Crude Oil Robot MT5

4.75

The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market, such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical Risk, Arabian Silence Hours, and Trade Following News. These advanced tools allow the robot to react to real market drivers, giving it a significant edge over any competitor. In addition, it includes all essential and proven features like take profit, stop loss, position management, grid strategy as well as advanced safety and risk control settings. This makes it a versatile and powerful tool for traders focused on the oil market. If you're serious about trading oil – Crude Oil Robot is the only choice. The best OIL trading robot in the world, built to truly understand this market. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price is $999 until 31 December 2025. The price without a discount is $1999.

After purchasing or renting Crude Oil Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (Bitcoin Robot Grid, DS Gold Robot or Gold Indicator)

Features:

  • News filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular XTIUSD pair or any crude instrument
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only few parameters needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • Exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market, such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical Risk, Arabian Silence Hours, and Trade Following News. 

Parameters:

  • Lots
  • Take profit pips
  • Take profit currency
  • Stop Loss pips
  • Stop Loss currency
  • Volatility Anomaly Filter
  • Geopolitical Risk Engine
  • Arabian Silence Hours
  • Trade Following News
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
  • Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Friday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

How to properly test the COR in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 3000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Lots 0.50 or more, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better. 

How do I start:
After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA. Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the WTIUSD set everything according to the manual and that's it. The Crude Oil Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: XTIUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.50
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 3000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 2.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $999, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.

Отзывы 12
Fares3D
331
Fares3D 2025.09.02 14:40 
 

I have purchased many EA's from this developer. This should work great as the others. Excellent support team if you face any problems.

superusdc
66
superusdc 2025.09.01 18:36 
 

So, I'm satisfied with the Crude Oil Robot. I first tested it with a small amount of real money and then gradually increased the lot size. So far, I've been making good profits of about $100 a day. I don't want to risk more, but it's enough for me. One of the best; my desired take-profit price is usually reached after two hours.

nataworld
220
nataworld 2025.08.29 19:41 
 

I have recently purchased this EA and the performance on demo has been nothing short from the BT results. I will run on live account and be back with an honest and fair review. The support team has been efficient with clarity shared on grey areas.

Рекомендуем также
GOLDExter
Youcef Seghir
Эксперты
track record of myfxbook : Сделайте бэктест на счёте с raw-spread, и вы увидите впечатляющие результаты. Обзор торгового советника (EA): Этот экспертный советник специально оптимизирован для торговли на XAUUSD (золото против доллара США) , с наилучшими результатами на таймфрейме H1 , а также на H4 как надёжной альтернативе. Его производительность точно настроена под уникальную волатильность и структуру рынка золота. Мы не продаём вам мечту о быстром обогащении. Мы предлагаем вам мощный и
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
BitCoin MinerX
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BitCoin MinerX is a special EA tool created to trade the pair called BTC/USD, This robot is created by few indicators which is Donchian Channel and Bollinger Bands.  A Donchian channel is a   trading indicator that shows the highest high and the lowest low of a security over a given period  and  Bollinger Bands are a   technical analysis tool that show the prices and volatility of a financial instrument or commodity over time . We use all this tools because are he
Spread Converge Pro
bo chen
Эксперты
Hello, traders! I am the Spread Convergence Expert, one of the standout members of the Convergence Family. What is my specialty? Crude oil. That's right—I trade the XBRUSD and XTIUSD commodity pairs with precision and confidence, reliably capturing arbitrage opportunities for you in the highly volatile crude oil market. The Convergence Expert has gradually proven to be a safe and stable intelligent trading system. ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Эксперты
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
ScalperEdge
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
ScalperEdge ScalperEdge is an advanced automated trading advisor crafted to maximize your trading performance in the fast-paced financial markets. Utilizing state-of-the-art algorithms and real-time data analytics, ScalperEdge automates the scalping strategy, allowing traders to profit from small price movements with exceptional precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be sure t
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
AlphaFlow EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
3.58 (12)
Эксперты
Alpha Flow EA: Поднимите Вашу Торговлю на Новый Уровень Представляем Alpha Flow EA — передовой торговый советник, созданный для преобразования вашего торгового опыта за счет стратегической точности, адаптивности и углубленного анализа рынка. Разработанный с использованием собственных торговых алгоритмов и глубоких рыночных знаний, Alpha Flow EA обеспечивает исключительную эффективность в различных торговых условиях, помогая вам всегда оставаться на шаг впереди рыночных трендов. В Чем Преимуществ
Yellow mouse NEO MT5
Vasiliy Kolesov
Эксперты
Yellow mouse Neo   Yellow mouse Neo   - полностью автоматический советник, предназначенный для тестирования стратегии советника Yellow mouse scalping c расширенными настройками и дополнительными фильтрами . По вопросам приобретения данной версии можно обратиться в личку. Для поиска точек входа используются стандартные индикаторы RSI и ATR. Закрытие сделок происходит по авторскому алгоритму, что значительно улучшает возможности контроля рисков и безопасности депозита.  Рискованные стратегии типа
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
SuperHybridEA
Tichaona Mahuni
Эксперты
SuperHybridEA: Advanced Forex Trading Solution Overview SuperHybridEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to navigate the forex market with a balanced approach. Optimized for hedging accounts on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1), it integrates trend-following and range-trading strategies with robust risk management. Built for adaptability, it uses multiple technical indicators to respond to diverse market conditions while prioritizing capital preservation. Key Features Adapt
Gregory S EA
Revazi Tchitanava
Эксперты
Всем привет, Я разработчик .NET (C #), cTrader (C #), Ninja Trader 8 (C #), MetaTrader4 (MQL4) и MetaTrader5 (MQL5) с 5-летним опытом программирования. Я разработал советник для платформы MetaTrader 5, который в тестере стратегий стабильно приносит деньги. У меня есть отчеты тестера стратегий по EURUSD H4 с 2003.06.01 по 2020.03.31 с качеством исторических данных 99% от Dukascopy Bank. К сожалению, я могу прикрепить максимум 12 скриншотов, поэтому я приложу отчеты тестера стратегий за 12 лет.
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Эксперты
Disclaimer: These profiles are expert-level starting points, not guaranteed "set-and-forget" solutions. Market conditions change, and different brokers have unique data feeds and execution policies. It is absolutely essential to backtest these settings thoroughly and run them on a demo account before committing real capital. Pay close attention to the risk management inputs. ## 1. The Conservative Trend Follower This profile is designed for patience and stability. It trades on a higher timef
FxWorldGodfathermq5
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Эксперты
roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Эксперты
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Эксперты
SpectraCore Genesis Создан для золота. Точен в каждой детали. Работает, когда другие гадают. SpectraCore Genesis — это не просто ещё один советник. Это профессиональный торговый инструмент, разработанный исключительно для работы с XAU/USD . Без универсальных схем, без компромиссов — только расчёт, структура и алгоритмическая точность. Он не торопится в рынок. Он ждёт. И действует тогда, когда большинство сомневается. Торговый сигнал в реальном времени с полной статистикой и историей сделок досту
