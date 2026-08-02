Global Stop Loss and Target Manager

Drag and drop Stop Loss and Take Profit manager for MetaTrader 5. One stop loss line and one take profit line control every open position on the symbol at once - bulk modify all trades, and every new trade you open inherits the same protection automatically. Built for manual trading, on any symbol: forex, gold and XAUUSD, indices, crypto, and on prop firm or funded accounts where an unprotected position ends a challenge.

Already using my free Global Stop Loss and Target Setter? This is the always-on version. Instead of setting your levels once, you drag two lines on the chart and every open position on that symbol, plus every new trade you open, instantly inherits the Stop Loss and target. No more clicking into each order. No more forgetting a stop.


Global Stop Loss and Target Manager is a drag-and-drop risk tool for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. Put one Stop Loss line and one target (Take Profit) line on your chart, drag either line, and the Stop Loss or target of every open position on that symbol updates instantly to match it, TradingView style. Open a new trade and it automatically inherits the current lines.


HOW IT WORKS

Two horizontal lines on the chart: a global Stop Loss line and a global target line.

Drag the Stop Loss line and the Stop Loss of every position on the current symbol jumps to that price.

Drag the target line and the target of every position on the current symbol jumps to that price.

Any new position you open on that symbol is given the current Stop Loss and target automatically.

A compact panel shows how many positions are managed and the current global levels.

Your levels are saved and restored when you restart the terminal.


SAFE BY DESIGN

Only modifies the Stop Loss and target of positions you already have.

Never opens, closes, reverses or places pending orders.

Hedging-account safe: every position is addressed by its own ticket.

Invalid stops that are too close to price are skipped without touching the rest.


PERFECT FOR

Discretionary and manual traders who run several positions on one symbol.

Gold, indices, forex and crypto traders who want one-move risk control.


INPUTS

Stop Loss and target line colours and line width.

Initial Stop Loss and target distance in points, used on the first run only.

Show information panel on or off, and panel position.

Refresh interval in milliseconds.


A free edition with one-click buttons instead of draggable lines is also available.


MARKET NOTES AND THE SIGNAL CHANNEL

I post short notes on gold and crypto, plus updates on this and the other tools, in a free Telegram channel: t.me/boltiq_signals

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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
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Утилиты
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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5 (4)
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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4.23 (30)
Утилиты
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4.78 (23)
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4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Утилиты
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Эксперты
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