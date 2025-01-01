ドキュメントセクション
PointsColor （Getメソッド）

点を塗利つぶすための色を返します。

uint  PointsColor ()

戻り値

曲線を定義する点を塗りつぶすための色。

PointsColor （Setメソッド）

点を塗りつぶすための色を設定します。

void  PointsColor(
  const uint  clr      // 点を塗りつぶすための色
  )

パラメータ

clr

[in]  曲線を定義する点を塗りつぶすための色。