Black Bull Gold
Dayanand Pandey
4 (1)
Эксперты
https://youtu.be/jVPFeB-Ym8k?si=E5np_jMIT4crUQ8V  Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets. Key Features Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull
FREE
FxCruiser Robot
Innocent Gicheru Wambui
Эксперты
The FxCruiser trading robot is a highly advanced trading tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to accurately predict market movements. Designed specifically to trade in the EURUSD and GBPUSD markets, it boasts an exceptional rate of return that is unmatched by any other trading robot. With its unique features and unparalleled performance, FxCruiser has established itself as the top trading robot in the industry.
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Эксперты
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Эксперты
BoBot Scalper — новая эра тренд-скальпинга уже здесь. Если вы торгуете XAUUSD , индексами или быстрыми валютными парами — этот EA создан именно для вас. BoBot Scalper использует улучшенный движок MACD/LWMA , который определяет настоящие сигналы продолжения тренда раньше толпы. Он реагирует мгновенно, аккуратно управляет риском и фиксирует прибыль с помощью ступенчатого трейлинг-стопа в валюте — одного из самых умных методов сопровождения позиции среди скальперских EA. Он НЕ использует мартингейл
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Эксперты
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
EA Golden Dance h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический Портфель советников для   XAUUSD (Gold)  MT5 . Таймфрейм   h1 -   все базовые стратегии; Таймферейм   м30   - дополнительные стратегии. Этот советник я использую в своём Портфеле на проп-фирме. Советник я создал полностью для себя для торговли на больших счетах, от 60000 долларов и выше. Советник является гигантским готовым портфелем, который вмещает все прибыльные стратегии торговли именно по Золоту. Советник не чувствителен к расширению спреда и проскальзываниям. Броке
BTCUltra Scalp Pro
Peter Labas
Эксперты
A BTC Ultra Scalp Pro egy teljesen automatizált Expert Advisor, amelyet kifejezetten a Bitcoin (BTCUSD) piac magas volatilitására terveztek . A kockázatos martingál vagy grid rendszerekkel ellentétben ez az EA logikai alapú trendkövető stratégiát használ, amelyet fejlett volatilitásszűrők védenek. A rendszer mozgóátlagok, SuperTrend és Momentum indikátorok kombinációjával azonosítja a nagy valószínűségű kitörési és trendfolytatási helyzeteket. Fontos, hogy egy ADX szűrőt alkalmaz , hogy elkerülj
DOW King
Anton Kondratev
4.25 (8)
Эксперты
DOW KING   EA  -  это полностью автоматическая система для индексов   с открытыми параметрами оптимизации и   механизмом восстановления в реальном времени. DOW King Гайд Сигналы Возврат комиссии Брокера Обновления Полезный Блог Алгоритм имеет встроенный опциональный фильтр волатильности, что позволяет обходить ложные пробои на рынке. Система использует пробой рынка в определенные часы в начале торговой сессии США. Каждая позиция всегда имеет Фиксированный SL/TP и сопровождение прибыльных позиций
Ultimate Bot
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.38 (16)
Эксперты
9 советников по цене одного Последний бот, которого вам когда-либо нужно будет купить. Ultimate Bot - это мультистратегический советник, торгующий   XAUUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY и EURJPY, используя комбинацию паттернов следования тренду, возврата к среднему значению и пробоя. Каждая стратегия торгуется на капитале счета, поэтому, если одна группа находится в просадке, другие снижают свой риск, работая вместе для оптимизации производительности. Настройте один г
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
Эксперты
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Эксперты
Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD, XAUUSD и AUDCAD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное обучение, и технологии анализа данных на основе ИИ, предо
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Поздняя летняя распродажа – только на короткое время! Применяется модель ценообразования с уровнями: каждая пятая покупка увеличивает цену на 50 долларов. С каждым новым покупателем следующий уровень цены становится все ближе, что делает ваш вход более дорогим. Закрепите SGear по текущей цене до того, как произойдет следующее повышение цены. Эта распродажа ограничена — как по времени, так и по количеству. После этого будет действовать обычная рыночная цена. SGear – Четкая трендовая логика вмест
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Эксперты
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
StrikeZone X Pro
Park Geonwoo
Эксперты
StrikeZone X Pro — High-Risk / High-Return Automated Trading System StrikeZone X Pro is a high-risk, high-reward algorithm designed for aggressive traders who seek strong performance and dynamic market engagement. It uses a volatility-adaptive breakout engine combined with multi-layer filters to identify explosive price movements and capitalize on them with precision. Key Features High-Risk / High-Return Strategy optimized for fast market movements Volatility-Based Entry System (ATR Adaptive) Li
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Эксперты
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Точная торговля на XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 — это профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor) для автоматической торговли на XAUUSD (золото) в MetaTrader 5. Система объединяет четыре взаимодополняющие стратегии в одном EA, чтобы работать в различных рыночных режимах. Решение автономно для MT5 и не требует внешних DLL или установщиков третьих лиц. Ключевые возможности Четыре стратегии в одном EA: согласованные и взаимодополняющие стратегии для
