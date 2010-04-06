Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MetaTrader 5



Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M15 or any timeframe

Minimum deposit: $2000 | Recommended: $2500

Wall Street Gold Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It delivers a comprehensive approach to the markets by combining multi-timeframe trend confirmation, session-based trading windows, advanced news protection, automatic risk scaling, and unified basket profit management into one powerful, disciplined system.

Unlike systems that open trades randomly, Wall Street Gold Pro operates on strict logic. Before executing any entry, the EA meticulously evaluates the active trading direction, time filters, price limits, high-impact news, macro/micro trends, active risk mode, and drawdown protection limits.

How the Strategy Works

Dual Trend Filter System: The EA utilizes a sophisticated two-tier approach. The Macro Trend Filter identifies the larger market direction, while the Micro Trend Filter confirms short-term momentum. Trades are only executed when both filters perfectly align (customizable to Buy Only , Sell Only , or Both ).

Timer-Based Execution: To prevent overtrading, the EA avoids continuous market entries. Instead, it utilizes a time interval strategy to pause, wait, and re-evaluate the market structure, creating a highly controlled trading rhythm.

Unified Basket Management: Buy and sell positions are strategically managed together. Once the total net basket profit reaches your predefined target, the EA automatically closes all open positions. This target can dynamically scale alongside the active risk multiplier.

Integrated News Protection: Protect your capital from extreme volatility. The EA reads real-time Forex Factory calendar data for live/demo trading to block entries before and after high-impact news events. (Includes local CSV news file support for highly accurate backtesting).

Key Features

Core Strategy & Filters

Asset Focus: Exclusively optimized for XAUUSD / Gold.

Trend Confirmation: Dual-layer Macro and Micro trend analysis.

Session Control: Dedicated U.S. session trading window.

Entry Rhythm: Smart timer-based entry strategy and optional grid-distance mode.

Price Filter: Restricts trading to safe, predefined price ranges.

Risk Management & Protection

News Filter: Built-in live and backtest news integration to avoid high-impact events.

Risk Scaling: Automatic risk multiplier adjusted by account balance (with manual control option).

Drawdown Guard: Built-in drawdown protection paired with a cooldown mode.

Stop Loss: Optional hard stop loss for ultimate account safety.

User Experience & Interface

Modern Dashboard: An intuitive on-chart panel displaying filter status, trend direction, news events, risk multiplier, open positions, basket profit, and current drawdown.

Performance Tracking: Live display of daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit directly on your chart.

Recommendations & Setup

Target Audience: Ideal for traders seeking a structured, disciplined gold trading system with session controls and basket-based trade management.

Environment: A Low-Spread Broker and a reliable VPS are highly recommended for optimal execution stability.

Broker Time Settings: The default time settings are perfectly calibrated for brokers like XM, IC Markets, VT Markets, and RoboForex. Note for Exness Users: Exness utilizes a different broker server time. The EA dashboard conveniently displays your broker's server time, allowing you to easily adjust the session trading hours to match your specific account.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No Expert Advisor can guarantee future profits. Always thoroughly test the EA on a Demo Account first. Ensure you use proper risk settings tailored to your account balance, broker conditions, spread, leverage, and personal trading style.