Weekly Gold Pro

🟨 GoldWeeklyPro EA v1.0 – Precision Gold Trading Once a Week

GoldWeeklyPro EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor tailored specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, it trades once a

week, seeking 2–5% profit per trade with strict risk management and professional signal validation.


✅ Why Choose GoldWeeklyPro?

  • 📊 Stable Performance: +30.8% net gain in 2024 with only 20 trades (90% win rate)

  • 🔍 Price Action First: Detects strong bullish reversal patterns like Engulfing and Hammer

  • 🧠 Smart Filtering: Avoids trades during high-impact news (optional)

  • 🔄 Failsafe Strategy: If no strong price action, it falls back to a moving average crossover

  • 🛡️ Built-in Risk Control: Risk per trade, time-based exit (max 48 hours), and ATR-based stop loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging


🧠 Strategy Logic

  • Primary Entry:

    • Price above 200-day SMA

    • RSI within neutral zone (30–70)

    • Strong bullish pattern (Engulfing or Hammer)

  • 🔁 Fallback Entry (optional):

    • Fast MA crosses Slow MA

  • 🧨 Risk Control:

    • Adjustable Risk % per trade (default: 2%)

    • Time Exit: Positions auto-close after 48 hours

    • ATR-based or fixed pip SL/TP

  • 🧾 News Filter: Prevents entries before high-impact events (optional)


📈 Backtest Highlights (2024, XAUUSD, 1:100 leverage)

  • 💰 Initial Deposit: $1,000

  • 📈 Total Net Profit: $308.22

  • Win Rate: 90%

  • 📉 Max Drawdown: 27.51%

  • ⚖️ Profit Factor: 1.68

  • 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 5.70

  • ⚙️ Total Trades: 20

  • 🕒 Trade Duration: Max 48 hours

  • 🔐 History Quality: 99%

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description
RiskPercent Risk per trade (1–5%)
MaxTradeDuration Max time trade remains open
UseNewsFilter Avoid trades during high-impact news
EnableFallback Enable MA fallback system
ATR_Period & SL_Multiplier ATR-based stop loss tuning
FastMA , SlowMA Fallback MA crossover periods
RSI_Period For primary strategy filter
TakeProfitPips / StopLossPips Optional fixed TP/SL in pips


📌 Recommendations

  • ✅ Run only on XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 or H4

  • 📅 Let it trade only once per week

  • 🧪 Backtest in 1:500 or realistic leverage

  • 🔒 VPS recommended for 24/5 operation


    🛒 Get Started Today

    This is the ideal EA for traders who want to trade Gold seriously, without high-frequency risks. Whether you're managing a small account or scaling up, GoldWeeklyPro EA gives you precision, consistency, and peace of mind.