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Эксперты
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Обучающая Машина + Модель Обучения XGBoost +112 Платных и Бесплатных ИИ + Система Голосования + Внешние и Редактируемые Промпты) В то время как большинство EA на рынке утверждают, что используют "ИИ" или "нейронные сети", но на самом деле запускают только базовые скрипты, Aria Connector EA V4 переопределяет, что означает торговля, действительно управляемая ИИ. Это не теория, не маркетинговая шумиха, это прямое, проверяемое соединение между вашей платформой MetaTrader 5
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
" Silicon Ex ": Ваш надежный помощник в мире Forex Silicon Ex — это современный торговый бот, специально созданный для трейдеров на рынке Forex. Этот инновационный инструмент служит надежным партнером для тех, кто стремится к эффективной и автоматизированной торговле. Ключевые особенности "Silicon Ex": Надежность и стабильность: Создан с применением передовых технологий, обеспечивающих стабильную и надежную работу на рынке. Интеллектуальное управление рисками: Встроенная система управления кап
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Эксперты
NEXUS – количественный адаптивный грид, развивающийся вместе с рынком NEXUS — это полностью автоматическая система, которая в реальном времени строит комбинации правил, валидирует их out-of-sample и открывает сделки только тогда, когда обнаруживает статистическое преимущество в корректном рыночном контексте. Краткие характеристики Тип системы: адаптивный грид с OOS (out-of-sample) валидацией и фильтрами среды (новости, волатильность, сессия/день и опциональные зоны объёмной стоимости). Инструмен
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Эксперты
Mean Machine GPT Версия 11.0 - Где Институциональный Интеллект Встречается Со Специализированной Торговлей С тех пор как мы стали пионерами подлинной интеграции AI в алгоритмической торговле, мы совершенствовали этот подход через множественные рыночные циклы, экономические режимы и технологические эволюции. То, что началось как наше убеждение, что адаптивное машинное обучение представляет естественное развитие количественной торговли, стало направлением индустрии. Версия 11.0 представляет нашу
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Эксперты
OrionXAU — это алгоритмический торговый робот, разработанный для рынка XAUUSD (золото) и US100 / Nasdaq . Он сочетает две стратегии (скальпинг и свинг-трейдинг) в рамках дисциплинированного управления рисками. Основные поддерживаемые рынки • XAUUSD (золото) • US100 / Nasdaq Двойная логика стратегии 1. Скальпинг • Внутридневные сделки • Короткое время удержания позиций • Оптимизирован для небольших движений рынка • Чёткий контроль риска 2. Свинг-трейдинг • Захват продолжительных трендов • Меньша
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Эксперты
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Эксперты
Откройте для себя Pips Maven: Ваш идеальный аналитический бот для торговли валютами В динамичном мире валютной торговли правильные инструменты могут сыграть решающую роль. Представляем Pips Maven — современный аналитический бот, тщательно разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся освоить сложные механизмы валютного рынка. Используя сложные алгоритмы, основанные на геометрических виртуальных паттернах, Pips Maven становится всеобъемлющим решением, позволяющим вам без усилий оптимизировать ваши то
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Советник Jackal – Торговая стратегия Работает в реальном режиме 4 месяца После покупки все продукты останутся бесплатными навсегда.  Скачать файл настроек  Золото M1 | ECN-счёт: Работает с любым брокером Jackal EA основан на многоуровневой и интеллектуальной стратегии прорыва, сочетающей продвинутое управление рисками и прибылью для адаптации к рыночной динамике. 1. Стратегия ловушки прорыва После подтверждения рыночных условий, советник размещает два отложенных ордера в противоположных на
Golden Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Эксперты
GOLDEN VENOM SMC EA Elite Institutional Trading Logic — Fully Automated & Validation-Safe Unlock institutional-grade trading with the Golden Venom  SMC EA, a precision-engineered automated system built to dominate XAUUSD and perform powerfully across all forex pairs. Designed using pure price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this bot eliminates lagging indicators and trades using the same logic used by professional proprietary desks. Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Эксперты
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Эксперты
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Другие продукты этого автора
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (23)
Утилиты
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
AX Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.25 (8)
Утилиты
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Утилиты
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Утилиты
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Утилиты
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (8)
Утилиты
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (6)
Утилиты
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
Индикаторы
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Утилиты
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
Фильтр:
Fares3D
331
Fares3D 2025.09.02 14:40 
 

