Gold Radar X

GOLD RADAR X v1.34

Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Robot

Product Introduction and Quick User Guide

IMPORTANT USAGE INFORMATION

The current default settings of Gold Radar X have been optimized specifically for XAUUSD trading and RoboForex Pro account conditions.

Spreads, commissions, price digits, execution speed, liquidity, and trading conditions may vary between brokers. Therefore, before using the robot with a different broker or account type, it should be tested on a demo account and, where necessary, re-optimized according to that broker’s conditions.

Gold Radar X is a fully automated trading robot. The user only needs to:

  1. Attach the robot to an XAUUSD chart,

  2. Select a suitable risk level,

  3. Enable Algo Trading,

  4. Start the robot.

The robot automatically manages market signals, trade direction, lot size, grid positions, basket profit targets, and open trades.

The minimum starting balance is 1,000 USD. However, a starting balance of at least 3,000 USD is recommended for more balanced lot management, stronger margin protection, and greater resistance to market volatility.

Select your risk level, start the robot, and let Gold Radar X manage the trading process.

1. WHAT IS GOLD RADAR X?

Gold Radar X is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and designed specifically for XAUUSD — Gold trading.

The robot analyzes market movements on fully closed candles. When a valid signal is detected, it checks the active filters and automatically opens a trade if all required conditions are met.

After the first position is opened, the robot:

  • Calculates the lot size,

  • Monitors price movement,

  • Opens additional grid positions when required,

  • Manages BUY and SELL trades as separate baskets,

  • Closes the related basket when the selected total profit target is reached.

Gold Radar X is designed to reduce the need for constant screen monitoring and to manage the trading process in a disciplined way according to predefined rules.

2. KEY FEATURES

Fully Automated Trade Management

The robot manages the complete trading process automatically, from market signal detection to basket closure.

Optimized for XAUUSD

The current default settings have been developed according to the high-volatility structure of the gold market and RoboForex Pro trading conditions.

Three Trade Direction Options

The robot can be configured to trade:

  • BUY and SELL,

  • BUY only,

  • SELL only.

Three Lot Calculation Methods

Automatic

The lot size is calculated automatically according to the selected risk profile and account balance.

Fixed

All trades are opened using the fixed lot size selected by the user.

Fixed per Balance

The lot size increases automatically according to the selected account balance step.

Default example:

Account Balance Starting Lot
0–2,999.99 USD 0.01
3,000–5,999.99 USD 0.02
6,000–8,999.99 USD 0.03
9,000–11,999.99 USD 0.04

For every completed 3,000 USD balance step, one fixed lot unit is added.

Seven Automatic Risk Profiles

When the Automatic lot calculation method is selected, seven different risk levels are available:

Risk Level Lot Increase Balance Step
Very Low 18,000 USD
Low 10,000 USD
Low-Medium 8,000 USD
Medium 6,000 USD
Medium-High 5,000 USD
High 4,000 USD
Very High 2,500 USD

As the risk level increases, the lot size increases at lower balance intervals.

Higher risk profiles may provide faster lot growth, but they may also increase drawdown, margin requirements, and total market exposure.

Risk profiles are active only when the Automatic lot calculation method is selected.

Basket Profit System

BUY and SELL positions are managed as separate baskets.

When the total profit of the related basket reaches the selected USD target, the robot automatically closes all positions in that basket.

Instead of closing trades individually, the system manages the combined basket result.

Dynamic ATR Grid

The grid distance can be calculated automatically according to current market volatility by using ATR.

  • When ATR is enabled, a dynamic grid distance is used.

  • When ATR is disabled, a fixed grid distance is used.

This feature helps the grid structure adapt to both low- and high-volatility market conditions.

Advanced Risk and Safety Features

Gold Radar X includes the following protection systems:

  • Stop Loss,

  • Maximum drawdown protection,

  • Cooldown period after maximum drawdown,

  • Maximum spread filter,

  • Trading time filter,

  • Separate BUY and SELL price range filters,

  • Two independent trend filters,

  • Economic news filter,

  • Successful basket TP limit,

  • Automatic pause after basket closure,

  • Automatic pause after Stop Loss,

  • Maximum lot limit,

  • Independent trade management with Magic Number.

3. HOW DOES THE ROBOT WORK?

Gold Radar X analyzes fully closed candles on the selected signal timeframe.

