Short Description Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels.

The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgment.

Recommended timeframe for all M1 products

Quick Product Links

-

— TradeDesk with Renko-based SL/TP logic.

- GDS Renko Classic — classic Renko bricks with trader context overlays.





- GDS Renko Pip — fixed pip-size Renko for simple, repeatable chart structure.





- GDS Renko ATR — ATR-sized Renko that adapts to volatility.





- GDS Renko Adaptive — adaptive Renko logic for changing market conditions.





- GDS Renko Pip ADX — Renko plus ADX context for trend strength.





- GDS Renko Pip ST — Renko plus SuperTrend direction.





- GDS Renko Pip ST Chart — chart-focused SuperTrend Renko variant.





- GDS Renko MultiSymbol — multi-symbol Renko dashboard / scanner.





- GDS XAUUSD Renko Matrix — multi-scale XAUUSD Renko overview.





- GDS XAUUSD Risk Calculator Panel — risk, lot, and account-planning panel.





- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk — manual trade execution and risk-control panel.





- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko — TradeDesk with Renko-based SL/TP logic.





Paid / Premium Upgrades

The products below are not part of the free toolkit. They can be mentioned as optional paid upgrades when the Market / website page allows cross-promotion.

- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro — paid Renko TradeDesk with decision cockpit.





- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge — paid premium Edge line with SuperTrend matrix, Renko ADX, Edge confidence, execution audit, and Trade Assist.





Why Use Golden Delta Library

- Free MT5 tools for visual market structure and manual trading support.

- Built around XAUUSD use cases, but many tools can be tested on other symbols.

- Renko tools help reduce noise and focus on price movement.

- Panels help calculate risk, lot size, SL/TP distances, and trade-management actions.

- Visual context overlays help traders see direction, pullbacks, live brick progress, and reversal levels.

- Tools are designed for manual decision support, not guaranteed trading results.

Important Notes

- These tools do not guarantee profits.

- Always test on demo before using on a live account.

- Broker symbols, digits, spreads, stop levels, and execution rules can affect results.

- Renko indicators are visual tools and may differ from time-based candles.

- Risk settings must be checked by the trader before every live trade.

Product Details

GDS Renko Classic

Classic Renko visualization for MT5. It helps traders focus on directional price movement by filtering time-based candle noise.

Best for:

- Traders who want a clean Renko chart.

- Price-action review.

- Visual swing and reversal analysis.

Key features:

- Renko brick rendering.

- Trader context overlay.

- Live price / forming-brick context.

- Optional reversal level.

GDS Renko Pip

Fixed pip-size Renko for traders who want full control over brick size.

Best for:

- XAUUSD fixed-brick workflows.

- Scalping and intraday structure.

- Comparing different brick sizes.

Key features:

- User-defined pip brick size.

- Clean Renko rendering.

- Live forming brick preview.

- Trader context mini-panel.

GDS Renko ATR

ATR-based Renko that adjusts brick size from volatility, useful when market conditions expand or contract.

Best for:

- Volatility-sensitive charting.

- Sessions with changing range.

- Traders who prefer adaptive brick sizing.

Key features:

- ATR-based brick sizing.

- Renko rendering with live context.

- Reversal and swing information.

- Useful for volatility-aware analysis.

GDS Renko Adaptive

Adaptive Renko designed to respond to changing price behavior while keeping the chart readable.

Best for:

- Traders who want a smarter Renko view.

- Mixed volatility sessions.

- Cleaner structure without constant manual brick-size changes.

Key features:

- Adaptive brick behavior.

- Compact trader mini-panel.

- Live forming brick and pullback context.

- Visual reversal reference.

GDS Renko Pip ADX

Fixed pip Renko with ADX trend-strength context.

Best for:

- Traders who want Renko direction plus trend strength.

- Filtering weak trend phases.

- Momentum and continuation workflows.

Key features:

- Fixed-pip Renko.

- ADX context calculated for Renko-style analysis.

- Visual trend-strength support.

- Useful as confirmation, not as a standalone signal.

