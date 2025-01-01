文档部分
PointsColor（获得方法）

返回填充颜色点。

uint  PointsColor ()

返回值

填充定义曲线点的颜色。

PointsColor（设置方法）

设置填充颜色点

void  PointsColor(
   const uint  clr      //填充颜色点
   )

参数

clr

[in]填充定义曲线点的颜色。