    Prodotti consigliati
    MadoCryptoXPro
    Mohamad Taha
    Experts
    New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
    Bober Real MT5
    Arnold Bobrinskii
    4.76 (17)
    Experts
    Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    L'S&P 500 Scalper Advisor è uno strumento innovativo progettato per i trader che desiderano operare con successo sull'indice S&P 500. L'indice è uno degli indicatori più utilizzati e prestigiosi del mercato azionario americano, che comprende le 500 maggiori società degli Stati Uniti. Peculiarità: Soluzioni di trading automatizzate:       Il consulente si basa su algoritmi avanzati e analisi tecniche per adattare automaticamente la strategia alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Approccio versati
    Force Trade X MT5
    Yu Xin Pu
    Experts
    Force Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
    Goldpapi
    Gun Gun Gunawan
    Experts
    GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
    Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    Experts
    Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Sistema di Trading Automatizzato Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5, basato su algoritmi avanzati di analisi di mercato e strategie di gestione del rischio. L’EA funziona in modalità completamente automatica e richiede un intervento minimo da parte del trader. Attenzione! Contattami immediatamente dopo l’acquisto per ricevere le istruzioni di configurazione! IMPORTANTE: Tutti gli esempi, gli screenshot e i test sono forniti esclusivamen
    Rainbow EA MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    Experts
    Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
    Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (58)
    Experts
    Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
    Expert Smart Trend
    Ruslan Pishun
    3 (6)
    Experts
    The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
    CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
    Fabio Rodrigues
    Experts
    CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven avrà un prezzo di lancio promozionale fino all'8 dicembre 2025. Questo Expert Advisor si adatta a qualsiasi asset. È universale. L'EA Multi-Asset Scalper è un sistema di trading automatico professionale sviluppato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5, progettato per operazioni di scalping su più asset contemporaneamente. La versione 8.2 incorpora la tecnologia multi-timeframe con tripla conferma e gestione del rischio integrata. Architettura tecnica 1. Si
    VR Black Box MT5
    Vladimir Pastushak
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Il robot di trading VR Black Box si basa sulla popolare e collaudata strategia di trend following. Nel corso di diversi anni, i conti di trading live sono stati migliorati attraverso aggiornamenti regolari e l'introduzione di nuove idee. Grazie a ciò, VR Black Box è diventato un robot commerciale potente e unico in grado di impressionare sia i principianti che i trader esperti. Per conoscere il robot e valutarne l'efficacia, è sufficiente installarlo su un account demo e osservare i risultati pe
    Renko Logic
    Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
    Experts
    MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
    Owl Smart Levels MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.03 (32)
    Indicatori
    Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
    Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
    Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
    5 (9)
    Experts
    KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR Un Expert Advisor di trading automatizzato di tipo scalping, progettato principalmente per il trading dell’Oro (XAUUSD) sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 5 REQUISITI DI SISTEMA Piattaforma: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Simbolo principale: XAUUSD Accettato: XAUUSD (simbolo con formato standard) Non testato: XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD o qualsiasi simbolo modificato Altri simboli sull’oro: Supportati, ma le prestazioni possono variare e non sono ottimizz
    FREE
    Trendline Trade Panel MT5
    Sugianto
    Experts
    The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    MonteCarlo Simulation
    Omega J Msigwa
    Indicatori
    Informazioni sull'indicatore Questo indicatore si basa sulle simulazioni Monte Carlo sui prezzi di chiusura di uno strumento finanziario. Per definizione, Monte Carlo è una tecnica statistica utilizzata per modellare la probabilità di diversi risultati in un processo che coinvolge numeri casuali basati su risultati osservati in precedenza. Come funziona? Questo indicatore genera diversi scenari di prezzo per un titolo modellando i cambiamenti di prezzo casuali nel tempo sulla base dei dati stor
    History Pattern Search mt5
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
    Fractal Trend Master
    Marcus Vinicius
    Experts
    The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
    Neon Trade EA MT5
    Evgeniy Ilin
    Experts
    Neon Trade — una soluzione di trading all’avanguardia che ti apre la strada verso la libertà finanziaria e il più alto livello di trading Ho voluto creare una soluzione di trading unica, in grado di soddisfare le esigenze di qualsiasi trader, indipendentemente dai suoi obiettivi o dalle sue sfide. L’idea alla base è stata quella di unire il machine learning a tecniche avanzate di trading, in modo da sfruttare al massimo la sinergia tra i due. Il sistema è adatto sia per far crescere rapidamente
    MMM Japanese Candles
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
    Fundamental Robot MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    ThanosAlgotrade
    Irina Manikeeva
    1 (1)
    Experts
    ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
    Exclusive Imperium MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    Experts
    Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Sistema di Trading Automatizzato Exclusive Imperium MT5 è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5, basato su algoritmi di analisi di mercato e gestione del rischio. L’EA funziona in modalità completamente automatica e richiede un intervento minimo da parte del trader. Attenzione! Contattami immediatamente dopo l’acquisto per ricevere le istruzioni di configurazione! IMPORTANTE: Tutti gli esempi, screenshot e test sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo dimostrativo. Se una determ
    Ultra KZM
    Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
    Experts
    Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
    Little Swinger by RT
    Abdul Wahab
    Experts
    Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
    Aequitas Arbitrage AI
    Filippo Morleo
    Experts
    Aequitas AI - Institutional Triangular Arbitrage Real-Tick Optimized Arbitrage: Engineered to survive and profit where theoretical EAs fail. Launch Promotion   LIMITED OFFER: The current low price is valid ONLY for the first 5 licenses. After the first 5 copies are sold, the price will increase. Subsequently, the price will continue to rise after every 10 sales. Secure your license now before the price adjustment. IMPORTANT: BACKTESTING GUIDE & DATA ANALYSIS Transparency is one of our core va
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (381)
    Experts
    Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (23)
    Experts
    SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.68 (41)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.63 (19)
    Experts
    Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (90)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    Experts
    SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (16)
