Wyckoff Schematic Detector

Wyckoff Schematic Detector — Automated Phase Detection with Volume & Range Analysis for MT5

Automatically identifies Wyckoff phases (Accumulation, Markup, Distribution, Markdown) using volume/range analysis. Detects springs, upthrusts, LPS, BU, and trading ranges. Non-repainting, works on all symbols/timeframes. Essential for Wyckoff traders.

Automate the Wyckoff Method — Volume + Range > Price Shape Alone

The Wyckoff method works because it reads intent through volume and price action — not just patterns. But manual schematic analysis is slow, subjective, and error-prone. This indicator automates the core Wyckoff logic: phase detection, trading range identification, and spring/upthrust signaling using objective volume and range metrics.

What It Detects (Automatically, Non-Repainting)

1. Four Wyckoff Phases

PhaseDetection LogicVisual
AccumulationDecreasing range + increasing volume on down moves + spring testGreen "A" label + range box
MarkupHigher highs/higher lows + volume expansion on advancesBlue "M" label + trend channel
DistributionDecreasing range + increasing volume on up moves + upthrust testRed "D" label + range box
MarkdownLower highs/lower lows + volume expansion on declinesOrange "M" label + trend channel

2. Key Wyckoff Events

  • Spring — False breakdown below support with volume absorption (buy signal)
  • Upthrust — False breakout above resistance with volume absorption (sell signal)
  • LPS (Last Point of Support) — Low-volume pullback in markup (add to longs)
  • BU (Back-Up) — Low-volume rally in markdown (add to shorts)
  • Sign of Strength (SOS) — Volume surge breaking resistance in accumulation
  • Sign of Weakness (SOW) — Volume surge breaking support in distribution

3. Trading Range Boundaries

  • Automatic support/resistance detection via volume-weighted pivots
  • Range extension projections (counting guide)
  • Cause & effect measurement (horizontal count → vertical target)

Detection Logic (Objective, Rule-Based)

Phase Classification:

Accumulation:  Range contracting + Volume on down > Volume on up + Spring detected
Markup:        HH/HL structure + Volume expanding on advances + SOS confirmed
Distribution:  Range contracting + Volume on up > Volume on down + Upthrust detected
Markdown:      LH/LL structure + Volume expanding on declines + SOW confirmed

Spring/Upthrust Criteria:

  • Price pierces range boundary (support/resistance)
  • Volume on pierce < 50% of average range volume (absorption)
  • Price reclaims range within 3 bars
  • Close back inside range = confirmed spring/upthrust

Volume Analysis:

  • Compares up-volume vs down-volume per swing
  • Uses tick volume (forex) or real volume (futures/stocks)
  • Volume-weighted average price (VWAP) anchor for range

Input Parameters

input int    LookbackBars      = 500;   // Bars to analyze for range detection
input double VolumeThreshold   = 1.5;   // Volume ratio for absorption detection
input int    MinRangeBars      = 20;    // Minimum bars for valid trading range
input bool   ShowPhases        = true;  // Show phase labels (A/M/D/M)
input bool   ShowEvents        = true;  // Show spring/upthrust/LPS/BU markers
input bool   ShowRangeBox      = true;  // Draw trading range rectangle
input bool   ShowCountGuide    = true;  // Show cause/effect count guide
input color  AccumulationColor = clrLime;
input color  MarkupColor       = clrDodgerBlue;
input color  DistributionColor = clrRed;
input color  MarkdownColor     = clrOrange;

On-Chart Display

  • Phase labels (A, M, D, M) at phase transitions
  • Trading range box with support/resistance lines
  • Spring/Upthrust markers with alert arrows
  • LPS/BU markers for continuation entries
  • Count guide — horizontal cause → vertical effect projection
  • Volume histogram colored by up/down dominance
  • Dashboard — current phase, range status, next key level

Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

  • Phase transition (Accumulation → Markup, etc.)
  • Spring detected (long setup)
  • Upthrust detected (short setup)
  • LPS/BU formed (continuation entry)
  • Range breakout with volume confirmation

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)
  • Any symbol — Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks, Futures
  • Any timeframe — M1 to MN (best on M15/H1/H4 for swing)
  • Any broker — works with tick volume or real volume
  • Non-repainting — all signals on closed bars only
  • Works on VPS — no manual intervention

