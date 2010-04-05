MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00

Elevate Your Scalping Precision with a Next-Generation Non-Repaint Heiken Ashi Indicator

The MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a scientifically designed, non-repainting Heiken Ashi indicator optimized for M1 and M5 scalping on MetaTrader 5. It introduces a robust closed-bar smoothing method that preserves trend clarity while filtering minor price noise — all without using traditional EMA/WMA/HMA smoothing that causes repainting.

🔹 Reliable Closed Candle Logic

Each candle’s color is fixed after close — guaranteeing no repainting history for accurate manual reading or automated strategies.

🔹 Two Smoothing Modes (User-Selectable)

Choose between:

Mode A — Aggressive : Fast signal responsiveness

Mode B — Conservative: Enhanced trend stability

This flexibility lets traders personalize the indicator behavior based on market conditions and scalping style.

🔹 Clear Direction Colors

GREEN = BUY Trend

RED = SELL Trend

Designed with simplicity and real-time clarity in mind, the color signals are easy to interpret even in volatile markets.

Combined with our other indicator Master SmoothedHMA Color you can find extreme entry/exit pinpoint result for scalping trading with any SYMBOL and TIME FRAME.

🔹 Optimized for Scalping on M1/M5

Ideal for:

✔ Forex

✔ Precious Metals

✔ Cryptocurrencies

✔ Index CFDs

Whether you trade manually or use this indicator as a base for future Expert Advisors, it delivers:

⭐ Non-repainting confidence

⭐ Immediate visual clarity

⭐ Trend consistency

⭐ Fast and intuitive signaling

MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00 is use as your foundation for high-frequency scalping decisions.

⚠ Important Risk Disclaimer

This Indicator does not guarantee profit.

Profit and drawdown depend on market conditions, broker quality, slippage, latency and user settings.

High leverage and aggressive risk settings can lead to rapid losses.

Always test on Free D emo first and increase risk gradually.

Past Screenshots performance does not guarantee future results.



