- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesWidth
- LinesEndStyle
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsColor (Get yöntemi)
Nokta dolgu rengine dönüş yapar.
|
uint PointsColor ()
Dönüş Değeri
Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların dolgu rengi
PointsColor (Set yöntemi)
Nokta dolgu rengini ayarlar
|
void PointsColor(
Parametreler
clr
[in] Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların dolgu rengi.