GDS Renko Pip ST

Fixed pip Renko with SuperTrend direction for a clearer trend-following view.

Best for:

- Traders who like SuperTrend confirmation.

- Pullback and continuation analysis.

- Directional Renko workflows.

Key features:

- Renko bricks with SuperTrend context.

- Directional visual support.

- Useful for spotting trend flips and pullback areas.

- Works best after demo testing with the chosen brick size.

GDS Renko Pip ST Chart

Chart-focused SuperTrend Renko variant for traders who want the SuperTrend layer directly aligned with Renko movement.

Best for:

- Cleaner chart-based SuperTrend workflows.

- Visual trend tracking.

- Combining Renko structure with SuperTrend context.

GDS Renko MultiSymbol

Multi-symbol Renko dashboard for traders who want to monitor several symbols from one main-chart panel.

Best for:

- Watching multiple symbols in one Renko dashboard.

- Comparing direction and forming-brick progress across instruments.

- Keeping a compact scanner-style overview without opening many charts.

Key features:

- Multi-symbol Renko cells.

- Fixed or ATR brick mode.

- Mini Renko strips and forming progress lanes.

- Premium Golden Delta panel chrome.

GDS XAUUSD Renko Matrix

Multi-scale Renko matrix for XAUUSD context.

Best for:

- Traders who compare several Renko scales.

- Fast confluence checks.

- XAUUSD intraday structure.

Key features:

- Multi-scale Renko overview.

- Compact matrix layout.

- Helps compare direction and structure across brick sizes.

GDS XAUUSD Risk Calculator Panel

Risk calculator panel for XAUUSD position planning.

Best for:

- Manual traders who calculate lot size from risk.

- Planning SL distance and potential loss.

- Checking margin and account impact before entry.

Key features:

- Risk-based lot calculation.

- Loss and margin estimates.

- XAUUSD-focused defaults.

- Clean visual panel for fast decisions.

GDS RiskLab TradeDesk

Manual trade execution and risk-management panel.

Best for:

- Traders who want a clean execution UI.

- Quick BUY / SELL / close actions.

- Basic risk and position control.

Key features:

- Manual trade buttons.

- Risk-based lot preview.

- Close controls.

- Drag-friendly panel layout.

GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko

RiskLab TradeDesk with Renko-based trade-management logic.

Best for:

- Traders who manage SL/TP in Renko bricks.

- Manual Renko execution workflows.

- Clear trade-control panel plus Renko context.

Key features:

- Renko brick SL/TP logic.

- Risk-based lot planning.

- Manual trade controls.

- Runtime settings saved on chart.

Paid / Premium Product Details

GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro — Paid / Premium

Paid enhanced Renko TradeDesk with a decision cockpit for manual traders.

Best for:

- Traders who want more context before entry.

- Renko-based manual execution.

- Visual readiness, bias, and pulse information.

Key features:

- Renko execution panel.

- Readiness cockpit.

- Renko Bias / Pulse context.

- Compact premium-style UI.

GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge — Paid / Premium

Paid premium Edge line built on Renko Pro. It adds SuperTrend matrix, Renko ADX, Edge confidence, execution diagnostics, and Trade Assist.

Best for:

- Advanced manual Renko trading.

- Multi-scale SuperTrend context.

- Edge confidence and entry-zone awareness.

- Better execution audit and plan-vs-fact review.

Key features:

- SuperTrend step-line on Renko canvas.

- SUPER TREND matrix for 30 / 50 / 100 / 150 / 200 / CH.

- Edge Confidence % and Renko ADX.

- READINESS integration.

- EXEC audit card.

- Trade Assist: Plan Lock, Quality Gate, BE Assistant.

Golden Delta Library is built for traders who want better chart context and more disciplined manual execution. Use these free tools to study market structure, test Renko workflows, calculate risk, and improve your chart-reading process.

For traders who need the premium Renko execution layer, the paid upgrade line includes **GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro** and the advanced **GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge** version with SuperTrend matrix, Renko ADX, Edge confidence, EXEC audit, and Trade Assist.