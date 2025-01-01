DocumentationSections
PointsColor (Get method)

Returns the dot filling color.

uint  PointsColor ()

Return Value

Color of filling dots defining the curve.

PointsColor (Set method)

Sets the dot filling color

void  PointsColor(
   const uint  clr      //dot filling color
   )

Parameters

clr

[in]  Color of filling dots defining the curve.