PointsColor (Get yöntemi)

Nokta dolgu rengine dönüş yapar.

uint  PointsColor ()

Dönüş Değeri

Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların dolgu rengi

PointsColor (Set yöntemi)

Nokta dolgu rengini ayarlar

void  PointsColor(
   const uint  clr      //nokta doldurma rengi
   )

Parametreler

clr

[in]  Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların dolgu rengi.