    Experts
    X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.85 (85)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (9)
    Experts
    Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD . Opera combinando otto strategie di trading indipendenti, ciascuna attivata da diverse condizioni di mercato e timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente le sue entrate e i filtri. La logica di base dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche di griglia (grid), martingala o mediazione (averaging) . Tutte le operazion
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.15 (27)
    Experts
    P rezzo speciale di  $109  (prezzo regolare: $365) . Guida alla configurazione e all'uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   ABS Signal .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con controlli di rischio integrati . Progettato sia per trader nuovi che esperti, ABS EA è facile da configurare, comple
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.5 (12)
    Experts
    Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    3.5 (6)
    Experts
    Il primo algoritmo di arbitraggio pubblico al mondo tra oro e Bitcoin! Offerte valide tutti i giorni! Segnale in tempo reale -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Broker consigliati nel tempo come:   IC Markets Coppie scambiate:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Simbolo per l'allegato:   XAUUSD H1 Assicuratevi di controllare che   le coppie di valute negoziate siano aggiunte   alla finestra   Market Watch   ! Tipo di conto: ECN/Raw Spread Impostazioni prefisso: Se il tuo broker ha una coppia di valut
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (2)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.56 (25)
    Experts
    Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.69 (29)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.69 (52)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    The Techno Deity EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    Experts
    The Techno Deity — Dominanza Digitale su XAUUSD Segnale Live: Monitora le prestazioni in tempo reale qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: Ricevi l'expert Cryon X-9000 in regalo. Contattami per i dettagli. The Techno Deity è un sistema avanzato per l'oro che utilizza l'intuizione digitale per trovare squilibri di mercato e zone istituzionali, garantendo precisione e basso drawdown. Caratteristiche Liquidity Intelligence: Identifica flussi di ordini nascosti. Neural Trend Filter: Fi
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
    Altri dall’autore
    Handy Renko Chart
    Handy Ban
    Utilità
    This indicator creates a Renko-based custom symbol in MetaTrader 5. Renko charts are built using price movement only, not time, making them useful for analyzing trends and filtering noise. Features Customizable brick size in points. Option to calculate brick size using ATR (adaptive). Ability to show or hide wicks. Creates and updates a custom Renko chart symbol. Automatically opens the chart window (optional). Maintains a limited bar history for performance. Inputs BrickSizePoints – brick size
    FREE
    Gold Spot Pending Buy Only
    Handy Ban
    Experts
    EA designed to generate pending orders based on the trend and designated take profit value. This EA designed exclusively to work best on GOLD SPOT M5 especially during up trend. User can freely decide to close the open position from this EA or wait until take profit hit. No parameters need to be set as it already set from the EA itself.  This EA do not use Stop Loss due to the applied strategy. Please do fully backtest the EA on the worst condition before use on the real account. Recommended ini
    FREE
    Supertrend Line for MT5
    Handy Ban
    Indicatori
    SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The SuperTrend Indicator is a classic trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the current market direction with clarity and precision. Based on Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adapts to price volatility to outline potential support or resistance levels in trending markets. Key Features Trend Visualization Displays color-coded trend lines directly on the chart: • Uptrend – green line • Downtrend – red line Signal Arrows Shows arrows
    FREE
    Resilient Multi Pairs
    Handy Ban
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is a Combination of Averaging & Martingale. 1. Trend : to define what position the EA should Trade - LONG SHORT ( EA will open both BUY and Sell ) - LONG ONLY ( EA will only open BUY ) - SHORT ONLY ( EA will only open SELL ) 2. Distance between Each Positions - Point value of each Positions   100  : - if 100 Points reached between the last position and current price, new Position will be open by EA - EA will set up a higher volume for this new Position - new TP calculated us
    FREE
    Order Generate Tools
    Handy Ban
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    This is a tool created for scalping. it can generate pending orders with 4 input: 1. Volume : Lot for the Pending Orders 2. Distance : Distance within the Orders in Points 3. Total Order : Total Generated Orders 4. Take Profit : TP for the generated Orders in Points 5. Stop Loss : SL for the generated Orders in Points It also have another tools which can monitor the floating and close at defined profit using Closed at Profit Input What's new: - Stop Loss in Pip
    FREE
    Supertrend Gold MT5
    Handy Ban
    Experts
    SuperTrend Gold MT5 V3.1 – Gold Spot EA Based on SuperTrend Indicator The Supertrend Gold EA MT5 is the automated trading version of our popular Supertrend Line for MT5 indicator. It follows the same proven trend logic, but with the added benefit of fully automatic trade execution and management. The EA enters trades based on SuperTrend signal changes and closes them either when a user-defined Take Profit is reached or when an opposite signal appears. No Stop Loss is used , and all risk is cont
    FREE
    Gold Matrix Pending Pro
    Handy Ban
    Experts
    Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 – Advanced XAUUSD Pending Order EA Smart. Precise. Profitable. Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to trade using smart pending order logic with built-in floating profit management and controlled martingale strategy. The EA focuses on safety, consistency, and automation , making it ideal for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features Pending Order Strategy Places either Buy Stop
    FREE
    Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance
    Handy Ban
    Experts
    Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance V 3.0 Precision-Pending Trading Powered by Trend Logic, EMA Crossovers & Smart Floating Loss Control Strategy Summary Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance is a powerful, low-frequency Expert Advisor tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines EMA crossover signals , floating-loss analysis , and smart pending order systems . It is optimized to capture strong price movements in line with trend, while minimizing drawdown through advanced control mechanisms and strict trad
    FREE
    One Trade Gold pro
    Handy Ban
    Experts
    OneTradeGoldPro EA – High-Precision Gold Trading with Weekly Discipline OneTradeGoldPro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the Daily timeframe , designed to trade just once per week based on strong, rule-based logic. Optimized for stability, simplicity , this EA delivers strong performance using RSI and fallback MA breakout strategy — avoiding overtrading, martingale, or grid tactics. 2024 Backtest Results (100 → 411.78 USD) Metric Value Initial Deposit $100 Net
    FREE
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione