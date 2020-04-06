Weekly Gold Pro

🟨 GoldWeeklyPro EA v1.0 – Precision Gold Trading Once a Week

GoldWeeklyPro EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor tailored specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, it trades once a

week, seeking 2–5% profit per trade with strict risk management and professional signal validation.


✅ Why Choose GoldWeeklyPro?

  • 📊 Stable Performance: +30.8% net gain in 2024 with only 20 trades (90% win rate)

  • 🔍 Price Action First: Detects strong bullish reversal patterns like Engulfing and Hammer

  • 🧠 Smart Filtering: Avoids trades during high-impact news (optional)

  • 🔄 Failsafe Strategy: If no strong price action, it falls back to a moving average crossover

  • 🛡️ Built-in Risk Control: Risk per trade, time-based exit (max 48 hours), and ATR-based stop loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging


🧠 Strategy Logic

  • Primary Entry:

    • Price above 200-day SMA

    • RSI within neutral zone (30–70)

    • Strong bullish pattern (Engulfing or Hammer)

  • 🔁 Fallback Entry (optional):

    • Fast MA crosses Slow MA

  • 🧨 Risk Control:

    • Adjustable Risk % per trade (default: 2%)

    • Time Exit: Positions auto-close after 48 hours

    • ATR-based or fixed pip SL/TP

  • 🧾 News Filter: Prevents entries before high-impact events (optional)


📈 Backtest Highlights (2024, XAUUSD, 1:100 leverage)

  • 💰 Initial Deposit: $1,000

  • 📈 Total Net Profit: $308.22

  • Win Rate: 90%

  • 📉 Max Drawdown: 27.51%

  • ⚖️ Profit Factor: 1.68

  • 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 5.70

  • ⚙️ Total Trades: 20

  • 🕒 Trade Duration: Max 48 hours

  • 🔐 History Quality: 99%

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description
RiskPercent Risk per trade (1–5%)
MaxTradeDuration Max time trade remains open
UseNewsFilter Avoid trades during high-impact news
EnableFallback Enable MA fallback system
ATR_Period & SL_Multiplier ATR-based stop loss tuning
FastMA , SlowMA Fallback MA crossover periods
RSI_Period For primary strategy filter
TakeProfitPips / StopLossPips Optional fixed TP/SL in pips


📌 Recommendations

  • ✅ Run only on XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 or H4

  • 📅 Let it trade only once per week

  • 🧪 Backtest in 1:500 or realistic leverage

  • 🔒 VPS recommended for 24/5 operation


    🛒 Get Started Today

    This is the ideal EA for traders who want to trade Gold seriously, without high-frequency risks. Whether you're managing a small account or scaling up, GoldWeeklyPro EA gives you precision, consistency, and peace of mind.


