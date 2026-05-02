GDS Renko Pip ADX

Golden Delta Library — Free MT5 Tools Market Description

Short Description

Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels.

The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgment.

Recommended timeframe for all M1 products

 

 Quick Product Links
- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko — TradeDesk with Renko-based SL/TP logic.

-  GDS Renko Classic  — classic Renko bricks with trader context overlays.

- GDS Renko Pip — fixed pip-size Renko for simple, repeatable chart structure.

- GDS Renko ATR — ATR-sized Renko that adapts to volatility.

- GDS Renko Adaptive — adaptive Renko logic for changing market conditions.

- GDS Renko Pip ADX — Renko plus ADX context for trend strength.

- GDS Renko Pip ST — Renko plus SuperTrend direction.

- GDS Renko Pip ST Chart — chart-focused SuperTrend Renko variant.

- GDS Renko MultiSymbol — multi-symbol Renko dashboard / scanner.

- GDS XAUUSD Renko Matrix — multi-scale XAUUSD Renko overview.

- GDS XAUUSD Risk Calculator Panel — risk, lot, and account-planning panel.

- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk — manual trade execution and risk-control panel.

- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko — TradeDesk with Renko-based SL/TP logic.


   

Paid / Premium Upgrades

The products below are not part of the free toolkit. They can be mentioned as optional paid upgrades when the Market / website page allows cross-promotion.

- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro — paid Renko TradeDesk with decision cockpit.


- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge — paid premium Edge line with SuperTrend matrix, Renko ADX, Edge confidence, execution audit, and Trade Assist.

   

Why Use Golden Delta Library

- Free MT5 tools for visual market structure and manual trading support.
- Built around XAUUSD use cases, but many tools can be tested on other symbols.
- Renko tools help reduce noise and focus on price movement.
- Panels help calculate risk, lot size, SL/TP distances, and trade-management actions.
- Visual context overlays help traders see direction, pullbacks, live brick progress, and reversal levels.
- Tools are designed for manual decision support, not guaranteed trading results.

 Important Notes


- These tools do not guarantee profits.
- Always test on demo before using on a live account.
- Broker symbols, digits, spreads, stop levels, and execution rules can affect results.
- Renko indicators are visual tools and may differ from time-based candles.
- Risk settings must be checked by the trader before every live trade.

   

Product Details

   

GDS Renko Classic

Classic Renko visualization for MT5. It helps traders focus on directional price movement by filtering time-based candle noise.

Best for:

- Traders who want a clean Renko chart.
- Price-action review.
- Visual swing and reversal analysis.

Key features:

- Renko brick rendering.
- Trader context overlay.
- Live price / forming-brick context.
- Optional reversal level.

 

  GDS Renko Pip

Fixed pip-size Renko for traders who want full control over brick size.

Best for:

- XAUUSD fixed-brick workflows.
- Scalping and intraday structure.
- Comparing different brick sizes.

Key features:

- User-defined pip brick size.
- Clean Renko rendering.
- Live forming brick preview.
- Trader context mini-panel.

   

GDS Renko ATR

ATR-based Renko that adjusts brick size from volatility, useful when market conditions expand or contract.

Best for:

- Volatility-sensitive charting.
- Sessions with changing range.
- Traders who prefer adaptive brick sizing.

Key features:

- ATR-based brick sizing.
- Renko rendering with live context.
- Reversal and swing information.
- Useful for volatility-aware analysis.

 

  GDS Renko Adaptive

Adaptive Renko designed to respond to changing price behavior while keeping the chart readable.

Best for:

- Traders who want a smarter Renko view.
- Mixed volatility sessions.
- Cleaner structure without constant manual brick-size changes.

Key features:

- Adaptive brick behavior.
- Compact trader mini-panel.
- Live forming brick and pullback context.
- Visual reversal reference.

   

GDS Renko Pip ADX

Fixed pip Renko with ADX trend-strength context.

Best for:

- Traders who want Renko direction plus trend strength.
- Filtering weak trend phases.
- Momentum and continuation workflows.

Key features:

- Fixed-pip Renko.
- ADX context calculated for Renko-style analysis.
- Visual trend-strength support.
- Useful as confirmation, not as a standalone signal.

