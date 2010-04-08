Weekly Gold Pro

🟨 GoldWeeklyPro EA v1.0 – Precision Gold Trading Once a Week

GoldWeeklyPro EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor tailored specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, it trades once a

week, seeking 2–5% profit per trade with strict risk management and professional signal validation.





✅ Why Choose GoldWeeklyPro?

📊 Stable Performance : +30.8% net gain in 2024 with only 20 trades (90% win rate)

🔍 Price Action First : Detects strong bullish reversal patterns like Engulfing and Hammer

🧠 Smart Filtering : Avoids trades during high-impact news (optional)

🔄 Failsafe Strategy : If no strong price action, it falls back to a moving average crossover

🛡️ Built-in Risk Control : Risk per trade, time-based exit (max 48 hours), and ATR-based stop loss

⛔ No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging





🧠 Strategy Logic

✅ Primary Entry : Price above 200-day SMA RSI within neutral zone (30–70) Strong bullish pattern (Engulfing or Hammer)

🔁 Fallback Entry (optional): Fast MA crosses Slow MA

🧨 Risk Control : Adjustable Risk % per trade (default: 2%) Time Exit : Positions auto-close after 48 hours ATR-based or fixed pip SL/TP

🧾 News Filter: Prevents entries before high-impact events (optional)





📈 Backtest Highlights (2024, XAUUSD, 1:100 leverage)

💰 Initial Deposit : $1,000

📈 Total Net Profit : $308.22

✅ Win Rate : 90%

📉 Max Drawdown : 27.51%

⚖️ Profit Factor : 1.68

📊 Sharpe Ratio : 5.70

⚙️ Total Trades : 20

🕒 Trade Duration : Max 48 hours

🔐 History Quality: 99%

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description RiskPercent Risk per trade (1–5%) MaxTradeDuration Max time trade remains open UseNewsFilter Avoid trades during high-impact news EnableFallback Enable MA fallback system ATR_Period & SL_Multiplier ATR-based stop loss tuning FastMA , SlowMA Fallback MA crossover periods RSI_Period For primary strategy filter TakeProfitPips / StopLossPips Optional fixed TP/SL in pips





📌 Recommendations

✅ Run only on XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 or H4

📅 Let it trade only once per week

🧪 Backtest in 1:500 or realistic leverage

🔒 VPS recommended for 24/5 operation





