ZigZag Fibonacci Zones is a structure-based trading tool that transforms raw price swings into actionable market zones. Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it builds its logic around confirmed swing highs and lows (ZigZag points), then projects high-probability reaction areas using adaptive Fibonacci retracement logic.

At its core, the indicator continuously maps market structure by identifying peaks and bottoms using Depth, Deviation, and Backstep parameters. These define how sensitive the ZigZag is to price movement—lower values produce more signals (more noise), while higher values filter out minor fluctuations to focus on dominant structure.

Once a valid swing leg is formed (from a bottom to a peak, or peak to bottom), the indicator calculates a retracement range based on that completed move. Within this range, it automatically plots dynamic retracement zones using customizable levels (default ~65%–80%). These zones are not static—they update as new structure forms and multiple recent legs can be displayed simultaneously, giving a layered view of market memory.

What makes this tool powerful is how these zones can be interpreted in two key ways:

Pullback Zones (Continuation Logic)

In a trending market, these zones act as re-entry areas. After a strong move, price often retraces before continuing in the same direction.

In an uptrend , zones form below the recent high → look for bullish reactions.

In a downtrend, zones form above the recent low → look for bearish reactions.

Here, the zone represents discounted (or premium) pricing within a trend. Confluence with structure (higher lows / lower highs) strengthens the setup. Traders typically wait for confirmation (rejection candles, momentum shift, etc.) before entering.

Breaker Zones (Reversal Logic)

When price fails to respect a zone, it often flips its role.

A failed bullish pullback zone can become resistance.

A failed bearish pullback zone can become support.

This creates a breaker zone, where trapped traders exit and new positions enter in the opposite direction. These zones are especially powerful when aligned with prior ZigZag highs/lows, as they represent liquidity shifts and structural breaks.

Additional Features & Usage

Multi-Zone Mapping: You can display multiple past zones (up to 10), allowing you to see how historical structure still influences current price.

Transparency Logic: Newer zones are more visible, while older ones fade—helping you focus on what matters now.

Horizontal Levels: Previous ZigZag highs/lows extend into the future as support/resistance until broken.

ZigZag Visualization: Optional display helps you visually understand market rhythm and swing progression.

Practical Workflow

Identify overall trend or range. Watch how price interacts with the most recent zone. Decide context: Respect = continuation (pullback trade)

Break + retest = reversal (breaker trade) Align with structure and timing (avoid random entries inside zones). Manage risk beyond the zone boundary.

This indicator is best used as a decision framework, not a signal generator. It gives you structured areas where the market is most likely to react—how you trade those reactions is where your edge is built.