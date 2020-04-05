Nova Turtle Soup Gold Edge State

NOVA TURTLESOUP GOLD EDGE STATE





Overview





Nova TurtleSoup Gold Edge State is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines TurtleSoup sweep-and-reversal entries with an adaptive BUY Edge-State engine.





The Edge-State engine separates BUY signals into a Defensive Core and an Expansion Sleeve. Defensive BUY signals remain available. Expansion BUY signals are permitted only when the rolling results of completed causal shadow trades indicate positive expectancy. SELL signals use the base strategy and are not controlled by the BUY Edge-State gate.





Main functions





- Closed-bar TurtleSoup sweep and reversal logic

- BUY Defensive Core and Expansion Sleeve classification

- Rolling causal shadow-trade ledger

- Optional fixed-lot or percent-risk position sizing

- Broker volume normalization and available-margin checks

- One open EA position at a time

- Signal cooldown and post-exit fresh-signal control

- Regime filter using ADX, efficiency and Bollinger Band width relative to ATR

- Breakeven protection and R-based profit trailing

- Proof-Stall exit for trades that show initial progress and then return to entry

- Optional CSV research export

- Strategy Tester timer suppression for faster long tests





Recommended setup





Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's Gold symbol

Timeframe: H1 or H4

Algo Trading: enabled

One chart instance per symbol and Magic Number





Lot sizing





The EA provides fixed-lot and percent-risk modes. Lot size, account size, leverage, contract specification and stop distance determine monetary exposure. The included presets are examples, not recommendations. Check the symbol specification and test the selected settings with the broker's data before live use.





Edge-State startup





The EA first attempts to reconstruct prior Edge-State information from available historical bars. If a mature historical window is not available, normal operation continues with progressive causal shadow learning. During this period, the Expansion Sleeve remains locked until the configured rolling window is complete and positive, while Defensive BUY signals and the SELL engine can continue to operate.





Historical backtest example





The supplied screenshots show a Strategy Tester simulation, not a live or real-account result.





Test period: 2020-2026

Symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD H4

Initial deposit: 3,000

Fixed lot: 0.10

History quality shown by the tester: 99%

Total trades: 749

Net profit: 16,939.68

Profit factor: 1.29

Sharpe ratio: 1.26

Maximum equity drawdown shown by the tester: 5,063.50 (29.84%)

Maximum relative equity drawdown shown by the tester: 68.17%





The 0.10 fixed-lot configuration is aggressive relative to the initial deposit used in that simulation. Historical results depend on broker data, spread, commission, swaps, execution, contract size and selected inputs. They do not predict future performance.





Important notes





- Use the EA on H4 or H1 only. The tested configuration uses H4.

- Broker symbol names and contract specifications differ.

- The default release lot is 0.01. A separate 0.10 preset is included for reproducing the published aggressive test.

- The optional actual-risk cap is disabled by default.

- The EA does not use DLL files, WebRequest or external indicators.

- No trading system can guarantee profit or prevent loss. Test in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.





Support





For support, provide the EA version, symbol, timeframe, broker specification, relevant input set and the complete Experts/Journal messages needed to reproduce the issue.



