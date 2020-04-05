Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets



Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.



Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system



Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT.



During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session remains. This creates predictable, range-bound price action- — the perfect environment for mean reversion scalping.



- No surprise breakouts. No central bank speeches. No NFP reports.

- Price bounces between a tight range like a ping-pong ball.

- Fenrir catches every bounce with surgical precision.



Win Rate: 70-85%- because the market barely trends at night.



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God-Tier Features



1. Night Scalp Engine

- Trades ONLY during the quiet overnight session (default: 21:00-02:00 GMT).

- Scans the recent N bars to establish the Night Range (High/Low).

- Executes Mean Reversion BUY at the bottom 20% of range and SELL at the top 20%.



2. Spread Filter (ECN Optimized)

- Continuously monitors the real-time spread.

- Refuses to trade when spread exceeds the maximum threshold — protecting you from broker manipulation during low-liquidity hours.



3. Moonlight Dashboard

- Shows Night Session status (Hunting/Sleeping/Spread High).

- Displays the current Night Range (High/Low/Width).

- Real-time spread monitor with color-coded threshold.



4. Aegis Shield 3.0

- Max daily drawdown circuit breaker.

- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.



5. Titan Risk Manager

- Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5x).

- Kelly Penalty during drawdowns.



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Configuration Guide



Recommended Setup

- Symbol:- EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP (low-spread pairs)

- Timeframe:- M5 or M15

- Account:- ECN/RAW spread mandatory (spread < 1 pip at night)

- VPS:- Mandatory (EA must run during overnight hours)



Key Parameters

- InpNightStart / InpNightEnd: Night window (Default: 21:00-03:00 server time). Adjust for your broker's server timezone.

- InpMaxSpread: Maximum spread in points (Default: 30). Lower = safer.

- InpScalpTP: Take Profit points (Default: 60).

- InpScalpSL: Stop Loss points (Default: 120).

- InpMinRangePts: Minimum range to trade (Default: 80 pts).

- InpFuryMode: Risk multiplier (Guardian 0.5x, Warrior 1.0x, Berserker 1.5x).