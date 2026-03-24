Aqua Shift Mt5 is a cycle-based momentum oscillator designed to reveal hidden market phases using adaptive smoothing and frequency analysis. It transforms price action into a normalized 0–100 scale, allowing you to clearly see when the market is transitioning between accumulation, expansion, and exhaustion.

The main histogram (AquaShiftPhase) represents the current market phase. It is derived from the position of price within its recent range, then smoothed to remove noise. The second histogram (AquaShiftSignal) acts as a slower signal line, helping confirm directional bias and filter false moves. A built-in cycle detection engine estimates dominant market rhythm using autocorrelation, allowing the indicator to adapt dynamically instead of relying on fixed conditions.

How to Use

The indicator operates around three key zones:

Above 50 → bullish phase (buyers in control)

→ bullish phase (buyers in control) Below 50 → bearish phase (sellers in control)

→ bearish phase (sellers in control) Around 50 → neutral / transition zone

Buy Setup

Look for the phase line crossing above the signal line while both are rising from below 50. Stronger signals occur when momentum accelerates and the move is supported by increasing cycle stability.

Sell Setup

Look for the phase crossing below the signal line while both are falling from above 50. This indicates a shift from bullish to bearish control.

Trend Continuation

When the phase remains consistently above 50 and the signal line follows smoothly, the market is trending. Avoid counter-trend trades in this condition.

Cycle Awareness

The internal cycle period and frequency help the indicator adapt. Faster cycles mean more reactive signals (good for scalping), while slower cycles indicate broader trends.

Practical Tips

Use with price action or structure (support/resistance) for confirmation

Avoid trading in flat conditions when both lines hover near 50

Works best on M15 and above where cycles are more stable

Combine with volatility filters for higher accuracy

Aqua Shift Mt5 excels at identifying phase transitions, making it especially useful for catching early reversals and riding sustained trends.