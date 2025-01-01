MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurvePointsColor
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsColor （Getメソッド）
点を塗利つぶすための色を返します。
uint PointsColor ()
戻り値
曲線を定義する点を塗りつぶすための色。
PointsColor （Setメソッド）
点を塗りつぶすための色を設定します。
void PointsColor(
パラメータ
clr
[in] 曲線を定義する点を塗りつぶすための色。