Weekly Gold Pro

🟨 GoldWeeklyPro EA v1.0 – Precision Gold Trading Once a Week

GoldWeeklyPro EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor tailored specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, it trades once a

week, seeking 2–5% profit per trade with strict risk management and professional signal validation.


✅ Why Choose GoldWeeklyPro?

  • 📊 Stable Performance: +30.8% net gain in 2024 with only 20 trades (90% win rate)

  • 🔍 Price Action First: Detects strong bullish reversal patterns like Engulfing and Hammer

  • 🧠 Smart Filtering: Avoids trades during high-impact news (optional)

  • 🔄 Failsafe Strategy: If no strong price action, it falls back to a moving average crossover

  • 🛡️ Built-in Risk Control: Risk per trade, time-based exit (max 48 hours), and ATR-based stop loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging


🧠 Strategy Logic

  • Primary Entry:

    • Price above 200-day SMA

    • RSI within neutral zone (30–70)

    • Strong bullish pattern (Engulfing or Hammer)

  • 🔁 Fallback Entry (optional):

    • Fast MA crosses Slow MA

  • 🧨 Risk Control:

    • Adjustable Risk % per trade (default: 2%)

    • Time Exit: Positions auto-close after 48 hours

    • ATR-based or fixed pip SL/TP

  • 🧾 News Filter: Prevents entries before high-impact events (optional)


📈 Backtest Highlights (2024, XAUUSD, 1:100 leverage)

  • 💰 Initial Deposit: $1,000

  • 📈 Total Net Profit: $308.22

  • Win Rate: 90%

  • 📉 Max Drawdown: 27.51%

  • ⚖️ Profit Factor: 1.68

  • 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 5.70

  • ⚙️ Total Trades: 20

  • 🕒 Trade Duration: Max 48 hours

  • 🔐 History Quality: 99%

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description
RiskPercent Risk per trade (1–5%)
MaxTradeDuration Max time trade remains open
UseNewsFilter Avoid trades during high-impact news
EnableFallback Enable MA fallback system
ATR_Period & SL_Multiplier ATR-based stop loss tuning
FastMA , SlowMA Fallback MA crossover periods
RSI_Period For primary strategy filter
TakeProfitPips / StopLossPips Optional fixed TP/SL in pips


📌 Recommendations

  • ✅ Run only on XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 or H4

  • 📅 Let it trade only once per week

  • 🧪 Backtest in 1:500 or realistic leverage

  • 🔒 VPS recommended for 24/5 operation


    🛒 Get Started Today

    This is the ideal EA for traders who want to trade Gold seriously, without high-frequency risks. Whether you're managing a small account or scaling up, GoldWeeklyPro EA gives you precision, consistency, and peace of mind.


    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Handy Renko Chart
    Handy Ban
    Yardımcı programlar
    This indicator creates a Renko-based custom symbol in MetaTrader 5. Renko charts are built using price movement only, not time, making them useful for analyzing trends and filtering noise. Features Customizable brick size in points. Option to calculate brick size using ATR (adaptive). Ability to show or hide wicks. Creates and updates a custom Renko chart symbol. Automatically opens the chart window (optional). Maintains a limited bar history for performance. Inputs BrickSizePoints – brick size
    FREE
    Gold Spot Pending Buy Only
    Handy Ban
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA designed to generate pending orders based on the trend and designated take profit value. This EA designed exclusively to work best on GOLD SPOT M5 especially during up trend. User can freely decide to close the open position from this EA or wait until take profit hit. No parameters need to be set as it already set from the EA itself.  This EA do not use Stop Loss due to the applied strategy. Please do fully backtest the EA on the worst condition before use on the real account. Recommended ini
    FREE
    Supertrend Line for MT5
    Handy Ban
    Göstergeler
    SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The SuperTrend Indicator is a classic trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the current market direction with clarity and precision. Based on Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adapts to price volatility to outline potential support or resistance levels in trending markets. Key Features Trend Visualization Displays color-coded trend lines directly on the chart: • Uptrend – green line • Downtrend – red line Signal Arrows Shows arrows
    FREE
    Resilient Multi Pairs
    Handy Ban
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This Expert Advisor is a Combination of Averaging & Martingale. 1. Trend : to define what position the EA should Trade - LONG SHORT ( EA will open both BUY and Sell ) - LONG ONLY ( EA will only open BUY ) - SHORT ONLY ( EA will only open SELL ) 2. Distance between Each Positions - Point value of each Positions   100  : - if 100 Points reached between the last position and current price, new Position will be open by EA - EA will set up a higher volume for this new Position - new TP calculated us
    FREE
    Order Generate Tools
    Handy Ban
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    This is a tool created for scalping. it can generate pending orders with 4 input: 1. Volume : Lot for the Pending Orders 2. Distance : Distance within the Orders in Points 3. Total Order : Total Generated Orders 4. Take Profit : TP for the generated Orders in Points 5. Stop Loss : SL for the generated Orders in Points It also have another tools which can monitor the floating and close at defined profit using Closed at Profit Input What's new: - Stop Loss in Pip
    FREE
    Supertrend Gold MT5
    Handy Ban
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SuperTrend Gold MT5 V3.1 – Gold Spot EA Based on SuperTrend Indicator The Supertrend Gold EA MT5 is the automated trading version of our popular Supertrend Line for MT5 indicator. It follows the same proven trend logic, but with the added benefit of fully automatic trade execution and management. The EA enters trades based on SuperTrend signal changes and closes them either when a user-defined Take Profit is reached or when an opposite signal appears. No Stop Loss is used , and all risk is cont
    FREE
    Gold Matrix Pending Pro
    Handy Ban
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 – Advanced XAUUSD Pending Order EA Smart. Precise. Profitable. Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to trade using smart pending order logic with built-in floating profit management and controlled martingale strategy. The EA focuses on safety, consistency, and automation , making it ideal for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features Pending Order Strategy Places either Buy Stop
    FREE
    Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance
    Handy Ban
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance V 3.0 Precision-Pending Trading Powered by Trend Logic, EMA Crossovers & Smart Floating Loss Control Strategy Summary Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance is a powerful, low-frequency Expert Advisor tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines EMA crossover signals , floating-loss analysis , and smart pending order systems . It is optimized to capture strong price movements in line with trend, while minimizing drawdown through advanced control mechanisms and strict trad
    FREE
    One Trade Gold pro
    Handy Ban
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    OneTradeGoldPro EA – High-Precision Gold Trading with Weekly Discipline OneTradeGoldPro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the Daily timeframe , designed to trade just once per week based on strong, rule-based logic. Optimized for stability, simplicity , this EA delivers strong performance using RSI and fallback MA breakout strategy — avoiding overtrading, martingale, or grid tactics. 2024 Backtest Results (100 → 411.78 USD) Metric Value Initial Deposit $100 Net
    FREE