    GDS Renko Pip ST


Fixed pip Renko with SuperTrend direction for a clearer trend-following view.

Best for:

- Traders who like SuperTrend confirmation.
- Pullback and continuation analysis.
- Directional Renko workflows.

Key features:

- Renko bricks with SuperTrend context.
- Directional visual support.
- Useful for spotting trend flips and pullback areas.
- Works best after demo testing with the chosen brick size.

   

GDS Renko Pip ST Chart

Chart-focused SuperTrend Renko variant for traders who want the SuperTrend layer directly aligned with Renko movement.

Best for:

- Cleaner chart-based SuperTrend workflows.
- Visual trend tracking.
- Combining Renko structure with SuperTrend context.

   

GDS Renko MultiSymbol

Multi-symbol Renko dashboard for traders who want to monitor several symbols from one main-chart panel.

Best for:

- Watching multiple symbols in one Renko dashboard.
- Comparing direction and forming-brick progress across instruments.
- Keeping a compact scanner-style overview without opening many charts.

Key features:

- Multi-symbol Renko cells.
- Fixed or ATR brick mode.
- Mini Renko strips and forming progress lanes.
- Premium Golden Delta panel chrome.

   

GDS XAUUSD Renko Matrix

Multi-scale Renko matrix for XAUUSD context.

Best for:

- Traders who compare several Renko scales.
- Fast confluence checks.
- XAUUSD intraday structure.

Key features:

- Multi-scale Renko overview.
- Compact matrix layout.
- Helps compare direction and structure across brick sizes.

   

GDS XAUUSD Risk Calculator Panel

Risk calculator panel for XAUUSD position planning.

Best for:

- Manual traders who calculate lot size from risk.
- Planning SL distance and potential loss.
- Checking margin and account impact before entry.

Key features:

- Risk-based lot calculation.
- Loss and margin estimates.
- XAUUSD-focused defaults.
- Clean visual panel for fast decisions.

 

  GDS RiskLab TradeDesk

Manual trade execution and risk-management panel.

Best for:

- Traders who want a clean execution UI.
- Quick BUY / SELL / close actions.
- Basic risk and position control.

Key features:

- Manual trade buttons.
- Risk-based lot preview.
- Close controls.
- Drag-friendly panel layout.

   

GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko

RiskLab TradeDesk with Renko-based trade-management logic.

Best for:

- Traders who manage SL/TP in Renko bricks.
- Manual Renko execution workflows.
- Clear trade-control panel plus Renko context.

Key features:

- Renko brick SL/TP logic.
- Risk-based lot planning.
- Manual trade controls.
- Runtime settings saved on chart.

   

Paid / Premium Product Details

   

GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro — Paid / Premium

Paid enhanced Renko TradeDesk with a decision cockpit for manual traders.

Best for:

- Traders who want more context before entry.
- Renko-based manual execution.
- Visual readiness, bias, and pulse information.

Key features:

- Renko execution panel.
- Readiness cockpit.
- Renko Bias / Pulse context.
- Compact premium-style UI.

     

GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge — Paid / Premium

Paid premium Edge line built on Renko Pro. It adds SuperTrend matrix, Renko ADX, Edge confidence, execution diagnostics, and Trade Assist.

Best for:

- Advanced manual Renko trading.
- Multi-scale SuperTrend context.
- Edge confidence and entry-zone awareness.
- Better execution audit and plan-vs-fact review.

Key features:

- SuperTrend step-line on Renko canvas.
- SUPER TREND matrix for 30 / 50 / 100 / 150 / 200 / CH.
- Edge Confidence % and Renko ADX.
- READINESS integration.
- EXEC audit card.
- Trade Assist: Plan Lock, Quality Gate, BE Assistant.


Golden Delta Library is built for traders who want better chart context and more disciplined manual execution. Use these free tools to study market structure, test Renko workflows, calculate risk, and improve your chart-reading process.

For traders who need the premium Renko execution layer, the paid upgrade line includes **GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro** and the advanced **GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge** version with SuperTrend matrix, Renko ADX, Edge confidence, EXEC audit, and Trade Assist.

Always test first. Trade carefully.


