ITALO TREND INDICATOR is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different, the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal the candles are colored using a complex algorithm that shows neutral movement therefore showing consolidation, strong buy waves and strong sell waves, all of that in one simple and clear Indicator!

Italo Trend Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you real strong trends and filter out all consolidation, I know is not easy to stay out of consolidations, but Italo Trend Indicator would give you peace of mind, not trading bad trades and taking the good ones, the ones who really has strong movement. The Italo Trend Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next strong trend It's going to be with the highest probability every single time.

You will have on your hands the best predictor of strong trends in the market, you are going to have precise signals and the consequence is amazing results when taking trades with the best trend tool that shows what matters.

The Indicator does not repaint, the Italo Trend Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

The Indicator shows a circle signal green and red to buy or sell and colored candles, green candles means strong buy trend is going to develop, the red candles means strong sell trend is going to develop and gray candles means the market is inside a consolidation, and you should stay out and wait for another signal to happen. The Italo Trend Indicator also has a professional panel that shows the win rate of the asset based on how much points the market develop after the circle signals, and also if you should look for buy or sell at the moment.

Now you have the perfect trend indicator, you have known the more combinations a trader has, more probabilities to be profitable, you will see the Italo Trend Indicator signals and will trade with confidence since you know in front of you is the best trend indicator to enter the market, the indicator is so good that you will see you can trade with be 3 combinations, the circle signal green or red, the green, red and gray candles, and the panel with the win rate, with this combination you have more chances than any other trader on the market to predict strong trends, the probability is on our side! 


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88780

Benefits of Italo Trend Indicator

  • Unique Algorithm 
  • Predict Strong Trends
  • Filter out Consolidation
  • Show signals of buy and sell with colored candles based on a complex  algorithm 
  • Time-frames: All
  • Assets: All
  • Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
  • Does not repaint
  • Alerts on charts when the circle signal appears
  • Full customization: Color, styles, number of signals to show and a lot more.
  • Excellent product support


Important Parameters

  • Candles to Reset Signal: Less than 400 you will have more signals on chart
  • Color Candles by Signal: If "Off" you will have only the signals not the colored candles
  • History Candles Count: how many candles on the past chart you want to see the indicator in
  • Show Panel: If "Off" chart would be clean without the panel
  • Take Profit Points: The win rate is calculated based on how many points you put here
  • Alerts_On: if "On" you will have alerts on your chart when a circle signal shows itself
  • Fast Keltner Period and Multiplier: The gray consolidation candles are based on these inputs
  • Range Candle Color: Color of the consolidation candles
  • Horizontal and Vertical Shift: If you want to move the panel somewhere else


I will always help you if you have any questions

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator you can send me a private message on my profile here on mql5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr


Poh Leng Lim
1979
Poh Leng Lim 2025.09.23 07:38 
 

Excellent trend indicator! I'm happy with the purchase!

lsampedro
190
lsampedro 2024.07.24 15:29 
 

Este indicador es muy preciso. Recomendable 100%

basilq2016
186
basilq2016 2024.05.19 21:55 
 

Fantastic indicator, all signals taken last week ended up in profit. I use it with Volume indicator which is another great product. I use them both together for double confirmation.

Poh Leng Lim
1979
Poh Leng Lim 2025.09.23 07:38 
 

Excellent trend indicator! I'm happy with the purchase!

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2025.09.23 12:44
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator and I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
Iputu Jaya Wiharsa
1029
Iputu Jaya Wiharsa 2024.10.04 14:15 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2024.10.04 19:02
Hello, thanks for your purchase, I appreciate your trust on my work, I'm going to answer your private message a well.
Ananthfx
50
Ananthfx 2024.09.25 20:56 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2024.10.04 19:00
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator, and Its helping you in your trading journey, Best regards.
lsampedro
190
lsampedro 2024.07.24 15:29 
 

Este indicador es muy preciso. Recomendable 100%

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2024.07.24 17:02
Thanks for the feedback, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
basilq2016
186
basilq2016 2024.05.19 21:55 
 

Fantastic indicator, all signals taken last week ended up in profit. I use it with Volume indicator which is another great product. I use them both together for double confirmation.

