next eligible trade.

This provides time-controlled basket expansion and prevents trades from being opened too frequently.

Price Grid Strategy

When Timer Strategy is disabled, new positions are opened according to the selected grid distance.

  • Additional BUY trades are opened after the price moves downward by the defined distance

  • Additional SELL trades are opened after the price moves upward by the defined distance

Unified Basket Profit Management

Gold Auto Pilot evaluates all managed BUY and SELL positions as one combined basket.

When the total net basket profit reaches the selected USD target, the robot can close all managed positions together.

When a basket starts with a manual trade, the profit target can automatically scale according to the lot size of the first manual position.

For example, a larger manual starting lot can proportionally increase:

  • The robot’s following lot sizes

  • The total basket profit target

Automatic Lot and Risk Management

The robot can calculate the risk multiplier automatically according to account balance.

Users can configure:

  • Balance required for each risk level

  • Manual risk multiplier

  • Base starting lot

  • Lot increase amount

  • Number of trades before the next lot increase

  • Maximum permitted lot size

Automatic Risk can also be disabled for fully manual risk selection.

Maximum Trade Limit

Users can limit the maximum number of positions allowed inside a basket.

This feature helps control:

  • Basket size

  • Margin usage

  • Total market exposure

  • Grid expansion

Macro and Micro Trend Filters

Gold Auto Pilot includes two independent moving-average trend filters.

Macro Trend Filter

Analyzes the broader market direction using a selectable timeframe, period, averaging method and price source.

Micro Trend Filter

Analyzes the shorter-term market direction before allowing new entries.

When both filters are enabled, a new robot trade must receive confirmation from both trend systems.

Trading Time Filter

The robot can be restricted to selected trading hours.

Users can define:

  • Trading start hour and minute

  • Trading end hour and minute

  • Whether an existing basket may continue receiving new trades outside the selected hours

Separate BUY and SELL Price Ranges

Gold Auto Pilot can restrict entries to specific price areas.

Independent ranges can be configured for:

  • BUY entries

  • SELL entries

This allows the user to prevent the robot from opening positions outside predetermined market zones.

Economic News Protection

The integrated news filter can block new entries around selected economic events.

Available controls include:

  • Online news data for live and demo trading

  • Local news files for backtesting

  • Selected currencies

  • High-impact events only

  • Medium- and high-impact events

  • All impacts and holidays

  • Blocking time before the event

  • Blocking time after the event

  • News refresh interval

  • Optional trade blocking when news data cannot be retrieved

Stop Loss and Drawdown Protection

An individual Stop Loss can be applied to every robot trade.

The Safe Risk Mode also provides account drawdown protection. When the selected maximum drawdown level is reached, the robot can:

  • Close all managed positions

  • Stop opening new positions

  • Wait for the configured cooldown period

Aggressive Mode keeps the drawdown limit disabled.

Automatic Pause Controls

Gold Auto Pilot can automatically stop after:

  • A basket reaches its profit target

  • A Stop Loss is triggered

  • A managed trade is closed manually

  • The maximum drawdown limit is reached

The EA can then be restarted using the RESUME EA button on the information panel.

Changing an input setting does not automatically cancel the protected pause state. This helps prevent an unwanted new basket from starting after an input change or EA restart.

Real-Time Information Panel

The on-chart dashboard displays important information such as:

  • Robot status

  • BUY and SELL trade counts

  • BUY and SELL profit

  • Combined basket profit

  • Active risk level

  • Timer countdown

  • Drawdown level

  • Trading-time status

  • Trend status

  • ADX, +DI and -DI values

  • Manual control status

  • Pause and resume controls

Why Gold Auto Pilot?

Gold Auto Pilot is designed for traders who want to keep control of the first entry while automating the repetitive work that follows.

Open the first trade from your phone.
Let the robot continue the basket on your VPS.
Monitor the entire process from anywhere.

Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 brings together:

  • Mobile-assisted manual entry

  • Automatic manual-trade adoption

  • Timer and grid management

  • Dynamic lot and target scaling

  • Unified basket closure

  • Trend and news protection

  • Drawdown security

  • Flexible manual control

Your entry. Your direction. Automated basket management. 

(For a more detailed guide, please contact us.)


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Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
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ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Эксперты
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
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4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
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Oezkan Kahveci
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Oezkan Kahveci
Индикаторы
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Oezkan Kahveci
Эксперты
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Oezkan Kahveci
Эксперты
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Oezkan Kahveci
Эксперты
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Oezkan Kahveci
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Oezkan Kahveci
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Oezkan Kahveci
Утилиты
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Oezkan Kahveci
Индикаторы
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Oezkan Kahveci
Эксперты
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Oezkan Kahveci
Эксперты
GOLD RADAR X v1.34 Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Robot Product Introduction and Quick User Guide IMPORTANT USAGE INFORMATION The current default settings of Gold Radar X have been optimized specifically for XAUUSD trading and RoboForex Pro account conditions . Spreads, commissions, price digits, execution speed, liquidity, and trading conditions may vary between brokers. Therefore, before using the robot with a different broker or account type, it should be tested on a demo account and, where
ProTrader Toolbox EA
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ProTrader Toolbox EA  Multi-Asset • Multi-Strategy Trading Toolkit ProTrader Toolbox EA is a flexible MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to build and manage different trading approaches from a single system. With more than 100 configurable inputs, the EA combines entry timing, grid management, trend filters, risk controls, multiple take-profit methods, manual trade takeover, market analysis, mobile notifications, and live information panels. The EA works on the symbol of t
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