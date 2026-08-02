Renko Brick Engine With EMA Overlay

A built-in Renko engine plus EMA overlay, computed live inside the EA - no offline Renko charts, no external history conversion, no third-party Renko generator needed. Attach it to any chart and it builds and tracks its own brick series from live price.

 

WHAT IT DOES

Constructs Renko bricks in-memory from live tick data, plus a seeded run of recent history so it is not starting blank.

A brick only confirms on close - the in-memory brick series is the single source of truth, with no repainting of confirmed bricks.

Computes a fast and a slow EMA directly on brick closes (not on time-based candles), recalculated on every new brick.

Draws the last N bricks and both EMAs directly on the chart, with a live info panel.

Logs every recent brick (close, direction, both EMA values) so the engine behaviour is auditable, not a black box.

 

INPUTS

Brick size in points, fast and slow EMA length, history bars and timeframe used to seed the engine on attach, number of bricks drawn on the chart, number of recent bricks written to the log.

 

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO

It does not open, close, or manage any trade - it is a visualization and engine demonstration only. It does not export bricks to an offline chart file.

 

WHO IT IS FOR

Renko traders who want a native, self-contained brick engine on MetaTrader 5 without external converters. Developers evaluating brick-based EMA logic before building a full trading system on top of it. Free to use - this is a foundation tool, not a signal service.

 

COMPANION TOOLS

If you trade manually from these charts, two companion utilities cover the protection side. Global Stop Loss and Target Setter is free and applies a Stop Loss and a target to every open position on the symbol with a single click. Global Stop Loss and Target Manager keeps two draggable lines live on the chart, so every position stays in sync as you move them and each new trade inherits the same levels automatically.

Daily Loss Guardian enforces a hard daily loss cutoff with an on chart dashboard, built for challenge and evaluation accounts where a single bad session ends the run. Session Countdown Panel puts a live countdown to every session open and close on your chart, and Wyckoff Schematic Detector labels accumulation and distribution structure automatically as it forms.


MARKET NOTES AND THE SIGNAL CHANNEL

I post short notes on gold and crypto, plus updates on this and the other tools, in a free Telegram channel: t.me/boltiq_signals

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Abdul Jalil
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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Telegram To MT5 Copier
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5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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