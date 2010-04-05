MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper

MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00

Elevate Your Scalping Precision with a Next-Generation Non-Repaint Heiken Ashi Indicator

The MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a scientifically designed, non-repainting Heiken Ashi indicator optimized for M1 and M5 scalping on MetaTrader 5. It introduces a robust closed-bar smoothing method that preserves trend clarity while filtering minor price noise — all without using traditional EMA/WMA/HMA smoothing that causes repainting.

🔹 Reliable Closed Candle Logic
Each candle’s color is fixed after close — guaranteeing no repainting history for accurate manual reading or automated strategies.

🔹 Two Smoothing Modes (User-Selectable)
Choose between:

  • Mode A — Aggressive: Fast signal responsiveness

  • Mode B — Conservative: Enhanced trend stability

This flexibility lets traders personalize the indicator behavior based on market conditions and scalping style.

🔹 Clear Direction Colors

  • GREEN = BUY Trend

  • RED = SELL Trend

Designed with simplicity and real-time clarity in mind, the color signals are easy to interpret even in volatile markets.

Combined with our other indicator Master SmoothedHMA Color you can find extreme entry/exit pinpoint result for scalping trading with any SYMBOL and TIME FRAME.

🔹 Optimized for Scalping on M1/M5
Ideal for:
✔ Forex
✔ Precious Metals
✔ Cryptocurrencies
✔ Index CFDs

Whether you trade manually or use this indicator as a base for future Expert Advisors, it delivers:

⭐ Non-repainting confidence
⭐ Immediate visual clarity
⭐ Trend consistency
⭐ Fast and intuitive signaling

MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00 is use as your foundation for high-frequency scalping decisions.

⚠ Important Risk Disclaimer

  • This Indicator does not guarantee profit.

  • Profit and drawdown depend on market conditions, broker quality, slippage, latency and user settings.

  • High leverage and aggressive risk settings can lead to rapid losses.

  • Always test on Free Demo first and increase risk gradually.

  • Past Screenshots performance does not guarantee future results.


