Kito Session Range Projection

Kito Session Range Projection is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who organize intraday analysis around the Asia, London and New York trading sessions.

The indicator draws each configured session as a broker-time range, tracks the high, low and midpoint, and extends symmetric projection levels above and below the range. It also compares the session range with the average daily range calculated from 20 completed daily candles.

The indicator is designed for chart analysis. It does not open, manage or close trades.

Main functions

- Asia, London and New York session ranges
- Session hours based on broker server time
- Manual time offset in minutes
- Developing session ranges while the session is active
- Frozen historical ranges after the session closes
- Session high, low and optional midpoint
- Symmetric expansion projections above and below the range
- Configurable projection multipliers
- Session range as a percentage of 20-day ADR
- Optional labels showing session state, range size and ADR percentage
- Optional compact status panel
- Optional alerts near the active session high or low
- Optional MetaQuotes push notifications
- Current-session buffers for Expert Advisors and utilities
- No DLL, WebRequest or external indicator dependency

How it works

While a session is active, its high and low continue to update. When the session closes, the completed range remains on the chart as a historical reference.

The midpoint is calculated at 50 percent of the session range.

Projection levels are calculated symmetrically from the session high and low. For example, a multiplier of 1.00 places an upper level one full session range above the high and a lower level one full session range below the low.

The default projection multipliers are:

0.50, 1.00 and 1.618

Up to six positive multipliers can be entered as comma-separated values.

ADR context

The indicator calculates average daily range from the previous 20 completed daily candles.

Each session label can show the session range as a percentage of that ADR value. This provides context for whether the current session has covered a relatively small or large portion of the recent daily movement.

Session time setup

All session hours use the broker server time displayed in MetaTrader 5.

Default sessions:

Asia: 00:00-06:00
London: 07:00-12:00
New York: 13:00-17:00

Broker schedules differ. Use Broker Offset Minutes when the supplied session times need to be shifted without editing every session individually.

The indicator also supports sessions that cross midnight. For example, 22:00-02:00 is treated as one continuous session.

How to use

1. Attach the indicator to an intraday chart.
2. Confirm the broker server time shown in MetaTrader 5.
3. Adjust the three session schedules when necessary.
4. Select the number of historical days to display.
5. Keep the default projection multipliers or enter your own positive values.
6. Enable the status panel only when a compact current-session summary is required.
7. Enable boundary alerts when you want a notification near the active session high or low.
8. Combine the displayed levels with your own market structure, execution and risk-management rules.

The indicator is most useful on intraday charts where individual sessions can be viewed clearly. It can remain attached to other chart timeframes, but several sessions may appear compressed on higher timeframes.

Inputs

Sessions - broker server time

Show Asia Session
Enables or disables the Asia session.

Asia Session Hours
Asia session start and end in HH:MM-HH:MM format.

Show London Session
Enables or disables the London session.

London Session Hours
London session start and end in HH:MM-HH:MM format.

Show New York Session
Enables or disables the New York session.

New York Session Hours
New York session start and end in HH:MM-HH:MM format.

Broker Offset Minutes
Shifts all configured sessions by the selected number of minutes.

Session History Days
Number of calendar days displayed. Valid range: 1 to 30.

Range and projections

Projection Multipliers
Positive comma-separated values used for symmetric range projections. A maximum of six unique values is processed.

Show Range Midpoint
Displays the 50 percent level of each session range.

Show Session Labels
Displays the session name, live or locked state, range in points and ADR percentage.

Show Live Projections
Updates projection levels while the current session is still developing.

Panel and alerts

Show Status Panel
Displays the current active session, range size, ADR percentage and first projection multiplier. It is disabled by default.

Enable Boundary Alerts
Enables alerts when price enters the selected distance from the active session high or low.

Send Push Notifications
Sends the same boundary message through MetaQuotes notifications when push notifications are configured in the terminal.

Boundary Distance Points
Distance from the active session high or low used by the alert logic.