What You Get

  • Clean, commented .mq5 source code
  • Compiled .ex5 ready for MT5
  • Full parameter documentation
  • Wyckoff schematic quick-reference guide
  • Installation guide
  • Lifetime updates

How It Differs from "Pattern" Indicators

FeaturePattern IndicatorsWyckoff Schematic Detector
BasisPrice shape onlyVolume + Range + Price
RepaintingOften yesNever — closed bars only
SubjectivityHigh (visual)Zero (rule-based)
Spring/UpthrustManual onlyAuto-detected
Phase logicNot includedFull 4-phase detection
Count guideNoYes (cause/effect)

Part of the Wyckoff Ecosystem

Pairs with:

  • Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Know when institutional volume enters (London/NY)
  • Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Manage Wyckoff position SL/TP efficiently
  • BoltIQ Gold EA ($59) — Trade Wyckoff phases automatically on XAUUSD

Learn more: Read Article 3 "Automating Wyckoff Phase Detection" (coming to MQL5 Articles)

Disclaimer

This indicator identifies Wyckoff structures algorithmically. It does not guarantee profitable trades. Wyckoff analysis requires context, experience, and risk management. Past performance of Wyckoff setups does not guarantee future results. Always use stop losses and position sizing.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Feature requests and customization available via MQL5 Freelance.

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Felicien Badou Diouf
Эксперты
BoltIQ Gold EA — XAUUSD Trend-Following EA with Optional ONNX ML Filter & Prop Firm Risk Engine Automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor: EMA crossover + RSI + ADX trend filter + ATR dynamic stops. Optional ONNX machine learning filter for trade selection. Built-in prop firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. No martingale, no grid. Trend-Following Gold EA with Optional ML Enhancement BoltIQ Gold EA combines a classic, transparent trend-following strategy with a
Global Stop Loss and Target Manager
Felicien Badou Diouf
Утилиты
Drag and drop Stop Loss and Take Profit manager for MetaTrader 5. One stop loss line and one take profit line control every open position on the symbol at once - bulk modify all trades, and every new trade you open inherits the same protection automatically. Built for manual trading, on any symbol: forex, gold and XAUUSD, indices, crypto, and on prop firm or funded accounts where an unprotected position ends a challenge. Already using my free Global Stop Loss and Target Setter? This is the alway
Gold Guardian EA
Felicien Badou Diouf
Эксперты
Gold Guardian EA — XAUUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor with Prop Firm Risk Engine Automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor: EMA crossover trend detection + RSI momentum + ADX trend-strength filter + ATR dynamic stops. Built-in prop-firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. No martingale, no grid. For funded account traders. Trend-Following Gold EA Built for Prop Firm Compliance Gold Guardian EA trades XAUUSD using a classic, non-repainting trend-following strate
EMA Multi Timeframe Trend EA
Felicien Badou Diouf
Эксперты
EMA Multi-Timeframe Trend EA — H1/M15/M5 Aligned Trend Following with Prop Firm Risk Engine Automated trend-following EA using multi-timeframe EMA alignment (H1 > M15 > M5). Trades only when all three timeframes agree. Built-in prop firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. For XAUUSD/Gold and major forex pairs. Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment — The Institutional Way Retail traders watch one timeframe. Institutions watch three . This EA implements the cla
Daily Loss Guardian
Felicien Badou Diouf
Утилиты
Daily Loss Guardian — Prop Firm Daily Loss Cap & Equity Kill Switch for MT5 Hard daily loss cap with equity kill switch for prop firm trading (FTMO, 5%ers, FundedNext). Automatically closes all positions and blocks new trades when daily loss limit reached. Includes session-aware risk scaling and news filter. Essential risk engine for funded account traders. Built for Prop Firm Traders Who Need to Pass and Stay Funded If you are trading for a prop firm — FTMO, 5%ers, Finotive, FundedNext, The Fun
Session Countdown Panel
Felicien Badou Diouf
Индикаторы
Session Countdown Panel — London/NY/Asian Session Timer with Kill Zone Alerts for MT5 Visual trading session panel with countdown timers for London, New York, Asian, and Sydney sessions. Highlights kill zones (London open, NY open, overlap). Customizable colors, alerts, and session definitions. Essential for session-aware trading strategies. Know Exactly When the Market Moves — Session Timing Made Visual Most traders know “London open at 08:00 UTC” but few track it precisely across every session
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