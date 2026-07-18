Velos trading indicator

VELOS Trading Indicator

Precision. Speed. Confidence.

The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups.

Built for fast-moving markets, VELOS performs exceptionally well on the M5 timeframe, while remaining highly effective on M1, M15, M30, and H1, making it suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and short-term swing trading.

Supported Markets

The VELOS Trading Indicator is optimized for a wide range of financial markets, including:

- Forex Currency Pairs
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- NAS100 (US100)
- Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Deriv Volatility Indices
- Deriv Step Index
- Deriv Jump Indices
- Weltrade FLPX Assets
- Weltrade SWITCHX Assets
- Weltrade FX VOL Assets

Key Features

✅ Non-Repainting Signals – Once a signal appears, it never changes or disappears, allowing traders to make decisions with confidence.

✅ Advanced Trend Filters – Uses intelligent trend confirmation to help you trade in the direction of the prevailing market.

✅ High-Probability Entry Signals – Clearly identifies optimal buying and selling opportunities.

✅ Smart Exit Signals – Provides timely exit alerts to help protect profits and improve trade management.

✅ Momentum & Volatility Analysis – Combines multiple market conditions to filter out low-quality trades and improve overall accuracy.

✅ Push Notifications – Receive instant trade alerts directly on your mobile device.

✅ Audible Alerts – Never miss a trading opportunity with built-in sound notifications.

✅ Mobile & PC Compatible – Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 on Windows and Android, allowing you to trade from anywhere.

Why Choose VELOS?

Unlike ordinary indicators that rely on a single technical tool, VELOS combines trend, momentum, and volatility into one powerful decision-making system. This multi-layer confirmation process helps reduce false signals while improving consistency across different market conditions.

Whether you trade Gold during the London session, scalp NAS100, follow Bitcoin momentum, or trade Deriv and Weltrade synthetic assets, VELOS is designed to adapt to fast-moving markets and deliver reliable trading opportunities.

Recommended Timeframes

Best Performance: M5

Also Compatible With:

- M1
- M15
- M30
- H1

Trade Smarter with VELOS

Experience a faster, smarter, and more disciplined way to trade with the VELOS Trading Indicator. Built with precision and engineered for performance, VELOS helps you identify quality setups, filter market noise, and trade with greater confidence across multiple financial markets.
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Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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1 (1)
Индикаторы
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 1000 The Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector is the ultimate tool for spike trading on Boom 1000, offering clear and reliable signals to help you capture high-probability trades. This advanced indicator is designed to enhance your trading strategy by simplifying spike detection and maximizing your profits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator can be used on M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes, but it works best on the M1 timefra
Boom 900 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 900 Unlock the potential of spike trading on Boom 900 with the Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector. This cutting-edge indicator provides precise and clear signals, helping you identify high-probability trades and capture spikes effortlessly. Designed for traders who want to enhance their trading performance, this tool simplifies the process of detecting spike opportunities. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator works across multi
Boom 600 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector - MQL5 Listing Description Introducing the Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector – a cutting-edge, non-repainting indicator designed to help you effectively capitalize on spikes in the Boom 600 market. Ideal for both seasoned traders and beginners, this indicator offers precise, actionable signals to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your profit potential. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Guarantees reliable and consistent signals that do not repaint, provi
Boom 500 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Introducing the Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector – an advanced, non-repainting indicator specifically crafted to help you capture spikes in the Boom 500 market with precision. Whether you are an experienced trader or just starting, this indicator provides reliable signals that simplify spike trading, making it an essential addition to your trading arsenal. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : The Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector generates highly reliable signals that do not repaint, allowing you t
Boom 300 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Introducing the Boom 300 Sniper Spike Detector – a powerful, non-repainting indicator specifically engineered to help you master spike trading in the Boom 300 market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the game, this tool offers precise and timely signals, allowing you to catch spikes with confidence and improve your overall trading performance. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures consistent and accurate signals that do not repaint, providing you with reliable data to make con
Boom sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a highly accurate and reliable tool, specifically crafted for traders aiming to maximize profits in the Boom markets. Whether you're trading Boom 1000, Boom 900, Boom 600, Boom 500, or Boom 300 indices, this indicator provides precision signals to streamline your scalping strategy. With a focus on accuracy and efficiency, it is an indispensable asset for traders looking to capitalize on quick market movements. K
Crash sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a powerful and reliable tool specifically designed for traders looking to profit from the Crash markets. Whether trading Crash 1000, Crash 900, Crash 600, Crash 500, or Crash 300 indices, this indicator provides high-precision signals to simplify scalping. With its clear visual cues and accuracy, it's an essential tool for traders aiming to capitalize on quick market movements. Key Features: - **Multi-Timefram
Precision scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
The Precision Scalping Indicator is a powerful and versatile trading tool designed to enhance your scalping strategies across various financial markets. Whether you trade forex pairs, commodities like Gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), or synthetic indices from Deriv, this indicator adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures signal reliability by displaying fixed signals that don't disappear or repaint. Audible Alerts : Real-time
Gold panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
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Panther Scalping Indicator – The Ultimate Trading Weapon for Gold, Forex & BTC! Dominate the Markets with Precision Buy & Sell Signals! We’ve designed the Panther Scalping Indicator to give you an unfair advantage in trading Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and BTC. This powerful tool is built on the proven Panther Scalping Strategy , ensuring you never miss a high-probability trade. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – A clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – A strong
Volatility indices panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Panther Scalping Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge! Maximize Your Profits with the Panther Scalping Indicator! We’ve transformed the powerful Panther Scalping Strategy into an advanced indicator that gives you precise Buy and Sell signals on Deriv’s Synthetic Indices , including Volatility Indices, Step, Jump, and Drift Switching Indices. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – Clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – Strong Sell Signal to capitalize on downtrends
Boom dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Take your Boom trading to the next level with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Boom , engineered specifically for precision scalping and small account growth. This powerful, non-repainting indicator is designed to catch short-term selling opportunities on Boom indices, backed by our proprietary Dynamic Trend Filter that ensures you always trade in the direction of the prevailing trend. With a built-in blue background template , your charts are clean, focused, and ready for action. Key Fe
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Alpha dc indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Alpha Indicator – Precision Trading for Every Market Trade Smarter, Not Harder. The Alpha Indicator is a non-repainting, high-accuracy trading tool designed for serious traders across all styles — scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're on Forex, Gold, Crypto, NAS100, GER30, or Deriv Synthetic Indices like Volatility, Boom & Crash, this indicator adapts to your market and strategy. It combines powerful components: Alpha Trend Filter – confirms bullish or bearish momentum
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Crash tragos
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Crash Tragos – The Ultimate Crash Indices Scalping Indicator The Crash Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Crash 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you buy safely in Crash markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Buy entries only on Crash Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 c
Boom tragos
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Boom Tragos – The Ultimate Boom Indices Scalping Indicator The Boom Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Boom 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you sell safely in Boom markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Sell entries only on Boom Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 candl
Crash kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator – Buy Without Fear The Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator is the ultimate tool for scalping Crash markets on the M1 timeframe . Designed with precision entry and exit rules, it allows you to buy with confidence and capture 8–10 safe candles without being caught by spikes. With yellow up arrows for entry and a red cross for exit , the indicator removes all guesswork. You’ll also receive audible alerts, push notifications, and email signals so you never miss a profitable op
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