Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5

Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5

The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms.

With seven configurable panels, this Expert Advisor (EA) provides a structured workflow that reduces emotional decision-making, strengthens consistency, and supports advanced methodologies including ICT and Smart Money concepts. It allows traders to place both instant and pending orders directly from the chart, minimizing exposure to margin calls and unexpected losses.

Technical Overview

Category

Capital & Risk Management, Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Type

Capital Management Expert Advisor

Supported Timeframes

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Styles

Scalping, Day Trading, Intraday Trading

Markets

Forex, Stocks, Indices


Professional Summary

The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert is built for traders who want precise control over lot sizing, SL/TP levels, session timing, and allowed symbols. By allowing strategy-based configuration, it helps remove emotional trades and supports systematic execution.

Featuring an intuitive interface, the EA integrates essential functions such as Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Exit, and Step Exits—empowering traders to refine risk exposure and maintain consistency within prop firm environments.

 

License Activation

An active license is required to unlock the EA’s full functionality. For activation codes or free licensing support, contact us through the website live chat or via Telegram/WhatsApp.

 

Example: Buy Order Setup

On a 15-minute AUD/CAD chart, a buy position was executed using the EA. Traders can calculate lot size and stop loss using three methods:

  • By points
  • As a percentage of balance
  • By fixed dollar risk

Additionally, predefined Reward-to-Risk options help traders make fast, calculated entry decisions.

 

Example: Pending Sell Setup

On the AUD/JPY H1 chart, a pending sell order was configured. The EA displays all trade parameters—including entry, SL, TP, and Risk/Reward—directly on the visual interface, enabling clean and accurate setup placement.

 

EA Panels & Features

1. Trade Tab

Provides full control over instant and pending orders:

  • Lot Size: Based on risk plan
  • Stop Loss: By points, percentage, or fixed dollar value
  • Take Profit: Points, dollar amount, percentage, or R:R mode

This ensures professional-grade execution and strict risk alignment.

 

2. Visual Tab

A graphical interface that simplifies order placement:

  • Drag entry, stop, and target levels
  • Visual pending orders via Buy.p and Sell.p
  • Auto-detection of Limit/Stop order types

Perfect for traders who prefer visual clarity during setup.

 

3. Money Management (MM) Tab

Centralizes all risk control features:

  • Break-even automation
  • Trailing stop with customizable start and step
  • Group actions: Close all, break even all, cancel pendings
  • Account Protector (AP) for emergency cutoff

 

4. Volume Tab

Prevents overtrading and emotional decisions:

  • Max trade size
  • Daily/weekly volume restrictions
  • Daily/weekly trade count limits
  • Limits on consecutive wins/losses

These controls help maintain discipline and avoid revenge trading.

 

5. Time Tab

Defines precise trading hours:

  • Custom start/end times for each weekday
  • Helps avoid low-quality sessions
  • Enhances discipline for prop firm environments

6. P/L Limits Tab

Allows traders to set automated protection limits based on:

  • Percent
  • Dollar value
  • Pip count

Daily and weekly profit/loss limits automatically halt trading when thresholds are reached.

 

7. Symbol Tab

Select which instruments the EA may trade:

  • Current chart
  • All charts
  • Market Watch
  • Custom symbol list

This prevents impulsive trading on untracked or unfamiliar instruments.

 

8. Trades Tab

Displays essential metrics:

  • Floating P/L
  • Start-of-day/week balance
  • Win/loss sequences
  • Daily & weekly drawdown

With the Data Tab enabled, these metrics appear unobtrusively on-screen.

 

9. TP & SL Tab

Enforces disciplined risk management:

  • Mandatory SL/TP
  • Alerts if missing after X minutes
  • Limits on SL/TP modifications

Ensures trades always follow predefined rules.

 

10. News Tab

Shows upcoming high-impact economic events for major pairs:

  • Pre/post-event visibility settings
  • Symbol-specific alerts
  • Filter options (All News / Last News)

Helps traders avoid volatility during major economic releases.

 

Final Thoughts

The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a comprehensive trading tool built for serious traders seeking structure, consistency, and discipline. By combining strategic planning with automated execution and robust risk controls, it supports long-term profitability and a professional trading mindset—making it an essential tool for traders working within prop firm environments.