A strong lower price rejection may generate a BUY signal, while a strong upper price rejection may generate a SELL signal.

Before opening a position, the robot checks:

  • Is the selected trade direction allowed?

  • Is the current trading time permitted?

  • Is the spread below the maximum limit?

  • Is the price within the selected trading range?

  • Do the trend filters confirm the trade direction?

  • Is there an active economic news restriction?

  • Is the robot currently active?

  • Has the successful TP limit been reached?

  • Is the drawdown cooldown period still active?

  • Is there sufficient free margin?

The first trade is opened only when all required conditions are satisfied.

While a basket is active, new market signals are ignored. After the basket closes, the robot does not reuse the previous signal and waits for a completely new valid signal.

This structure prevents the same signal from starting multiple trading baskets.

4. INSTALLATION

  1. Open the MetaTrader 5 platform.

  2. Select File > Open Data Folder.

  3. Open the MQL5 > Experts folder.

  4. Copy the Gold Radar X file into this folder.

  5. Close and restart MetaTrader 5.

  6. Open an XAUUSD chart.

  7. Drag Gold Radar X onto the chart.

  8. Enable Allow Algo Trading.

  9. Activate the Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5.

  10. Select the lot calculation method and risk level suitable for your account.

The robot may not open a trade immediately after activation. It first waits for a new and valid market signal.

5. ECONOMIC NEWS FILTER INSTALLATION

For the economic news filter to work, the following address must be added to MetaTrader 5:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

Installation Steps

  1. Open Tools > Options in MetaTrader 5.

  2. Select the Expert Advisors tab.

  3. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL.

  4. Add the following address:

    https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

  5. Save the settings.

  6. Remove the robot from the chart and attach it again.

The economic news filter can monitor events related to:

  • USD,

  • GBP,

  • EUR.

New trades can be stopped for a selected period before important news events and resumed after the selected waiting period has ended.

New grid positions may also be blocked during economic news periods.

WebRequest does not operate normally in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Therefore, the live economic news filter cannot download external data during historical backtests.

6. QUICK START

For the easiest operating method:

  1. Open an XAUUSD chart.

  2. Attach the robot to the chart.

  3. Select Automatic as the lot calculation method.

  4. Choose the risk profile suitable for your account.

  5. Enable Algo Trading.

  6. Allow the robot to wait for a new market signal.

Gold Radar X automatically:

  • Analyzes the market signal,

  • Determines the trade direction,

  • Calculates the lot size,

  • Opens the first position,

  • Manages grid positions,

  • Monitors the basket profit target,

  • Closes the basket when the target is reached,

  • Waits for a new signal before starting another basket.

7. INFORMATION PANEL

When the information panel is enabled, the current operating status of the robot can be monitored directly on the chart.

The panel may display:

  • Robot name and version,

  • Broker date and server time,

  • Account balance,

  • Equity,

  • Open profit or loss,

  • Number of BUY and SELL positions,

  • BUY and SELL basket results,

  • Active lot calculation method,

  • Selected risk profile,

  • Balance scaling step,

  • Basket profit target,

  • Current grid distance,

  • Drawdown percentage,

  • Spread status,

  • Trading time status,

  • Trend filter status,

  • Economic news filter status,

  • TP limit counter,

  • Active, paused, or stopped robot status.

The robot can be manually paused or resumed by using the control button on the panel.

When the successful basket TP limit has been reached, the Resume button cannot override the limit.

8. USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Test the robot on a demo account before using it on a live account.

  • Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks whenever possible during historical testing.

  • Check spread, commission, and execution conditions before using a different broker.

  • Re-optimize the settings for the new broker where necessary.

  • Adjust the maximum spread value according to your broker’s XAUUSD conditions.

  • Use higher risk profiles carefully on smaller accounts.

  • Use a different Magic Number for each robot or chart setup.

  • Use a stable, low-latency VPS for uninterrupted operation.

  • Make sure the economic news filter address has been added correctly.

  • Regularly monitor margin level, drawdown, and the number of open positions.

RISK WARNING

Forex, CFD, and leveraged market trading involve a high level of financial risk.

Although Gold Radar X includes advanced trade and risk-management features, it does not guarantee profits. Historical backtests, optimization results, and previous performance do not guarantee similar future results.

Trading results may be affected by:

  • Market volatility,

  • Broker spreads,

  • Commission and swap charges,

  • Price gaps,

  • Slippage,

  • Execution delays,

  • Liquidity,

  • Leverage,

  • Account balance,

  • Selected risk profile,

  • VPS and internet connection.

