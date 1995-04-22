BoltIQ Gold EA — XAUUSD Trend-Following EA with Optional ONNX ML Filter & Prop Firm Risk Engine

Automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor: EMA crossover + RSI + ADX trend filter + ATR dynamic stops. Optional ONNX machine learning filter for trade selection. Built-in prop firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. No martingale, no grid.

Trend-Following Gold EA with Optional ML Enhancement

BoltIQ Gold EA combines a classic, transparent trend-following strategy with an optional ONNX machine learning filter — the best of both worlds: rule-based logic you can verify, plus ML-powered trade selection for higher probability setups.

Core Strategy (Rule-Based, Non-Repainting, Verifiable)

Entry Conditions (All on Closed Bars):

Long : EMA(20) crosses above EMA(50) AND RSI(14) > 55 AND ADX(14) > 25

: EMA(20) crosses above EMA(50) AND RSI(14) > 55 AND ADX(14) > 25 Short: EMA(20) crosses below EMA(50) AND RSI(14) < 45 AND ADX(14) > 25

Why This Works on XAUUSD:

Component Role Gold-Specific Edge EMA(20) x EMA(50) Cross Trend direction Gold trends persist on M15/H1 RSI(14) Filter Momentum confirmation Avoids chop in ranging gold ADX(14) > 25 Filter Trend strength Filters low-ADX fakeouts ATR(14) x 2 Stop Loss Volatility-adaptive SL Gold vol changes daily

Exit Logic:

Stop Loss: ATR(14) x 2 (dynamic)

Take Profit: 1:2 or 1:3 R:R (configurable)

Trailing Stop: Optional, ATR-based

Time Exit: Optional session-end close

Optional ONNX Machine Learning Filter

What It Does:

Loads a pre-trained .onnx model (included)

Runs inference on each setup before entry

Filters out low-probability trades

Zero external dependency — runs entirely in MT5

Model Details:

Input Features : 12 technical features (EMA slopes, RSI, ADX, ATR, session, volatility, etc.)

: 12 technical features (EMA slopes, RSI, ADX, ATR, session, volatility, etc.) Architecture : Feed-forward neural network (ONNX format)

: Feed-forward neural network (ONNX format) Training : 2020–2023 XAUUSD M15 data, walk-forward validated

: 2020–2023 XAUUSD M15 data, walk-forward validated Target : Binary classification (high-probability vs low-probability setup)

: Binary classification (high-probability vs low-probability setup) Inference Time: < 1ms per bar on modern VPS

Configuration:

input bool UseMLFilter = false; // Enable/disable ML filter input string MLModelPath = "BoltIQ_Gold_Filter.onnx"; input double MLThreshold = 0.65; // Probability threshold (0.5-0.9)

Disabled by default — EA works as pure rule-based strategy

— EA works as pure rule-based strategy Enable when ready — drop .onnx file in MQL5/Files/, set UseMLFilter=true

— drop .onnx file in MQL5/Files/, set UseMLFilter=true Threshold tuning — Higher = fewer trades, higher precision

Performance Impact (Backtest 2023–2024):

Metric Without ML With ML (0.65 threshold) Trades 347 223 Win Rate 54% 61% Profit Factor 1.73 2.01 Max Drawdown 8.2% 6.1% Net Profit +$12,847 +$11,234

ML reduces trade count ~36% but improves win rate +7% and PF +16%. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.

Prop Firm Risk Engine (Built-In)

1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)

Equity drops > limit → all positions closed, new trades blocked.

2. Maximum Drawdown Guard

Account equity drops > max DD from initial balance → full liquidation.

3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling

Auto-reduces size during London/NY open volatility.

4. Economic Calendar News Filter

Pauses 15 min before/after NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE. Uses MQL5 built-in calendar.

5. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing

Risks 1.5% of current equity per trade — compounds correctly.

6. Position Limits

Prevents overtrading and correlation risk.

On-Chart Dashboard

Current trend (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)

EMA alignment status

ADX trend strength value

ML filter status (enabled/disabled, last probability)

Daily loss % / Max DD status

Session status / Next news event

Open positions with SL/TP

Kill switch armed indicator

Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

ML filter decision (trade allowed/blocked)

Daily loss above 80% / Kill switch triggered

Max DD above 80%

Session changes / News approaching

Trade entry/exit/trailing updates

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (any broker suffix)

Timeframe: M15 or H1

Any broker (standard, raw spread, ECN)

Any account (challenge, funded, personal)

VPS ready — ONNX inference runs locally

Non-repainting — all signals on closed bars

What You Get

Clean .mq5 source + compiled .ex5

Pre-trained BoltIQ_Gold_Filter.onnx model file

Full parameter documentation

ML filter setup guide

Recommended settings per prop firm

Installation guide

Lifetime updates

Recommended Settings by Prop Firm

Firm Daily Loss Max DD DailyLoss% MaxDD% Risk% ML Threshold FTMO 5% 10% 5.0 10.0 1.5 0.65 5%ers 4% 10% 4.0 10.0 1.0 0.70 Finotive 5% 8% 5.0 8.0 1.5 0.65 FundedNext 5% 10% 5.0 10.0 1.5 0.65 The Funded Trader 5% 10% 5.0 10.0 1.5 0.65

Part of the BoltIQ Ecosystem

Pairs with:

Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Standalone risk engine for any EA

Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk modify positions, drag-and-drop SL/TP

Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes, kill zone countdowns

BoltIQ Gold EA Premium ($199) — Multi-strategy portfolio + advanced ML

Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All risk tools bundled (saves $16)

Upgrade path: Want multi-strategy portfolio with advanced ML ensemble? See BoltIQ Gold EA Premium ($199) — 3 strategies, 2 ML models, correlation management.

Disclaimer

This EA executes a defined trend-following strategy with optional ML filter. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. ML model performance degrades over time — retraining recommended annually. No live/verified forward track record claimed. Prop firm rules vary — verify your firm exact limits.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. ML model retraining and customization via MQL5 Freelance.