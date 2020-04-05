Gold Guardian EA

Gold Guardian EA — XAUUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor with Prop Firm Risk Engine

Automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor: EMA crossover trend detection + RSI momentum + ADX trend-strength filter + ATR dynamic stops. Built-in prop-firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. No martingale, no grid. For funded account traders.

Trend-Following Gold EA Built for Prop Firm Compliance

Gold Guardian EA trades XAUUSD using a classic, non-repainting trend-following strategy enhanced with an institutional-grade risk engine designed for prop firm challenges (FTMO, 5%ers, Finotive, FundedNext, The Funded Trader) and funded accounts.

Strategy Logic (All Signals on Closed Bars — Zero Repainting)

Entry Conditions:

  • Long: EMA(20) crosses above EMA(50) AND RSI(14) > 55 AND ADX(14) > 25
  • Short: EMA(20) crosses below EMA(50) AND RSI(14) < 45 AND ADX(14) > 25

Why This Combination Works on XAUUSD:

ComponentPurposeWhy Gold
EMA(20) x EMA(50) CrossTrend direction identificationGold trends persist on M15/H1
RSI(14) FilterMomentum confirmationAvoids choppy entries in ranging gold
ADX(14) > 25 FilterTrend strength validationFilters low-ADX fakeouts common in gold
ATR(14) x 2 Stop LossVolatility-adaptive protectionGold volatility changes daily

Exit Logic:

  • Stop Loss: ATR(14) x 2 (dynamic, volatility-adaptive)
  • Take Profit: 1:2 or 1:3 risk-reward (configurable)
  • Trailing Stop: Optional, ATR-based
  • Time Exit: Optional close at session end

Prop Firm Risk Engine (Built-In)

1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)

When daily equity loss exceeds your firm limit: all positions closed, new trades blocked instantly. Works on equity (includes floating P&L).

2. Maximum Drawdown Guard

Second defense layer. Protects against slow bleed that kills challenges.

3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling

Auto-reduces position size during high-volatility sessions: London Open (08:00–09:00 UTC), NY Open (13:00–14:00 UTC), Overlap (13:00–16:00 UTC).

4. Economic Calendar News Filter

Pauses trading 15 min before/after high-impact events (NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE). Uses MQL5 built-in calendar — no external API.

5. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing

Every trade risks exactly 1.5% of current equity — compounds correctly, survives drawdowns.

6. Position Limits

Prevents overtrading and correlation risk.

On-Chart Dashboard

Real-time panel showing: current trend direction (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral), ADX trend strength value, daily loss % (green/yellow/red), max drawdown status, session status (London/NY/Asian/Closed), next high-impact news event (countdown), open positions with SL/TP, kill switch armed status.

Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

  • Daily loss above 80% of limit (early warning)
  • Kill switch triggered
  • Max drawdown above 80% of limit
  • Session changes (London/NY open/close)
  • High-impact news approaching (15 min)
  • Trade entry/exit/trailing updates

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (any broker suffix: XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, etc.)
  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (optimized for M15)
  • Any broker (standard, raw spread, ECN)
  • Any account type (challenge, funded, personal)
  • Works on VPS — no manual intervention needed
  • Non-repainting — all signals on closed bars only

Recommended Settings by Prop Firm

FirmDaily LossMax DDDailyLossPercentMaxDrawdownPercentRiskPercent
FTMO5%10%5.010.01.5
5%ers4%10%4.010.01.0
Finotive5%8%5.08.01.5
FundedNext5%10%5.010.01.5
The Funded Trader5%10%5.010.01.5

Backtest Expectations (Not Guaranteed)

Based on 2023–2024 every-tick backtests with real spreads:

  • Net Profit: Positive across most periods
  • Profit Factor: 1.5–1.8 typical
  • Max Drawdown: 6–10% with risk engine active
  • Daily Loss Breaches: 0 with kill switch active
  • Win Rate: 50–55%
  • Trades/Year: 200–400 depending on settings

Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.

Part of the Prop Firm Ecosystem

Pairs with:

  • Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Standalone risk engine for any EA
  • Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk modify positions, drag-and-drop SL/TP
  • Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes, countdown timers
  • Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All 4 tools bundled (saves $16)

Upgrade path: Need the full risk engine with unified dashboard? See Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79).

Disclaimer

This EA executes a defined trend-following strategy with risk management. Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. No live or verified forward-test track record is claimed. The developer has 9 published products on MQL5 Market. Prop firm rules vary — verify your firm exact limits before trading.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Feature requests and customization available via MQL5 Freelance.

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Gennady Sergienko
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Adam Hrncir
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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