The user is responsible for selecting settings suitable for their account size and personal risk tolerance.

GOLD RADAR X

Select Your Risk

Start the Robot

Let Automation Manage the Trading Process

Fully automated XAUUSD trade management, advanced risk control, and user-friendly operation in one system.

GOLD RADAR X

Your Intelligent Edge in the Gold Market


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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.86 (507)
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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OMG FZE LLC
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
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Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
XIRO Robot MT5
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5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Magma Software Solutions UG
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Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Oezkan Kahveci
Индикаторы
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Oezkan Kahveci
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XAUUSD - GOLD için optimize edilmiştir. Grafik zaman dilimi önemli değildir. 3 ondalık basamaklı komisyoncular için uygun değildir (Örneğin, Exness için uygun değildir). Sadece bir mod seçin. Hızlı geri test için, ayarlar bölümünün bilgi panelini devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. Vector Pro v1.0 sadece basit bir alım-satım uygulamaları değil; Risk yönetimi, çoklu zaman dilimli analiz ve güçlü güçlerle oluşturulmuş kapsamlı bir işlem sistemidir. Sistemin temel özellikleri ve alternatif strateji modlar
Quantum Prime Pro EA
Oezkan Kahveci
Эксперты
QUANTUM PRIME PRO EA  XAUUSD (Altın) – 3 Farklı Mod (Saatlik ve Günlük Piyasa Hakimiyeti) "Tek seferde maksimum kar! Quantum Prime Pro ile altının nabzını hissedin." Quantum Prime Pro, farklı piyasa koşulları için özel olarak geliştirilmiş 3 farklı gizli stratejiye sahip, tam donanımlı bir işlem robotudur. Piyasa güçlü bir trend gösterse de, Extreme bir bantta sıkışıp kalsa da, sisteminize uygun bir mod her zaman hazırdır. UYUMLULUK NOTU (ÖNEMLİ)  Bu sürüm SADECE XAUUSD/GOLD fiyatını 2 ondalık
Trailing Stop Pro EA
Oezkan Kahveci
Утилиты
Multi Symbol and Multi Magic Trailing Stop Manager with Basket USER AND INSTALLATION GUIDE  1. QUICK START & PARAMETERS This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically manages and tracks the Trailing Stop levels for your manual trades or trades opened by other EAs, based on your custom symbol and point settings.  Trailing Mode Settings Trailing Mode: Individual : Tracks each trade independently based on its own open price. Basket : Tracks trades of the same symbol and direction together as a single bund
Volatility Trapper
Oezkan Kahveci
Индикаторы
Volatility Trapper – AI-Powered Volatility Breakout Indicator Volatility Trapper is a professional MT5 indicator developed to detect low volatility periods in the market and identify upcoming strong price movements in advance. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands and ATR (Average True Range) algorithms to analyze volatility squeezes and notifies the user of potential breakout points. This allows traders to prepare in advance for strong bullish or bearish movements that may occur in the market.
Wall Street Gold Pro
Oezkan Kahveci
Эксперты
Wall Street Gold Pro  Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M15 or any timeframe Minimum deposit: $2000 | Recommended: $2500 Wall Street Gold Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It delivers a comprehensive approach to the markets by combining multi-timeframe trend confirmation, session-based trading windows, advanced news protection, automatic risk scaling, and unified basket profit management
Gold Auto Pilot
Oezkan Kahveci
Эксперты
Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 Open the Trade from Your Phone — Let the Robot Manage the Rest Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 combines manual trading freedom with automated basket management. You can identify an opportunity and open your first BUY or SELL trade manually through the MetaTrader 5 mobile application . Gold Auto Pilot, running on your computer or VPS, automatically detects and adopts that manual trade on the same symbol. From that moment, the robot can manage the trade according to your selected setting
ProTrader Toolbox EA
Oezkan Kahveci
Эксперты
ProTrader Toolbox EA  Multi-Asset • Multi-Strategy Trading Toolkit ProTrader Toolbox EA is a flexible MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to build and manage different trading approaches from a single system. With more than 100 configurable inputs, the EA combines entry timing, grid management, trend filters, risk controls, multiple take-profit methods, manual trade takeover, market analysis, mobile notifications, and live information panels. The EA works on the symbol of t
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