BigMove Anticipator Market Scanner

A multi-asset MT5 scanner that ranks developing compression, directional pressure and confirmed expansion conditions in one interactive dashboard 

BigMove Anticipator Market Scanner is a multi-symbol analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor developing market conditions from one chart without manually checking every instrument.

The scanner evaluates the selected symbols on one timeframe and ranks the strongest current and recent conditions in an interactive dashboard.

The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. All trading decisions remain under the user’s control.

Scanner States

WATCH

A developing condition has been detected but has not yet satisfied the stronger readiness requirements.

READY COIL

Compression, market activity and directional evidence meet the configured setup requirements.

EXTREME COIL

A higher-intensity compression condition is present with a qualified directional bias.

BREAKOUT NOW

Price has closed beyond the monitored range and the configured confirmation conditions have been satisfied.

Dashboard Information

The dashboard displays:

  • Symbol and asset class
  • Current scanner state
  • Buy, sell or neutral bias
  • Setup score
  • Compression score
  • Activity energy
  • Directional pressure
  • Readiness ranking
  • Signal age
  • Current spread
  • Projection confidence
  • Target reference
  • Invalidation reference
  • Reward-to-risk estimate
  • Monitored price range

Multi-Asset Scanning

The indicator supports:

  • Foreign exchange
  • Metals
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Energy markets
  • Stocks
  • Other broker instruments

Symbols can be entered manually or loaded from Market Watch. Broker prefixes and suffixes can be resolved automatically.

Asset-class tabs make it possible to filter the dashboard without attaching separate scanners.

Interactive Chart Opening

Click any symbol in the dashboard to open its chart on the selected timeframe.

The indicator can draw finite entry-reference, projection and invalidation levels on the opened chart.

Chart opening uses a responsive queued system to prevent dashboard freezing. A personal chart template can optionally be applied, but no template is required for normal operation.

Alerts

Alerts can be enabled for:

  • Ready Coil
  • Extreme Coil
  • Breakout Now

Popup, push and email notifications are supported. The once-per-bar option prevents repeated alerts for the same condition.

Projection Modes

Three projection modes are available:

  • Conservative
  • Balanced
  • Aggressive

Projection and invalidation levels are analytical references for scenario planning. They are not guaranteed price objectives or trading instructions.

Key Features

  • Native MT5 chart-window indicator
  • Multi-symbol dashboard
  • Asset-class filtering
  • Ranked setup display
  • Closed-candle analysis by default
  • Recent-signal visibility
  • Interactive chart opening
  • Responsive dashboard controls
  • Configurable alerts
  • Optional projection levels
  • Automatic broker-symbol resolution
  • Tick-volume fallback
  • Optional currency-strength filter
  • Standalone operation
  • No external indicators
  • No iCustom dependency
  • Does not execute trades

Installation

  1. Install the indicator in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Attach it to one chart.
  3. Select the scanning timeframe.
  4. Enter the required symbols or enable Market Watch scanning.
  5. Configure the dashboard, alerts and thresholds if required.

Only one chart attachment is needed to monitor the selected symbol universe.

Version 1.10

  • Converted into a native chart-window indicator.
  • Improved symbol-click responsiveness.
  • Removed blocking delays during chart opening.
  • Reduced repeated calculation workload.
  • Added queued chart and projection processing.
  • Improved multi-asset price-point handling.
  • Made external template use optional.
  • Added broader input validation.
  • Improved Strategy Tester compatibility.
  • Retained completely standalone operation.

Important Information

The indicator uses price and volume information supplied by the connected broker. Symbol availability, historical data, trading sessions and spreads can vary between brokers.

The displayed states and projection levels are analytical information only. No indicator can guarantee future market movement or trading results.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
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CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
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Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
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3.8 (5)
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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
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Индикаторы
Kito AutoTrendline Pro is an automatic trendline intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of drawing every possible line, it evaluates confirmed swing anchors, validates each candidate against price action, measures independent touches and reactions, suppresses duplicate structures and ranks the remaining trendlines with a 0–100 strength score. Only the strongest support and resistance structures are displayed, helping traders read market geometry without manually drawing and constantly
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