You can find out how to install the indicator here


https://goldendeltaea.com/install-indicator-mt4-mt5/
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Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Auto Renko Support and Resistance Zones Free Renko Support and Resistance Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Auto Renko Support and Resistance Zones is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a simple visual layer for support and resistance areas. The indicator helps mark important Renko zones directly on the chart, so the trader can focus on areas where price may react, pause, reject or break through. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predic
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
GDS Renko Momentum Map
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Momentum Map GDS Renko Momentum Map is a free visual momentum map for MetaTrader 5 Renko charts. It helps traders read the energy behind Renko movement: quiet areas, building activity, stronger momentum, fading movement and unstable sections. This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predict future price movement. It is designed as a visual market-reading tool for manual Renko analysis. Main Idea Renko charts make price movement cleaner, but not every Renko move
FREE
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
3.67 (6)
Эксперты
Ренко эксперт советник, работающий на основе имитации ренко баров.   В советнике реализовано два варианта построения ренко баров. Классический и АТР. В классическом варианте ренко бары отмечаются в виде областей на основном графике, в варианте АТР, Ренко бары моделируется и отрисовываются в окне индикатора. Моделирование ренко баров внутри советника, позволяет произвести оптимизацию робота более качественно нежели отрисовка ренко баров в оффлайн режиме.    Телеграмм канал   Настройки   All our
FREE
GDS Renko Classic
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
Golden Delta Library — Free MT5 Tools Market Description Short Description Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels. The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgme
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
FREE
GDS Renko Pip
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
Golden Delta Library — Free MT5 Tools Market Description Short Description Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels. The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgme
FREE
GDS Renko ATR
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko ATR - ATR-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko ATR is a free ATR-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study Renko movement using a volatility-adaptive brick size based on Average True Range. The purpose of this tool is to provide a flexible Renko chart foundation for manual market analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. Why ATR Renko Matter
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko
Andrey Goida
Утилиты
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko - Free Manual Trading Panel for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko is a free manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who use Renko charts and want a more organized execution and risk-control workflow. This tool is not an Expert Advisor, not an automated strategy and not a signal system. The trader remains fully responsible for analysis, decision-making, risk size and execution. The goal of TradeDesk Renko is to give Renko trad
FREE
GDS Renko Pulse
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Pulse - Renko Market Activity Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pulse is a free Renko market activity indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders observe the current rhythm, pressure, activity and cleanliness of Renko movement directly on the chart. This indicator does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. Its purpose is to help you understand whether the current Renko environment is active, slow, clean, unstable, compressed or losing rhythm. What Renko
FREE
GDS Renko Adaptive
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Adaptive - Adaptive Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Adaptive is a free adaptive Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders observe price movement through a more flexible Renko structure instead of relying only on one fixed brick-size view. The purpose of this tool is to support manual Renko analysis by making structure, movement rhythm and changing market conditions easier to observe. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signal
FREE
GDS Renko Anatomy
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Anatomy Free Renko Structure and Movement Anatomy Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Anatomy is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a clearer way to understand how brick-based movement is built. The indicator helps visualize Renko movement anatomy: structure, legs, pullbacks, pauses, continuation areas and weakening movement phases. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual context tool for manual Renk
FREE
GDS Renko Matrix
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Matrix - Free Multi-Scale Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Matrix is a free multi-scale Renko overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko structure, direction and chart context in a compact matrix-style view. The purpose of this tool is to provide a faster visual overview of Renko behavior without turning the chart into a signal system. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. What Renko Matrix Shows Renko char
FREE
GDS Renko Shadow
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Shadow - Hidden Pressure Visualization for Renko Charts in MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Shadow is a free Renko hidden pressure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders visualize the pressure, instability, exhaustion and residual force behind Renko price movement. Renko charts show where price has moved. GDS Renko Shadow helps show what kind of pressure may be forming behind that movement. This indicator does not predict future price direction and does not generate buy or sell signals. It
FREE
GDS Risk Calculator Panel
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Risk Calculator Panel - Free Risk and Position Size Utility for MetaTrader 5 GDS Risk Calculator Panel is a free risk and position-size utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders review basic trade risk, lot size logic and position planning before making manual trading decisions. This tool does not analyze the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not open trades automatically. Its purpose is to support a more disciplined manual workflow where risk is checked before executio
