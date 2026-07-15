Taobel Divergence Detector Pro
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 5.0
- Активации: 11
Unlike basic divergence indicators that simply draw arrows, Taobel Divergence Detector PRO analyzes market conditions, evaluates signal quality, and provides actionable trading information including suggested Stop Loss, Take Profit, and confidence levels.
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- Scan multiple timeframes simultaneously.
- Higher-timeframe market direction.
- Lower-timeframe entry confirmation.
- Optional trend alignment filter.
- Regular Bullish Divergence
- Regular Bearish Divergence
- Hidden Bullish Divergence
- Hidden Bearish Divergence
Works with configurable oscillators such as RSI (default), with the option to extend to others in future versions.
- Current market direction
- Bullish/Bearish bias
- Trend strength
- Momentum analysis
- Signal quality
- Divergence strength
- Trend alignment
- Momentum
- Signal quality
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
This helps traders prioritize stronger setups instead of treating every divergence equally.
Historical Performance Statistics
- Total Regular Bullish signals
- Total Regular Bearish signals
- Total Hidden Bullish signals
- Total Hidden Bearish signals
- Historical win rate
- Average profit
- Average loss
- Risk-to-reward performance
This provides objective feedback on how signals have performed historically.
Integrated Trade Panel
- Suggested Entry
- Suggested Stop Loss
- Suggested Take Profit
- Adjustable Lot Size
- Buy button
- Sell button
- Close All button
Risk parameters can be adjusted before placing trades.
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- AUDUSD
- USDJPY
- USDCAD
- NZDUSD
- XAUUSD
- User-defined symbols
The scanner highlights where new divergence opportunities are forming.
Dashboard Information
- Market Context
- Current Signal Status
- Last Signal
- Signal Strength
- Historical Statistics
- Multi-Symbol Scanner
- Trade Recommendation
- Suggested SL & TP
- Buy arrows
- Sell arrows
- Divergence lines
- Signal labels
- Profit/loss outcome labels (optional)
- Historical divergence points
This makes it easy to review previous signals and evaluate performance.
- New Bullish Divergence appears
- New Bearish Divergence appears
- Hidden Divergence detected
- High-confidence setup detected
- Signal expires
- Popup Alerts
- Push Notifications
- Email Alerts
- Sound Alerts
- Forex Traders
- Gold Traders
- Indices Traders
- Cryptocurrency Traders
- Swing Traders
- Scalpers
- Day Traders