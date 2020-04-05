Swing Action EA

The ASwing Action is recognized as one of the Best Gold Swing Trading EAs for XAUUSD. This swing trading robot is powered by an advanced trend-following algorithm and smart risk management, allowing traders to operate on M30 and H1 timeframes with low drawdown and maximum accuracy.

This Gold Swing Action EA is designed for traders who want consistent profits, precise risk control, and high-probability entries in the gold market. Whether you are a beginner or a professional trader, this Automated Swing Trading EA for MT5 simplifies your trading by detecting the best swing setups using both historical data and live market conditions.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Эксперты
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