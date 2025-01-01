MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurvePointsColor
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsColor (Get method)
점 채우기 색상을 반환.
uint PointsColor ()
값 반환
곡선을 정의하는 채우기 점의 색상.
PointsColor (Set method)
점 채우기 색상 설정
void PointsColor(
매개변수
clr
[in] 곡선을 정의하는 채우기 점의 색.