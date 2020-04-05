EMA Multi Timeframe Trend EA
- Эксперты
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Felicien Badou DioufProfessional MQL5 / MT5 Expert Advisor and indicator developer, specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) and prop-firm-compliant risk management. I turn trading strategies into clean, well-documented, non-repainting automated systems — every product ships with a full MT5 Strategy Tester report (real ticks) so
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
EMA Multi-Timeframe Trend EA — H1/M15/M5 Aligned Trend Following with Prop Firm Risk Engine
Automated trend-following EA using multi-timeframe EMA alignment (H1 > M15 > M5). Trades only when all three timeframes agree. Built-in prop firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. For XAUUSD/Gold and major forex pairs.
Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment — The Institutional Way
Retail traders watch one timeframe. Institutions watch three. This EA implements the classic multi-timeframe trend-following approach: H1 defines the trend, M15 confirms, M5 times the entry. Only when all three align does it trade.
Strategy Logic (Non-Repainting — All Signals on Closed Bars)
Trend Definition (H1 — The “Big Picture”):
- Bullish: EMA(20) > EMA(50) > EMA(200) — all sloping up
- Bearish: EMA(20) < EMA(50) < EMA(200) — all sloping down
- Neutral: Any other alignment — no trades
Confirmation (M15 — The “Trigger”):
- Same EMA alignment must agree with H1
- EMA(20) crosses EMA(50) in trend direction = setup armed
Entry (M5 — The “Precision”):
- Price pulls back to EMA(20) or EMA(50) on M5
- Confirmation candle closes in trend direction
- Enter on next candle open
Why This Works:
|Timeframe
|Role
|Why
|H1
|Trend filter
|Filters noise, catches institutional trend
|M15
|Confirmation
|Validates trend hasn't reversed
|M5
|Entry timing
|Better fill, tighter SL
Exit Logic
- Stop Loss: ATR(14) x 2 on M15 (volatility-adaptive)
- Take Profit: 1:2 or 1:3 R:R (configurable)
- Trailing Stop: Optional, ATR-based on M15
- Time Exit: Optional close at session end (NY close)
Prop Firm Risk Engine (Built-In)
1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)
Equity drops > limit → all positions closed, new trades blocked.
2. Maximum Drawdown Guard
Account equity drops > max DD from initial balance → full liquidation.
3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling
Auto-reduces size during: London Open (08:00–09:00 UTC), NY Open (13:00–14:00 UTC), Overlap (13:00–16:00 UTC).
4. Economic Calendar News Filter
Pauses 15 min before/after NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE. Uses MQL5 built-in calendar.
5. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing
Risks 1.5% of current equity per trade — compounds correctly.
6. Position Limits
Prevents overtrading and correlation risk.
On-Chart Dashboard
- H1 / M15 / M5 trend status (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
- EMA alignment visualization
- Current pullback zone (entry area)
- Daily loss % / Max DD status
- Session status / Next news event
- Open positions with SL/TP
- Kill switch armed indicator
Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)
- Multi-timeframe alignment achieved (setup armed)
- Entry signal triggered
- Daily loss above 80% / Kill switch triggered
- Max DD above 80%
- Session changes / News approaching
- Trade entry/exit
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)
- Symbols: XAUUSD/Gold, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, NAS100, BTCUSD — any trending market
- Timeframes: Runs on M5, reads H1/M15 internally
- Any broker (standard, raw, ECN)
- Any account (challenge, funded, personal)
- VPS ready — no manual intervention
- Non-repainting — closed bars only
What You Get
- Clean .mq5 source + compiled .ex5
- Full parameter documentation
- Recommended settings per symbol
- Installation guide
- Lifetime updates
Recommended Settings by Symbol
|Symbol
|H1 EMA
|M15 EMA
|M5 EMA
|ATR Mult
|Risk%
|Best Sessions
|XAUUSD
|20/50/200
|20/50
|20/50
|2.0
|1.5
|London/NY
|EURUSD
|20/50/200
|20/50
|20/50
|1.5
|1.0
|London/NY
|GBPUSD
|20/50/200
|20/50
|20/50
|1.5
|1.0
|London/NY
|US30
|20/50/200
|20/50
|20/50
|2.0
|1.5
|NY
|NAS100
|20/50/200
|20/50
|20/50
|2.0
|1.5
|NY
Part of the Trend-Following Ecosystem
Pairs with:
- Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes for London/NY entries
- Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk manage trend position SL/TP
- Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Standalone risk engine for other EAs
- XAUUSD Session Scalper ($69) — Session-aware version optimized for Gold
- Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All risk tools bundled
Upgrade path: Want session-aware Gold specialist? See XAUUSD Session Scalper ($69) — London/NY only, same MTF logic + ONNX filter option.
Disclaimer
This EA executes a defined multi-timeframe trend strategy with risk management. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. No live/verified forward track record claimed. Prop firm rules vary — verify your firm exact limits.
Support
Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Customization via MQL5 Freelance.