ValeriaZen

Valeria Zen V4.4 — Smart Grids. Statistical Edge. Built-in Protection.

Valeria Zen is a professional multi-pair mean reversion grid EA for MetaTrader 5. It exploits the proven statistical tendency of currency prices to revert to their mean, using intelligent grid averaging with velocity-aware position management and a layered protection system.

Important: Contact me after buying to get the PDF manual.

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Special entry pricing of 99€ — price will increase to 299€ after the first 10 copies are sold.

How It Thinks & Trades

Valeria Zen manages a portfolio of 8 carefully selected Forex pairs: USDJPY, AUDCAD, EURGBP, CHFJPY, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURJPY, and GBPUSD. Each pair has individually optimized entry parameters optimized in sample until mid 2025 and tested out of sample until June 2026.

The EA identifies statistically extreme price deviations and enters only when four independent indicators confirm the signal simultaneously. As price continues against the position, it systematically builds a better average entry through intelligent grid averaging — and when the inevitable mean reversion occurs, the entire grid closes in profit.

  • High Confluence Entry: Z-Score deviation, reversal candle pattern and other filters must all agree. No guesswork, statistical edge.
  • Velocity Engine: Delays grid additions during fast adverse moves. Waits for momentum to subside, then enters at a better price with distance-scaled lots. Reduced deep grids by 72–93% in backtesting.
  • Dual Grid (Hedge): Optional counter-direction grid per pair with strict safety rules — opposite direction only, requires primary depth of L2+, closes independently.
  • Swap-Aware Take Profit: Adjusts the TP target to compensate overnight swap costs. Three modes: Off, Cover Costs (default), Full Adjustment.
  • Currency Correlation Filter: Limits same-direction exposure per currency (default max 2). Prevents concentrated risk when multiple EUR or JPY pairs signal simultaneously.
  • 3-Layer Protection Stack: Drawdown Control (gradual per-grid trimming), Margin Protection (account-level emergency), and Equity Stop (hard backstop) — all running independently on every tick.
  • Auto Lot Sizing: Choose your risk level (Low to Extreme) and the EA calculates optimal lot size based on account balance. Max lot cap prevents runaway sizing on large accounts.
  • Real-Time Dashboard: On-chart display showing trade status, floating P&L, weighted pips, effective TP, swap adjustment, velocity status, signal gauges, and realized statistics per pair.

What makes this EA unique

Even though it is a grid-based trading system, Valeria Zen stands out due to its sophisticated approach to risk management and smart lot sizing. With it's 3 layer protection stack, it provides comprehensive risk mitigation across all trading scenarios so that black swan events can be managed effectively without blowing up the account. This feature is unique and a huge differentiator compared to other grid EAs.

Why Lot Sizing Matters

ValeriaZen introduces a concept of Lot size per distance. Valeria Zen employs intelligent lot sizing algorithms that adjust based on current instrument velocity and trend strength. If a market is moving quickly, the EA will wait and enter with a cumulated lot size at a better price. The result: less drawdown compared to a fixed lot grid and actually less risk. But I can still use an old school fixed grid if you like. Just backtest me and check the results.

What It never does

  • No Martingale: The grid uses fixed or smart lot scaling based on market conditions.
  • No Blind Grid: Every re-entry requires Z-Score confirmation. If the statistical edge disappears, no positions are added.
  • No Unchecked Risk: 3-layer protection (Drawdown Control + Margin Protection + Equity Stop), velocity engine, and currency correlation filter ensure the account is protected at all times.
  • No Black Box: The dashboard shows exactly what is happening — open positions, floating P&L, grid depth, velocity status, signal strength, and realized statistics.

Setup & Requirements

Attach to any M15 chart — the EA trades all 8 pairs independently of the chart symbol.

  • Minimum Balance: €1,000 for 3 pairs at Low risk. Recommended: €3,500+ for all 8 pairs.
  • Chart: Any M15 chart. The EA creates its own indicator handles for each pair internally.
  • Market Watch: Ensure all traded pairs are visible in your Market Watch window.
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher. Higher leverage allows more pairs with less capital.
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.

Settings — Quick Start

Valeria Zen comes with optimized default settings for all 8 pairs. Most users only need to adjust:

  1. Grid Strategy: Choose "Smart Lot Scaling" (default, recommended) or "Fixed Lot Grid" (simpler, lower risk). Advanced users can select "Manual Settings" for full control.
  2. Lot Mode: Choose "Auto Lot" and select your Risk Level (Low / Medium / High / Extreme).
  3. Enable/Disable Pairs: Turn any of the 8 pairs on or off independently.
  4. Equity Stop Loss: Default 25% — adjust based on your risk tolerance.
  5. Draw Down Trim: Default 15% — adjust based on your risk tolerance.
  6. Max Grid positions: Default 15 — adjust based on your risk tolerance.

Settings — Advanced

Experienced traders can fine-tune per-pair and system-wide parameters:

Per-Pair Settings (7 inputs per pair):

  • Grid TP (pips): Take profit target for the entire grid. Lower = faster closes, smaller profit. Higher = more reversion needed, larger profit per cycle.
  • Grid Spacing (pips): Minimum distance between re-entries. Tighter spacing = more entries and better average price, but higher margin usage.
  • Lot Multiplier: Scales each grid level (e.g. 1.2x means L2 = 1.2× L1, L3 = 1.44× L1). Set to 1.0 for flat lots.
  • Max Spread (pips): Spread filter prevents entries during illiquid conditions.
  • Allow Hedge: Enable/disable counter-direction grid per pair.
  • Swap TP Mode: Off, Cover Costs (compensate overnight fees), or Full Adjustment (both directions).

Risk Management:

  • Drawdown Control: Proactive per-grid trimming when floating loss exceeds threshold (default 15%). Trims oldest positions with configurable cooldown.
  • Margin Protection: Off, Auto (dynamic margin monitoring with emergency trim/roll), or Fixed (hard position cap per grid slot).
  • Overflow Action: What happens at position limit — Stop (block), Roll (replace oldest), or Trim (reduce lot of oldest).
  • Equity Stop Loss: Hard backstop per grid (default 25%). Closes entire grid if exceeded.
  • Max Open Grids: Auto (margin-projected) or Manual (hard cap). Limits total active grids across all pairs.
  • Currency Correlation Filter: Max same-direction grids per currency (default 2).

Lot Sizing:

  • Fixed Lot: Manual lot size per position (default 0.01).
  • Auto Lot: Risk-based calculation — Low (0.01/10k), Medium (0.02/10k), High (0.05/10k), Extreme (0.10/10k). Capped by Max Lot parameter.

Utility:

  • Maintenance Mode: Stops opening new grids while managing existing ones to completion. For account upgrades or planned downtime.

Risk Disclosure

Valeria Zen uses grid averaging, which means multiple positions may be open simultaneously. The 3-layer protection system (Drawdown Control, Margin Protection, Equity Stop), velocity engine, and currency correlation filter actively manage risk, but grid strategies carry inherent risk during strong trending markets. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

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Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
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Quantum Emperor MT5
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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