I have purchased many EA's from this developer. This should work great as the others. Excellent support team if you face any problems.

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.02 14:43
You are welcome👍📊
superusdc
66
superusdc 2025.09.01 18:36 
 

So, I'm satisfied with the Crude Oil Robot. I first tested it with a small amount of real money and then gradually increased the lot size. So far, I've been making good profits of about $100 a day. I don't want to risk more, but it's enough for me. One of the best; my desired take-profit price is usually reached after two hours.

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.01 18:42
You are welcome👍📊
nataworld
220
nataworld 2025.08.29 19:41 
 

I have recently purchased this EA and the performance on demo has been nothing short from the BT results. I will run on live account and be back with an honest and fair review. The support team has been efficient with clarity shared on grey areas.

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.29 20:03
You are welcome👍📊
Adam Pasfield
295
Adam Pasfield 2025.08.22 01:53 
 

I’ve run COR for a little over two weeks and results have been consistently profitable. Follow the install guide, use the recommended brokers, and backtest first—do that and this EA performs very well. Support has also been first-rate.

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.22 07:36
You are welcome👍📊
Htet Wai Oo
164
Htet Wai Oo 2025.08.15 10:30 
 

This EA is really awesome. Good support and fast response. Hhghly recommended.

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.15 11:48
You are welcome👍📊
adammt4
91
adammt4 2025.08.09 13:24 
 

Very happy with CRUDE OIL EA, already had 4 profitable trades in 3 days, and looking forward to many more. The EA is very easy to use, and the support is A+. Highly recommended.

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.09 14:24
You are welcome👍📊
Charles Philippe Martel
1715
Charles Philippe Martel 2025.08.09 12:34 
 

New on this Robot! Great support like always !!

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.09 14:25
You are welcome👍📊
2103119371
79
2103119371 2025.08.07 15:56 
 

pour l'instant le bot est 4 en 4 super content

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.07 16:13
You are welcome👍📊
ewapas7649
121
ewapas7649 2025.08.06 20:39 
 

This is another MQL bot – I think I have them all. I ran it on a demo last night and I'm impressed. Thank you very much.

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.06 21:08
You are welcome👍📊
Aleksandr Davydov
487
Aleksandr Davydov 2025.08.06 12:51 
 

I changed my mind due to the mediocrity of the developer's advisors and his disgusting attitude towards those who gave him money and bought his advisors. The reward-to-risk ratio of $15/$5,000 is according to the manual, but in reality, the risk is even higher. The sales module was added in October, and all sales tests before October were inaccurate.

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.06 13:34
You are welcome👍📊
andywhfung
212
andywhfung 2025.08.06 12:26 
 

I bought this EA yesterday and I've already seen profitable results. It's great!

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.06 12:29
You are welcome👍📊
CHECKMARK GmbH
1931
Markus Johannes Goss 2025.08.05 14:18 
 

This is my next purchase from MQL BLUE, it looks like another great robot at a very affordable price. Thanks

MQL TOOLS SL
70414
Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.05 14:20
You are welcome👍📊
Ответ на отзыв