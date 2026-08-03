Kito Candle Range Reversal Scanner

Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner

Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe MetaTrader 5 scanner designed to detect fresh candle-range reversal signals across the instruments currently visible in Market Watch.

The scanner places greater emphasis on the Daily timeframe, processes D1 opportunities first and highlights the strongest fresh Daily setup as the current priority signal. It can also scan W1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 for traders who require broader market coverage.

All signals are based on completed candles. The scanner does not rely on the movement of the currently forming candle to produce a confirmed signal.

Main Features

  • Scans all symbols currently visible in Market Watch
  • Daily-first signal processing and ranking
  • Dedicated D1 priority row
  • Multi-timeframe scanning
  • Fresh closed-candle signal detection
  • Bullish and bearish reversal identification
  • Signal-strength score
  • Signal freshness status
  • Signal closing time
  • Suggested entry price
  • Suggested protective Stop Loss
  • Suggested TP2 target
  • Popup alerts
  • Push notifications
  • Email alerts
  • Optional sound alerts
  • Duplicate-alert protection
  • Clickable dashboard rows
  • Opens the selected symbol and timeframe directly from the scanner
  • Manual Refresh control
  • D1-only dashboard view
  • No DLL or external service required

Supported Timeframes

The scanner can monitor:

  • W1
  • D1
  • H4
  • H1
  • M30
  • M15
  • M5

The Daily timeframe is treated as the primary timeframe and is processed and ranked before the lower timeframes.

Each additional timeframe can be enabled or disabled from the scanner inputs.

MAKE SURE TO TURN TURN THE FILTERS ON IN THE MAIN INDICATOR

How It Works

For every selected Market Watch symbol and enabled timeframe, the scanner:

  1. Defines a recent candle range using completed price data.
  2. Detects when price sweeps above or below the range.
  3. Evaluates rejection and recovery conditions.
  4. Applies the internal confirmation filters.
  5. Calculates a signal-strength score.
  6. Displays the signal only when the setup has completed.
  7. Ranks fresh Daily signals above signals from other timeframes.

A green BUY result represents a potential bullish reversal after a sweep of the lower side of the range.

A red SELL result represents a potential bearish reversal after a sweep of the upper side of the range.

Dashboard Information

The dashboard displays:

  • Priority — D1 Lead or general scan result
  • Symbol — detected Market Watch instrument
  • TF — signal timeframe
  • Signal — BUY or SELL
  • Score — calculated setup strength
  • Freshness — how recently the signal completed
  • Closed At — closing time of the signal candle
  • Entry — suggested signal entry reference
  • Stop — suggested protective stop level
  • TP2 — second target based on the signal risk distance

The dashboard is designed to provide a fast overview without requiring traders to open every chart manually.

Fresh Signal Detection

The freshness setting determines how many completed candles may be checked for a valid signal.

Recommended setting:

1 = latest completed candle only

This keeps the dashboard focused on newly completed setups rather than older historical signals.

The scanner can also search several completed candles when broader signal discovery is required.

Recommended Setup

For Daily-focused scanning:

  • Keep the primary D1 timeframe enabled
  • Enable H4 for secondary opportunity coverage
  • Use a freshness value of 1
  • Keep startup alerts disabled
  • Enable popup or push notifications according to your preference

For full multi-timeframe scanning, enable the required lower timeframes individually.

Scanning every Market Watch symbol across every timeframe may require more terminal resources. Keep only the symbols you genuinely trade visible in Market Watch.

How to Use

  1. Add the scanner to one chart.
  2. Open Market Watch.
  3. Show the symbols you want the scanner to monitor.
  4. Select the required timeframes in the scanner inputs.
  5. Keep D1 enabled for Daily-first ranking.
  6. Select the required alert methods.
  7. Wait for the Market Watch scan cycle to complete.
  8. Review the D1 priority row and other fresh results.
  9. Click a dashboard row to open the corresponding symbol and timeframe.
  10. Perform your own chart confirmation before placing a trade.

Only one scanner instance is normally required.

Alerts

The scanner can notify the trader through:

  • MetaTrader popup alerts
  • Mobile push notifications
  • Email notifications
  • Sound alerts

Duplicate alerts are controlled so that the same completed signal is not repeatedly announced during every scan cycle.

The option to alert existing signals on startup is disabled by default, preventing a large number of historical notifications when the scanner is first attached.

Important Information

Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner is an analysis and market-monitoring tool. It does not automatically open, manage or close trades.

A detected signal does not guarantee that price will reverse or that a trade will be profitable. Traders should combine the scanner with their own market-structure analysis, risk management and execution rules.

Suggested entry, Stop Loss and target values are technical reference levels generated from the detected setup. They should be reviewed against current spread, volatility, broker conditions and the trader’s own risk plan before use.

Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner — Daily-first market scanning, fresh closed-bar signals and multi-timeframe opportunity coverage from one chart.


