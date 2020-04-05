BoltIQ Gold EA

BoltIQ Gold EA — XAUUSD Trend-Following EA with Optional ONNX ML Filter & Prop Firm Risk Engine

Automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor: EMA crossover + RSI + ADX trend filter + ATR dynamic stops. Optional ONNX machine learning filter for trade selection. Built-in prop firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. No martingale, no grid.

Trend-Following Gold EA with Optional ML Enhancement

BoltIQ Gold EA combines a classic, transparent trend-following strategy with an optional ONNX machine learning filter — the best of both worlds: rule-based logic you can verify, plus ML-powered trade selection for higher probability setups.

Core Strategy (Rule-Based, Non-Repainting, Verifiable)

Entry Conditions (All on Closed Bars):

  • Long: EMA(20) crosses above EMA(50) AND RSI(14) > 55 AND ADX(14) > 25
  • Short: EMA(20) crosses below EMA(50) AND RSI(14) < 45 AND ADX(14) > 25

Why This Works on XAUUSD:

ComponentRoleGold-Specific Edge
EMA(20) x EMA(50) CrossTrend directionGold trends persist on M15/H1
RSI(14) FilterMomentum confirmationAvoids chop in ranging gold
ADX(14) > 25 FilterTrend strengthFilters low-ADX fakeouts
ATR(14) x 2 Stop LossVolatility-adaptive SLGold vol changes daily

Exit Logic:

  • Stop Loss: ATR(14) x 2 (dynamic)
  • Take Profit: 1:2 or 1:3 R:R (configurable)
  • Trailing Stop: Optional, ATR-based
  • Time Exit: Optional session-end close

Optional ONNX Machine Learning Filter

What It Does:

  • Loads a pre-trained .onnx model (included)
  • Runs inference on each setup before entry
  • Filters out low-probability trades
  • Zero external dependency — runs entirely in MT5

Model Details:

  • Input Features: 12 technical features (EMA slopes, RSI, ADX, ATR, session, volatility, etc.)
  • Architecture: Feed-forward neural network (ONNX format)
  • Training: 2020–2023 XAUUSD M15 data, walk-forward validated
  • Target: Binary classification (high-probability vs low-probability setup)
  • Inference Time: < 1ms per bar on modern VPS

Configuration:

input bool   UseMLFilter     = false;  // Enable/disable ML filter
input string MLModelPath     = "BoltIQ_Gold_Filter.onnx";
input double MLThreshold     = 0.65;   // Probability threshold (0.5-0.9)
  • Disabled by default — EA works as pure rule-based strategy
  • Enable when ready — drop .onnx file in MQL5/Files/, set UseMLFilter=true
  • Threshold tuning — Higher = fewer trades, higher precision

Performance Impact (Backtest 2023–2024):

MetricWithout MLWith ML (0.65 threshold)
Trades347223
Win Rate54%61%
Profit Factor1.732.01
Max Drawdown8.2%6.1%
Net Profit+$12,847+$11,234

ML reduces trade count ~36% but improves win rate +7% and PF +16%. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.

Prop Firm Risk Engine (Built-In)

1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)

Equity drops > limit → all positions closed, new trades blocked.

2. Maximum Drawdown Guard

Account equity drops > max DD from initial balance → full liquidation.

3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling

Auto-reduces size during London/NY open volatility.

4. Economic Calendar News Filter

Pauses 15 min before/after NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE. Uses MQL5 built-in calendar.

5. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing

Risks 1.5% of current equity per trade — compounds correctly.

6. Position Limits

Prevents overtrading and correlation risk.

On-Chart Dashboard

  • Current trend (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
  • EMA alignment status
  • ADX trend strength value
  • ML filter status (enabled/disabled, last probability)
  • Daily loss % / Max DD status
  • Session status / Next news event
  • Open positions with SL/TP
  • Kill switch armed indicator

Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

  • ML filter decision (trade allowed/blocked)
  • Daily loss above 80% / Kill switch triggered
  • Max DD above 80%
  • Session changes / News approaching
  • Trade entry/exit/trailing updates

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (any broker suffix)
  • Timeframe: M15 or H1
  • Any broker (standard, raw spread, ECN)
  • Any account (challenge, funded, personal)
  • VPS ready — ONNX inference runs locally
  • Non-repainting — all signals on closed bars

What You Get

  • Clean .mq5 source + compiled .ex5
  • Pre-trained BoltIQ_Gold_Filter.onnx model file
  • Full parameter documentation
  • ML filter setup guide
  • Recommended settings per prop firm
  • Installation guide
  • Lifetime updates

Recommended Settings by Prop Firm

FirmDaily LossMax DDDailyLoss%MaxDD%Risk%ML Threshold
FTMO5%10%5.010.01.50.65
5%ers4%10%4.010.01.00.70
Finotive5%8%5.08.01.50.65
FundedNext5%10%5.010.01.50.65
The Funded Trader5%10%5.010.01.50.65

Part of the BoltIQ Ecosystem

Pairs with:

  • Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Standalone risk engine for any EA
  • Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk modify positions, drag-and-drop SL/TP
  • Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes, kill zone countdowns
  • BoltIQ Gold EA Premium ($199) — Multi-strategy portfolio + advanced ML
  • Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All risk tools bundled (saves $16)

Upgrade path: Want multi-strategy portfolio with advanced ML ensemble? See BoltIQ Gold EA Premium ($199) — 3 strategies, 2 ML models, correlation management.

Disclaimer

This EA executes a defined trend-following strategy with optional ML filter. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. ML model performance degrades over time — retraining recommended annually. No live/verified forward track record claimed. Prop firm rules vary — verify your firm exact limits.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. ML model retraining and customization via MQL5 Freelance.

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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
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Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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