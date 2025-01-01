문서화섹션
PointsColor (Get method)

점 채우기 색상을 반환.

uint  PointsColor ()

값 반환

곡선을 정의하는 채우기 점의 색상.

PointsColor (Set method)

점 채우기 색상 설정

void  PointsColor(
   const uint  clr      //점 채우기 색상
  \)

매개변수

clr

[in]  곡선을 정의하는 채우기 점의 색.