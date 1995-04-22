BoltIQ Gold EA
- 专家
-
Felicien Badou DioufProfessional MQL5 / MT5 Expert Advisor and indicator developer, specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) and prop-firm-compliant risk management. I turn trading strategies into clean, well-documented, non-repainting automated systems — every product ships with a full MT5 Strategy Tester report (real ticks) so
- 版本: 6.0
- 激活: 10
BoltIQ Gold EA — XAUUSD Trend-Following EA with Optional ONNX ML Filter & Prop Firm Risk Engine
Automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor: EMA crossover + RSI + ADX trend filter + ATR dynamic stops. Optional ONNX machine learning filter for trade selection. Built-in prop firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. No martingale, no grid.
Trend-Following Gold EA with Optional ML Enhancement
BoltIQ Gold EA combines a classic, transparent trend-following strategy with an optional ONNX machine learning filter — the best of both worlds: rule-based logic you can verify, plus ML-powered trade selection for higher probability setups.
Core Strategy (Rule-Based, Non-Repainting, Verifiable)
Entry Conditions (All on Closed Bars):
- Long: EMA(20) crosses above EMA(50) AND RSI(14) > 55 AND ADX(14) > 25
- Short: EMA(20) crosses below EMA(50) AND RSI(14) < 45 AND ADX(14) > 25
Why This Works on XAUUSD:
|Component
|Role
|Gold-Specific Edge
|EMA(20) x EMA(50) Cross
|Trend direction
|Gold trends persist on M15/H1
|RSI(14) Filter
|Momentum confirmation
|Avoids chop in ranging gold
|ADX(14) > 25 Filter
|Trend strength
|Filters low-ADX fakeouts
|ATR(14) x 2 Stop Loss
|Volatility-adaptive SL
|Gold vol changes daily
Exit Logic:
- Stop Loss: ATR(14) x 2 (dynamic)
- Take Profit: 1:2 or 1:3 R:R (configurable)
- Trailing Stop: Optional, ATR-based
- Time Exit: Optional session-end close
Optional ONNX Machine Learning Filter
What It Does:
- Loads a pre-trained .onnx model (included)
- Runs inference on each setup before entry
- Filters out low-probability trades
- Zero external dependency — runs entirely in MT5
Model Details:
- Input Features: 12 technical features (EMA slopes, RSI, ADX, ATR, session, volatility, etc.)
- Architecture: Feed-forward neural network (ONNX format)
- Training: 2020–2023 XAUUSD M15 data, walk-forward validated
- Target: Binary classification (high-probability vs low-probability setup)
- Inference Time: < 1ms per bar on modern VPS
Configuration:
input bool UseMLFilter = false; // Enable/disable ML filter input string MLModelPath = "BoltIQ_Gold_Filter.onnx"; input double MLThreshold = 0.65; // Probability threshold (0.5-0.9)
- Disabled by default — EA works as pure rule-based strategy
- Enable when ready — drop .onnx file in MQL5/Files/, set UseMLFilter=true
- Threshold tuning — Higher = fewer trades, higher precision
Performance Impact (Backtest 2023–2024):
|Metric
|Without ML
|With ML (0.65 threshold)
|Trades
|347
|223
|Win Rate
|54%
|61%
|Profit Factor
|1.73
|2.01
|Max Drawdown
|8.2%
|6.1%
|Net Profit
|+$12,847
|+$11,234
ML reduces trade count ~36% but improves win rate +7% and PF +16%. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.
Prop Firm Risk Engine (Built-In)
1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)
Equity drops > limit → all positions closed, new trades blocked.
2. Maximum Drawdown Guard
Account equity drops > max DD from initial balance → full liquidation.
3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling
Auto-reduces size during London/NY open volatility.
4. Economic Calendar News Filter
Pauses 15 min before/after NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE. Uses MQL5 built-in calendar.
5. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing
Risks 1.5% of current equity per trade — compounds correctly.
6. Position Limits
Prevents overtrading and correlation risk.
On-Chart Dashboard
- Current trend (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
- EMA alignment status
- ADX trend strength value
- ML filter status (enabled/disabled, last probability)
- Daily loss % / Max DD status
- Session status / Next news event
- Open positions with SL/TP
- Kill switch armed indicator
Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)
- ML filter decision (trade allowed/blocked)
- Daily loss above 80% / Kill switch triggered
- Max DD above 80%
- Session changes / News approaching
- Trade entry/exit/trailing updates
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)
- Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (any broker suffix)
- Timeframe: M15 or H1
- Any broker (standard, raw spread, ECN)
- Any account (challenge, funded, personal)
- VPS ready — ONNX inference runs locally
- Non-repainting — all signals on closed bars
What You Get
- Clean .mq5 source + compiled .ex5
- Pre-trained BoltIQ_Gold_Filter.onnx model file
- Full parameter documentation
- ML filter setup guide
- Recommended settings per prop firm
- Installation guide
- Lifetime updates
Recommended Settings by Prop Firm
|Firm
|Daily Loss
|Max DD
|DailyLoss%
|MaxDD%
|Risk%
|ML Threshold
|FTMO
|5%
|10%
|5.0
|10.0
|1.5
|0.65
|5%ers
|4%
|10%
|4.0
|10.0
|1.0
|0.70
|Finotive
|5%
|8%
|5.0
|8.0
|1.5
|0.65
|FundedNext
|5%
|10%
|5.0
|10.0
|1.5
|0.65
|The Funded Trader
|5%
|10%
|5.0
|10.0
|1.5
|0.65
Part of the BoltIQ Ecosystem
Pairs with:
- Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Standalone risk engine for any EA
- Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk modify positions, drag-and-drop SL/TP
- Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes, kill zone countdowns
- BoltIQ Gold EA Premium ($199) — Multi-strategy portfolio + advanced ML
- Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All risk tools bundled (saves $16)
Upgrade path: Want multi-strategy portfolio with advanced ML ensemble? See BoltIQ Gold EA Premium ($199) — 3 strategies, 2 ML models, correlation management.
Disclaimer
This EA executes a defined trend-following strategy with optional ML filter. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. ML model performance degrades over time — retraining recommended annually. No live/verified forward track record claimed. Prop firm rules vary — verify your firm exact limits.
Support
Post-delivery bug-fix support included. ML model retraining and customization via MQL5 Freelance.