EA buffer map

Buffer 0: Active session code
1 = Asia, 2 = London, 3 = New York, 0 = no active configured session

Buffer 1: Active session high
Buffer 2: Active session low
Buffer 3: Active session midpoint
Buffer 4: First upper projection
Buffer 5: First lower projection
Buffer 6: Active session range as a percentage of 20-day ADR

The current state is written at buffer index 0.

Important information

Session schedules vary between brokers and can change when server time or daylight-saving arrangements change. Check the displayed broker time and update the settings when necessary.

Projection levels are mathematical extensions of the measured session range. They are not guaranteed targets or reversal levels.

The indicator requires one-minute and daily price history for the selected symbol. MetaTrader may need time to download missing history when the indicator is attached for the first time.

Kito Session Range Projection is an analytical tool. It does not guarantee trading results and should be used with appropriate risk management.

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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (4)
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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5 (1)
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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5 (3)
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner Short description Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner for Kito Quad Momentum Rotation setups, with staged status tracking, closed-bar alerts and clickable chart rows. Full product description Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner monitors selected Market Watch or custom symbols across multiple timeframes. It applies the embedded four-speed momentum engine independently to every symbol and timeframe—no iCustom dependency is required. The dashboard identifie
BigMove Anticipator Market Scanner
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
A multi-asset MT5 scanner that ranks developing compression, directional pressure and confirmed expansion conditions in one interactive dashboard  BigMove Anticipator Market Scanner is a multi-symbol analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor developing market conditions from one chart without manually checking every instrument. The scanner evaluates the selected symbols on one timeframe and ranks the strongest current and recent conditions in an interactive dashboard. The i
NovaTac Fixed Volume Profile
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
NovaTac Fixed Volume Profile displays configurable volume-at-price profiles with POC, value area, nodes and closed-bar context alerts. Overview NovaTac Precision Volume Profile is an analytical chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It organizes available volume across price rows and displays the areas where trading activity was concentrated within a selected range. The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It is intended to support chart analysis and discretionary decision-making. Pr
Kito Volume Pulse Momentum
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Volume Pulse Momentum Overview Kito Volume Pulse Momentum is a MetaTrader 5 volume-analysis indicator designed to show when market activity is expanding, weakening or reaching an unusual climax. It combines relative volume, volume momentum and directional candle pressure in one separate-window display. The indicator can also place confirmed markers on the main chart and expose stable data buffers for integration with Expert Advisors, scanners and other analytical tools. It does not open
Kito Level Reactor
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Индикатор структурных уровней с двумя независимыми осями для определения активного контроля, памяти диапазона и открытых ценовых путей. Торговое преимущество, о необходимости которого вы даже не подозревали. Kito Level Reactor — это индикатор структурных ценовых уровней для MetaTrader 5. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые хотят понимать не только, где находится важный уровень, но и каким образом этот уровень в данный момент влияет на цену. Индикатор разделяет рыночный контроль на две отдельн
Kito Candle Range Reversal
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Candle Range Reversal Kito Candle Range Reversal is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify potential bullish and bearish reversals after price sweeps a recent candle range. The indicator first defines a reference range from previous completed candles. It then watches for price to trade beyond the range high or low and evaluates whether the move shows rejection, recovery back inside the range and sufficient confirmation. When the conditions are satisfied, the indicator displays: A gre
Kito Candle Range Reversal Scanner
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe MetaTrader 5 scanner designed to detect fresh candle-range reversal signals across the instruments currently visible in Market Watch. The scanner places greater emphasis on the Daily timeframe , processes D1 opportunities first and highlights the strongest fresh Daily setup as the current priority signal. It can also scan W1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 for traders who require broader
Kito Auto Trendline Pro
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito AutoTrendline Pro is an automatic trendline intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of drawing every possible line, it evaluates confirmed swing anchors, validates each candidate against price action, measures independent touches and reactions, suppresses duplicate structures and ranks the remaining trendlines with a 0–100 strength score. Only the strongest support and resistance structures are displayed, helping traders read market geometry without manually drawing and constantly
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