- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsColor（获得方法）
返回填充颜色点。
|
uint PointsColor ()
返回值
填充定义曲线点的颜色。
PointsColor（设置方法）
设置填充颜色点
|
void PointsColor(
参数
clr
[in]填充定义曲线点的颜色。