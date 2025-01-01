ДокументацияРазделы
PointsColor (метод Get)

Возвращает цвет заливки точек.

uint  PointsColor ()

Возвращаемое значение

Цвет заливки точек, определяющих данную кривую.

PointsColor (метод Set)

Устанавливает цвет заливки точек

void  PointsColor(
   const uint  clr      //цвет заливки точек
   )

Параметры

clr

[in]  Цвет заливки точек, определяющих данную кривую.