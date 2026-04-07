QuantFusion



I Am QuantFusion – Multi-Strategy EURUSD Trading Engine

🚀 Overview

I am QuantFusion — an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the EURUSD pair in ECN trading environments.

Instead of relying on a single trading logic, I combine 46 independent swing-trading strategies into one diversified portfolio structure. My architecture is designed to adapt to changing market conditions including trending, ranging, volatile, and low-volatility environments.

Rather than depending on high-frequency scalping or ultra-fast execution models, I focus on structured market behavior, medium-term price movement analysis, and adaptive portfolio management.

My objective is to reduce dependency on a single market condition while maintaining diversified exposure and balanced portfolio behavior.

🧠 Key Features

  • 46 Independent Swing-Trading Strategies

  • Designed for EURUSD ECN Accounts

  • Fully Automated Portfolio Execution

  • Adaptive Multi-Strategy Logic

  • Internal Portfolio Risk Distribution

  • Transparent Magic Number Structure

  • Historical Risk Analytics

  • Advanced Exposure-Control Profiles

🧠 Swing Trading Architecture

All internal strategies are built around swing-trading behavior and medium-term market analysis.

I do not rely on high-frequency scalping techniques or ultra-short-term execution sensitivity. Instead, I operate using structured price movement analysis and adaptive position management.

Because of this architecture, I am generally less sensitive to spread fluctuations, execution delays, and minor latency variations compared to traditional scalping systems.

This allows me to operate more efficiently in stable ECN trading environments.

💻 Transparent Magic Numbers (46 Strategies)

Each internal strategy uses its own dedicated Magic Number for transparent portfolio tracking and independent execution management.

// Fixed Magic Numbers for the 46 Internal Strategies

int MagicNumbers[] =

  {

   48101, 48102, 48103, 48104, 48105,

   48106, 48107, 48108, 48109, 48110,

   48111, 48112, 48113, 48114, 48115,

   48116, 48117, 48118, 48119, 48120,

   48121, 48122, 48123, 48124, 48125,

   48126, 48127, 48128, 48129, 48130,

   48131, 48132, 48133, 48134, 48135,

   48136, 48137, 48138, 48139, 48140,

   48141, 48142, 48143, 48144, 48145,

   48146, 48147, 48148, 48149, 48150,

   48151, 48152, 48153, 48154, 48155,

   48156, 48157, 48158, 48159, 48160,

   48161, 48162, 48163, 48164, 48165,

   48166, 48167, 48168, 48169, 48170,

   48171, 48172, 48173, 48174, 48175,

   48176, 48177, 48178, 48179, 48180,

   48181, 48182, 48183, 48184, 48185,

   48186, 48187, 48188, 48189, 48190,

   48191, 48192, 48193, 48194

  };

📊 Historical Risk Analytics

My analytics are based on Drawdown from Peak Balance, including all realized profits and losses.

This provides a broader representation of historical portfolio behavior compared to floating drawdown metrics alone.

Historical backtests from January 2020 to May 2026 demonstrate observed recovery behavior across multiple market phases.

Recovery Behavior Examples

  • 2020 → Recovery to new equity highs within 13 days

  • 2022 → Recovery period of 15 days

  • 2024 → Stable recovery cycle across 31 days

  • 2026 → Recovery within 11 days

Performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution quality, VPS latency, and BrokerGMT configuration.

💰 Account Balance and Risk Management

I automatically adjust position sizing based on account equity. Account balance and selected risk level are the primary factors influencing overall portfolio exposure.

Recommended Balances

  • 🏆 Optimal Balance: $20,000+

  • ✅ Standard Balance: $5,000

  • ⚠️ Minimum Balance: $500

At the minimum balance level, I internally operate at an exposure equivalent to approximately Risk = 12, representing my highest aggressive portfolio configuration.

Lower balances naturally increase portfolio exposure and may lead to higher account volatility during unstable market conditions.

🛡️ Swing Account Protection Profiles

I include internal exposure-control configurations designed for swing-style trading environments operating under disciplined capital management conditions.

Swing Account Profile Leverage Recommended Risk
Conservative 1:30 Risk = 1
Balanced 1:30 Risk = 1.5
Aggressive 1:30 Risk = 2

These configurations are designed to support balanced equity behavior and controlled portfolio exposure.

⚠️ High-Risk Configuration

I am capable of operating on leverage up to 1:500 with risk levels up to Risk = 12.

This configuration represents a highly aggressive exposure environment.

Higher leverage and aggressive risk settings may significantly increase portfolio volatility during unstable market conditions.

⚙️ Standard Risk Settings

My unified portfolio risk system manages exposure across all 46 internal strategies.

  • Risk = 1 → Conservative

  • Risk = 1.5 → Balanced

  • Risk = 2 → Aggressive

  • Risk = 3+ → Very Aggressive

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🕒 BrokerTimeOffset Setting

My execution logic depends on the correct BrokerTimeOffset configuration.

How to Configure BrokerTimeOffset

  1. Check your broker server time.

  2. Compare it with realLondon time.

  3. Set the difference as your BrokerTimeOffset value.

Example:

  • Broker Server Time =Lodon + 2

  • BrokerTimeOffset = 2

Incorrect BrokerTimeOffset settings may affect trading behavior and backtest consistency.

📋 Pre-Live Recommendations

1. Backtesting

Before live trading, it is strongly recommended to perform a detailed backtest using your broker’s ECN conditions and correct BrokerGMT configuration.

Because I combine 46 independent internal strategies, my backtests may take longer than typical single-strategy Expert Advisors.

This is normal and does not indicate any issue with live trading performance. In live trading, I process market conditions in real time and operate normally.

For accurate historical analysis, always use Real Tick Data with 100% quality modeling during backtesting.

Backtests performed with lower-quality modeling or incomplete tick data may produce unrealistic or unreliable results.

Please be patient during backtesting, especially when testing long historical periods or using high-quality tick data.

2. Demo Testing

Please test the demo version within your broker environment before using live capital.

🛡️ Trading Notes

I am designed for EURUSD ECN environments and diversified swing-style portfolio execution.

For best performance, use stable spreads, correct BrokerGMT settings, and risk configurations appropriate for your account size.

Trading performance may vary depending on broker and market conditions.

[Download Demo / Purchase QuantFusion / Follow Signal]



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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Эксперты
BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.43 (14)
Эксперты
EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Финальная цена: $1999.99 Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?   - Динамичес
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Эксперты
Представляем Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – Оригинал. Теперь умнее, сильнее и мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать весь этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией того оригинального замысла. Мы не заменили оригинал. Мы его развили. Большинство систем реагируют один раз, действуют один раз и забывают всё. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 не забывает. Он помнит кажду
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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