EMA Multi-Timeframe Trend EA — H1/M15/M5 Aligned Trend Following with Prop Firm Risk Engine

Automated trend-following EA using multi-timeframe EMA alignment (H1 > M15 > M5). Trades only when all three timeframes agree. Built-in prop firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. For XAUUSD/Gold and major forex pairs.

Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment — The Institutional Way

Retail traders watch one timeframe. Institutions watch three. This EA implements the classic multi-timeframe trend-following approach: H1 defines the trend, M15 confirms, M5 times the entry. Only when all three align does it trade.

Strategy Logic (Non-Repainting — All Signals on Closed Bars)

Trend Definition (H1 — The “Big Picture”):

Bullish : EMA(20) > EMA(50) > EMA(200) — all sloping up

: EMA(20) > EMA(50) > EMA(200) — all sloping up Bearish : EMA(20) < EMA(50) < EMA(200) — all sloping down

: EMA(20) < EMA(50) < EMA(200) — all sloping down Neutral: Any other alignment — no trades

Confirmation (M15 — The “Trigger”):

Same EMA alignment must agree with H1

EMA(20) crosses EMA(50) in trend direction = setup armed

Entry (M5 — The “Precision”):

Price pulls back to EMA(20) or EMA(50) on M5

Confirmation candle closes in trend direction

Enter on next candle open

Why This Works:

Timeframe Role Why H1 Trend filter Filters noise, catches institutional trend M15 Confirmation Validates trend hasn't reversed M5 Entry timing Better fill, tighter SL

Exit Logic

Stop Loss : ATR(14) x 2 on M15 (volatility-adaptive)

: ATR(14) x 2 on M15 (volatility-adaptive) Take Profit : 1:2 or 1:3 R:R (configurable)

: 1:2 or 1:3 R:R (configurable) Trailing Stop : Optional, ATR-based on M15

: Optional, ATR-based on M15 Time Exit: Optional close at session end (NY close)

Prop Firm Risk Engine (Built-In)

1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)

Equity drops > limit → all positions closed, new trades blocked.

2. Maximum Drawdown Guard

Account equity drops > max DD from initial balance → full liquidation.

3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling

Auto-reduces size during: London Open (08:00–09:00 UTC), NY Open (13:00–14:00 UTC), Overlap (13:00–16:00 UTC).

4. Economic Calendar News Filter

Pauses 15 min before/after NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE. Uses MQL5 built-in calendar.

5. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing

Risks 1.5% of current equity per trade — compounds correctly.

6. Position Limits

Prevents overtrading and correlation risk.

On-Chart Dashboard

H1 / M15 / M5 trend status (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)

EMA alignment visualization

Current pullback zone (entry area)

Daily loss % / Max DD status

Session status / Next news event

Open positions with SL/TP

Kill switch armed indicator

Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

Multi-timeframe alignment achieved (setup armed)

Entry signal triggered

Daily loss above 80% / Kill switch triggered

Max DD above 80%

Session changes / News approaching

Trade entry/exit

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)

Symbols: XAUUSD/Gold, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, NAS100, BTCUSD — any trending market

Timeframes: Runs on M5, reads H1/M15 internally

Any broker (standard, raw, ECN)

Any account (challenge, funded, personal)

VPS ready — no manual intervention

Non-repainting — closed bars only

What You Get

Clean .mq5 source + compiled .ex5

Full parameter documentation

Recommended settings per symbol

Installation guide

Lifetime updates

Recommended Settings by Symbol

Symbol H1 EMA M15 EMA M5 EMA ATR Mult Risk% Best Sessions XAUUSD 20/50/200 20/50 20/50 2.0 1.5 London/NY EURUSD 20/50/200 20/50 20/50 1.5 1.0 London/NY GBPUSD 20/50/200 20/50 20/50 1.5 1.0 London/NY US30 20/50/200 20/50 20/50 2.0 1.5 NY NAS100 20/50/200 20/50 20/50 2.0 1.5 NY

Part of the Trend-Following Ecosystem

Pairs with:

Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes for London/NY entries

Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk manage trend position SL/TP

Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Standalone risk engine for other EAs

XAUUSD Session Scalper ($69) — Session-aware version optimized for Gold

Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All risk tools bundled

Upgrade path: Want session-aware Gold specialist? See XAUUSD Session Scalper ($69) — London/NY only, same MTF logic + ONNX filter option.

Disclaimer

This EA executes a defined multi-timeframe trend strategy with risk management. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. No live/verified forward track record claimed. Prop firm rules vary — verify your firm exact limits.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Customization via MQL5 Freelance.