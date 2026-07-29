Global Stop Loss and Target Setter

Free one click Stop Loss and Take Profit tool for manual trading on MetaTrader 5. Apply a fixed SL and TP to every open position on the current symbol at once, or move them all to break even, with a single button. It only modifies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels - it never opens or closes a trade.


Works on any symbol and any account type: forex, gold and XAUUSD, indices, crypto. Useful on a prop firm or funded account, where an unprotected position is the fastest way to fail a challenge.


TWO ON-CHART BUTTONS


Apply SL and Target: places a fixed-distance Stop Loss and Take Profit on every open position of the current symbol at once. You set the distances in points; BUY and SELL trades are handled correctly.


Break-Even: moves the Stop Loss of every position in profit to its entry price (plus an optional lock), so a winning trade cannot turn into a loser.


SAFE BY DESIGN


Only modifies the Stop Loss and Take Profit of positions you already have.


Never opens, closes, reverses or places pending orders.


Hedging-account safe: every position is addressed by its own ticket.


Respects the broker minimum stop distance.


INPUTS


Stop Loss distance in points, zero leaves the Stop Loss untouched.


Take Profit distance in points, zero leaves it untouched.


Break-even lock in points, zero means exact entry.


Break-even only positions already in profit, on or off.


Button and panel colours and position.


WANT THIS ALWAYS-ON?


This free edition applies your levels once, to the positions that are open at that moment. If you want them to stay live, get Global Stop Loss and Target Manager: you drag one Stop Loss line and one Take Profit line on the chart, every open position on the symbol stays in sync as you move them, and each new trade you open inherits the same protection the moment it fills.

Global Stop Loss and Target Manager


MARKET NOTES AND THE SIGNAL CHANNEL

I post short notes on gold and crypto, plus updates on this and the other tools, in a free Telegram channel: t.me/boltiq_signals



🔗 Upgrade Path — Get the Full Position Management Stack


NeedFree (This)Paid Upgrade
Auto-close when daily loss limit hitManual: you click "Close All"Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Hard equity kill switch at your firm's daily loss %
Auto-pause before high-impact newsManual: you watch calendarDaily Loss Guardian ($35) — Built-in news filter (NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE)
Session-aware risk scalingManual: you reduce sizeDaily Loss Guardian ($35) — Auto 50% size reduction at London/NY open
Complete prop firm compliancePosition management onlyProp Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All 4 tools: daily loss cap + session filter + news filter + position manager (saves $16)
Automated trend-following with risk engineManage positions manuallyGold Guardian EA ($45) — XAUUSD trend EA with built-in daily loss cap, session filter, news filter


Recommended combo for prop firm traders: Daily Loss Guardian + this tool = $65 (auto risk enforcement + visual position management)

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