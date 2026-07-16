NovaTac Volition Exit Commander

NovaTac Volition Exit Commander is a position-aware MT5 exit indicator with separate BUY and SELL scores, closed-bar confirmation, trailing references and confluence-qualified management states.


NovaTac Volition Exit Commander is a position-aware exit analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It evaluates conditions relevant to managing BUY and SELL positions and displays separate Close BUY and Close SELL scores. 


The indicator combines momentum, trend strength, volatility, candle behaviour, market structure, tick volume and ATR-based trailing references. Optional entry-price protection and completed higher-timeframe context can also be included in the calculation.


It does not open, modify or close trades. Order execution and position-management decisions remain under the user’s control.


Exit states


Close BUY identifies bearish exit conditions relevant to an existing BUY position.


Close SELL identifies bullish exit conditions relevant to an existing SELL position.


The indicator qualifies its management states using both an exit score and a minimum number of supporting conditions:


1. Protect indicates an early management condition that may require closer monitoring.


2. Exit Warning indicates that several exit conditions are active.


3. Exit indicates that the configured score and confluence requirements have been reached.


4. Critical Exit is the highest configured management state and indicates that the position should be reviewed immediately.


Position-aware monitoring


When open-position context is enabled, the indicator detects positions on the current chart symbol and focuses its monitoring on the relevant direction. Netting and hedging account structures are supported.


When no position is open, the indicator can monitor BUY exits, SELL exits, both directions or select a direction from the current trend.


Closed-bar confirmation


Closed-bar confirmation is enabled by default. Confirmed exit arrows are generated from completed chart candles.


When higher-timeframe context is enabled, the previously completed higher-timeframe candle is used. This reduces changes caused by conditions developing before a candle closes.


Exit profiles


Five profiles are available:


Scalping uses responsive thresholds and tighter trailing references.


Day Trading provides balanced score and trailing settings.


Swing Trading uses wider structural and trailing parameters.


Trend Runner requires stronger exit evidence and allows established trends more room.


Maximum Hold uses the most conservative exit thresholds and widest trailing settings.


Chart information


The indicator can display:


- Close BUY and Close SELL scores

- Qualified management state

- ATR-based trailing references

- Support and resistance targets

- Daily and optional weekly reference levels

- Entry-price protection status

- Directional confluence and conflict information


Popup, sound and push notifications are available. Signal-transition and cooldown controls help prevent repeated alerts from the same condition.


EA integration


The indicator provides output buffers for arrows, trailing references, target levels, directional scores, confluence counts and qualified management states. This allows compatible Expert Advisors and utilities to read its calculated output.


No DLLs, WebRequest connections or external data services are required.


Usage notes


Select an exit profile that matches the intended trading horizon and evaluate the score together with its confluence, trailing and target information.


Symbol volatility and broker pricing conditions can differ, so settings should be evaluated in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.


Changing the inputs, timeframe or available symbol history can cause historical signals to be recalculated.


NovaTac Volition Exit Commander is an analytical decision-support tool. It does not guarantee trading results.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe MetaTrader 5 scanner designed to detect fresh candle-range reversal signals across the instruments currently visible in Market Watch. The scanner places greater emphasis on the Daily timeframe , processes D1 opportunities first and highlights the strongest fresh Daily setup as the current priority signal. It can also scan W1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 for traders who require broader
Kito Auto Trendline Pro
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito AutoTrendline Pro is an automatic trendline intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of drawing every possible line, it evaluates confirmed swing anchors, validates each candidate against price action, measures independent touches and reactions, suppresses duplicate structures and ranks the remaining trendlines with a 0–100 strength score. Only the strongest support and resistance structures are displayed, helping traders read market geometry without manually drawing and constantly
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