MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
- Индикаторы
- Som Prakash Gehlot
- Версия: 1.0
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00
Elevate Your Scalping Precision with a Next-Generation Non-Repaint Heiken Ashi Indicator
The MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a scientifically designed, non-repainting Heiken Ashi indicator optimized for M1 and M5 scalping on MetaTrader 5. It introduces a robust closed-bar smoothing method that preserves trend clarity while filtering minor price noise — all without using traditional EMA/WMA/HMA smoothing that causes repainting.
🔹 Reliable Closed Candle Logic
Each candle’s color is fixed after close — guaranteeing no repainting history for accurate manual reading or automated strategies.
🔹 Two Smoothing Modes (User-Selectable)
Choose between:
-
Mode A — Aggressive: Fast signal responsiveness
-
Mode B — Conservative: Enhanced trend stability
This flexibility lets traders personalize the indicator behavior based on market conditions and scalping style.
🔹 Clear Direction Colors
-
GREEN = BUY Trend
-
RED = SELL Trend
Designed with simplicity and real-time clarity in mind, the color signals are easy to interpret even in volatile markets.
Combined with our other indicator Master SmoothedHMA Color you can find extreme entry/exit pinpoint result for scalping trading with any SYMBOL and TIME FRAME.
🔹 Optimized for Scalping on M1/M5
Ideal for:
✔ Forex
✔ Precious Metals
✔ Cryptocurrencies
✔ Index CFDs
Whether you trade manually or use this indicator as a base for future Expert Advisors, it delivers:
⭐ Non-repainting confidence
⭐ Immediate visual clarity
⭐ Trend consistency
⭐ Fast and intuitive signaling
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00 is use as your foundation for high-frequency scalping decisions.
⚠ Important Risk Disclaimer
-
This Indicator does not guarantee profit.
-
Profit and drawdown depend on market conditions, broker quality, slippage, latency and user settings.
-
High leverage and aggressive risk settings can lead to rapid losses.
-
Always test on Free Demo first and increase risk gradually.
-
Past Screenshots performance does not guarantee future results.