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SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
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Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
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4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
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5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Индикаторы
FX Trend NG: Следующее поколение интеллектуального анализа трендов на разных рынках Обзор FX Trend NG — это профессиональный инструмент анализа трендов и мониторинга рынка с поддержкой нескольких таймфреймов. Он позволяет за секунды получить полное структурное понимание текущего состояния рынка. Вместо переключения между десятками графиков вы мгновенно видите, какие инструменты находятся в тренде, где импульс ослабевает и где наблюдается сильная синхронизация между таймфреймами. Специальное пр
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Nova Multi Timeframe Ema Scanner Pro — это профессиональный рыночный сканер и индикатор для планирования сделок в MetaTrader 4, созданный для сокращения постоянного переключения между графиками и объединения мультитаймфреймового анализа тренда в одной панели. Индикатор сканирует доступные символы из Market Watch, используя настраиваемую структуру быстрых, средних и медленных EMA на трех таймфреймах. Подходящие сетапы фильтруются, ранжируются и отображаются с учетом силы сигнала, качества, согла
Nova Turtle Soup Gold Edge State
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Эксперты
NOVA TURTLESOUP GOLD EDGE STATE Overview Nova TurtleSoup Gold Edge State is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines TurtleSoup sweep-and-reversal entries with an adaptive BUY Edge-State engine. The Edge-State engine separates BUY signals into a Defensive Core and an Expansion Sleeve. Defensive BUY signals remain available. Expansion BUY signals are permitted only when the rolling results of completed causal shadow trades indicate
Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Indicator
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Indicator Short description Four-speed stochastic momentum rotation indicator with closed-bar signals, divergence confirmation, quality scoring, an embedded FDI regime filter and configurable alerts. Kito Quad Momentum Rotation combines four stochastic speeds—9-3, 14-3, 40-4 and 60-10—to identify coordinated momentum turns from overbought and oversold conditions. The indicator follows a structured sequence: Momentum enters an extreme zone and arms a setup. The first
Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner Short description Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner for Kito Quad Momentum Rotation setups, with staged status tracking, closed-bar alerts and clickable chart rows. Full product description Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner monitors selected Market Watch or custom symbols across multiple timeframes. It applies the embedded four-speed momentum engine independently to every symbol and timeframe—no iCustom dependency is required. The dashboard identifie
BigMove Anticipator Market Scanner
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
A multi-asset MT5 scanner that ranks developing compression, directional pressure and confirmed expansion conditions in one interactive dashboard  BigMove Anticipator Market Scanner is a multi-symbol analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor developing market conditions from one chart without manually checking every instrument. The scanner evaluates the selected symbols on one timeframe and ranks the strongest current and recent conditions in an interactive dashboard. The i
NovaTac Fixed Volume Profile
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
NovaTac Fixed Volume Profile displays configurable volume-at-price profiles with POC, value area, nodes and closed-bar context alerts. Overview NovaTac Precision Volume Profile is an analytical chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It organizes available volume across price rows and displays the areas where trading activity was concentrated within a selected range. The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It is intended to support chart analysis and discretionary decision-making. Pr
Kito Volume Pulse Momentum
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Volume Pulse Momentum Overview Kito Volume Pulse Momentum is a MetaTrader 5 volume-analysis indicator designed to show when market activity is expanding, weakening or reaching an unusual climax. It combines relative volume, volume momentum and directional candle pressure in one separate-window display. The indicator can also place confirmed markers on the main chart and expose stable data buffers for integration with Expert Advisors, scanners and other analytical tools. It does not open
Kito Level Reactor
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Индикатор структурных уровней с двумя независимыми осями для определения активного контроля, памяти диапазона и открытых ценовых путей. Торговое преимущество, о необходимости которого вы даже не подозревали. Kito Level Reactor — это индикатор структурных ценовых уровней для MetaTrader 5. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые хотят понимать не только, где находится важный уровень, но и каким образом этот уровень в данный момент влияет на цену. Индикатор разделяет рыночный контроль на две отдельн
Kito Candle Range Reversal
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Candle Range Reversal Kito Candle Range Reversal is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify potential bullish and bearish reversals after price sweeps a recent candle range. The indicator first defines a reference range from previous completed candles. It then watches for price to trade beyond the range high or low and evaluates whether the move shows rejection, recovery back inside the range and sufficient confirmation. When the conditions are satisfied, the indicator displays: A gre
Kito Auto Trendline Pro
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito AutoTrendline Pro is an automatic trendline intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of drawing every possible line, it evaluates confirmed swing anchors, validates each candidate against price action, measures independent touches and reactions, suppresses duplicate structures and ranks the remaining trendlines with a 0–100 strength score. Only the strongest support and resistance structures are displayed, helping traders read market geometry without manually drawing and constantly
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