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk
Andrey Goida
Утилиты
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Free Manual Trading Desk and Risk-Control Utility for MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk is a free chart-based utility for traders who want a cleaner manual trading workspace in MetaTrader 5. It is designed as a simple execution-support and risk-control panel. The goal is to keep the trading process more organized: review the chart, plan the trade, keep risk visible and execute manually with more structure. This tool does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predic
FREE
GDS Renko MultiSymbol
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko MultiSymbol - Multi-Symbol Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko MultiSymbol is a Renko multi-symbol overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko market context across several instruments from one compact visual workspace. The purpose of this tool is to make multi-symbol Renko observation easier. It does not predict market direction, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide which symbol should be traded. Why Multi-Symbol Renko Conte
FREE
GDS Renko Ghost
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Ghost Free Renko Market Memory Visualization Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Ghost is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want to study how similar Renko structures behaved in the past. The indicator visualizes historical Renko memory: similar past structures, continuation paths, consensus behavior and uncertainty zones. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual research and context tool for manual Renko
FREE
GDS Renko Conscience
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Conscience - Renko Decision Awareness Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Conscience is a free Renko decision-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders slow down and review the current Renko context before making manual trading decisions. This tool is not a signal indicator and does not tell you when to buy or sell. Its purpose is to support discipline, context review and risk awareness during Renko chart analysis. What Renko Conscience Does Renko charts can make price mo
FREE
GDS Renko Zones Intelligence
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Zones Intelligence Renko Zones Indicator MT5 with Score, Freshness and Active Zone Verdict GDS Renko Zones Intelligence is a premium Renko zones indicator for MetaTrader 5. It adds zone score, freshness lifecycle, active zone verdict, Top Zones and flip-level context to Renko support and resistance analysis. Free Renko Zones shows where the zones are. GDS Renko Zones Intelligence helps explain what they mean. The indicator does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price mo
GDS Renko Structure
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Structure Free Renko Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Structure is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a clearer way to read market structure, movement phases and brick-based behavior. The indicator helps visualize how Renko structure is forming on the chart: movement legs, pauses, continuation areas, pullback behavior and structural shifts. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual context
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro
Andrey Goida
Утилиты
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro - Professional Manual Trading Panel for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who use Renko charts and want a more controlled workflow for execution, position awareness and risk discipline. This is not an automated trading strategy and not a signal system. The trader remains fully responsible for market analysis, risk decisions and execution. TradeDesk Renko Pro i
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge
Andrey Goida
Утилиты
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge Advanced Manual Execution and Risk-Control Cockpit for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge is a professional chart-based trading cockpit for discretionary traders who use Renko charts, support and resistance zones, momentum context and structured risk control in MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to manage the full manual workflow from one place: market context, setup readiness, risk planning, order preparation an
GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro Setup Quality Context for Renko Zones in MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro is a Renko context indicator for traders who already use support and resistance zones and want more information around the current zone interaction. Free Entry Helper highlights where price is interacting with a zone. Entry Helper Pro adds a setup-quality context layer: structure, momentum, zone reaction and current market behavior around that area. It does not tell the trader to buy or se
GDS Renko Gold Dollar
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Gold Dollar XAUUSD Renko Macro Pressure Context for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Gold Dollar is a premium MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who analyze XAUUSD with Renko charts and want to compare gold movement with US dollar pressure. The indicator does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict gold price movement. It provides a visual context layer that helps the trader understand whether gold-side pressure or dollar-side pressure appears more dominant in the current mark
GDS Renko Mirror MT5
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Mirror MT5 Multi-Scale Renko Structure Comparison for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Mirror MT5 is a premium Renko context indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders compare Renko market structure across different brick sizes and read whether movement looks clean, noisy, aligned or fragmented. The purpose of Mirror is not to generate buy or sell signals. The purpose is to help the trader understand how the same market movement appears through different Renko scales before making a manual dec
GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO is a professional Renko momentum context indicator designed to help traders read the structure, strength and quality of Renko movement. The indicator does not provide buy or sell instructions and does not predict future price movement. It visualizes Renko momentum context, movement quality and caution conditions in a clear analytical format. Main Features PRO Momentum Score: 0-100 momentum strength model PRO State: LOW, BUILDING, ACTIVE, HIGH
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