Nova Turtle Soup Gold Edge State

NOVA TURTLESOUP GOLD EDGE STATE

Overview

Nova TurtleSoup Gold Edge State is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines TurtleSoup sweep-and-reversal entries with an adaptive BUY Edge-State engine.

The Edge-State engine separates BUY signals into a Defensive Core and an Expansion Sleeve. Defensive BUY signals remain available. Expansion BUY signals are permitted only when the rolling results of completed causal shadow trades indicate positive expectancy. SELL signals use the base strategy and are not controlled by the BUY Edge-State gate.

Main functions

- Closed-bar TurtleSoup sweep and reversal logic
- BUY Defensive Core and Expansion Sleeve classification
- Rolling causal shadow-trade ledger
- Optional fixed-lot or percent-risk position sizing
- Broker volume normalization and available-margin checks
- One open EA position at a time
- Signal cooldown and post-exit fresh-signal control
- Regime filter using ADX, efficiency and Bollinger Band width relative to ATR
- Breakeven protection and R-based profit trailing
- Proof-Stall exit for trades that show initial progress and then return to entry
- Optional CSV research export
- Strategy Tester timer suppression for faster long tests

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's Gold symbol
Timeframe: H1 or H4
Algo Trading: enabled
One chart instance per symbol and Magic Number

Lot sizing

The EA provides fixed-lot and percent-risk modes. Lot size, account size, leverage, contract specification and stop distance determine monetary exposure. The included presets are examples, not recommendations. Check the symbol specification and test the selected settings with the broker's data before live use.

Edge-State startup

The EA first attempts to reconstruct prior Edge-State information from available historical bars. If a mature historical window is not available, normal operation continues with progressive causal shadow learning. During this period, the Expansion Sleeve remains locked until the configured rolling window is complete and positive, while Defensive BUY signals and the SELL engine can continue to operate.

Historical backtest example

The supplied screenshots show a Strategy Tester simulation, not a live or real-account result.

Test period: 2020-2026
Symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD H4
Initial deposit: 3,000
Fixed lot: 0.10
History quality shown by the tester: 99%
Total trades: 749
Net profit: 16,939.68
Profit factor: 1.29
Sharpe ratio: 1.26
Maximum equity drawdown shown by the tester: 5,063.50 (29.84%)
Maximum relative equity drawdown shown by the tester: 68.17%

The 0.10 fixed-lot configuration is aggressive relative to the initial deposit used in that simulation. Historical results depend on broker data, spread, commission, swaps, execution, contract size and selected inputs. They do not predict future performance.

Important notes

- Use the EA on H4 or H1 only. The tested configuration uses H4.
- Broker symbol names and contract specifications differ.
- The default release lot is 0.01. A separate 0.10 preset is included for reproducing the published aggressive test.
- The optional actual-risk cap is disabled by default.
- The EA does not use DLL files, WebRequest or external indicators.
- No trading system can guarantee profit or prevent loss. Test in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Support

For support, provide the EA version, symbol, timeframe, broker specification, relevant input set and the complete Experts/Journal messages needed to reproduce the issue.

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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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SomaOil
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5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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