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2024.06.03 17:18
Thanks for the feedback, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
DIEGOSMARINHO
20
DIEGOSMARINHO 2024.03.14 01:37 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2024.03.14 15:09
Hi, thank you for the purchase, check your private messages.
Xavier Brummer
351
Xavier Brummer 2023.12.13 21:27 
 

I've been observing this indicator for a while now, I must say one of the best indicator currently in the market simple and easy but the work that the author put into this indicator is awesome.

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.14 10:26
Thanks for the feedback Xavier, my idea with my products is to give traders the best tools that has edge over the market with an affordable price for everyone, Best regards.
Yusuf Hamzah
871
Yusuf Hamzah 2023.11.19 08:03 
 

It would be great if a MTF version situation feature can be supplemented. Similar to my comment on the Italo Volume, this indicator can lead to a bear or a bull trap if the trend on the chosen (higher) time frame is not strong enough. For example, in an one-hour timeframe and not a very strong trending market, it can be misleading because the signal only lasts for one to several candles.

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.11.19 12:29
Hi, thanks for your feedback, I understand your position, that's why I recommend to trade with a good risk reward ratio, when you have a good trend signal you can take huge profits and when the market does not trend the loss is tiny.
Hoang Lam
61
Hoang Lam 2023.08.12 03:36 
 

Great indicator for beginners

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.08.12 13:40
Thanks for the feedback, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
mitchbuck
272
mitchbuck 2023.08.06 17:51 
 

great indicator and will be using it later when market opens. thankyou.

08/08/23 have used indicator for a day and a halfand it does exactly what it says on the box. i can now put a trade on without even thinking it might fail.it has paid for itself 5 times over on 5 min chart with a small balance. If you want to make money i recommend you buy this indicator now. im only a newbie at trading but its easy to use and is very accurate. just be patient while waiting for a trade and you will benefit. thanks very much for your excellent work on this indicator.

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.08.09 11:51
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator, and Its helping you in your trading journey, Best regards.
surfguy
60
surfguy 2023.07.22 06:59 
 

The Trend Indicator and the Volume Indicator work very well together to make stronger trades. I am fairly new trader and am very pleased with it and highly recommend. I use it sometimes stand alone and sometimes tweak it with my other indicators. Had my best trade to date yesterday. Great value for the cost. May buy the Pivot too. Great bonuses too.. Support is excellent, answering all my questions. Importantly, I am learning to use the Volume Indicator to AVOID wasted time trading through consolidations. Thank you much, Italo.

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.07.22 15:55
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator and thank you for the trust on my work, since you mentioned my volume indicator here is the link for those who want to look at it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88552
Gorazd Trauner
1032
Gorazd Trauner 2023.07.05 13:20 
 

I just bought the indicator, and with defoult settings would have made QUITE GOOD entries in some pairs, worth of MANY pips.Italo responded very quickly and did what he promised. So...VERY recomended. But we-traders also have to KNOW that some pairs TEND to trend MUCH BETTER THAN OTHERS, because of smaller liquidity. So, I DO NOT EXPECT that this indicator will be AMAZING LOOKING in all pairs. SERIOUS TRADERS KNOWS THAT. OTHERS EXPECT MIRACLES, which DO NOT exist, of course. Every indicator is a group of different calculations with some settings. So, where it is not showing good POINTS, it needs modifications of settings. And in some pairs, that are notoriously RANGING, is maybee better not to use it at all.So what ? I'm OK with that, because a trader realy needs just ONE realy good pair to succeed.So, DO NOT be lazy and FIND only a few realy good trending pairs, OR even better, FIND THE ONE PAIR , and try this indicator on it. You will be VERY satisfied.

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.07.05 18:49
Hi, thanks for your feedback, for sure you have a lot of experience on financial markets, you have shared with this review a lot of wisdom to traders. I agree with all of your points and I'm happy that my indicator is helping you in your trading journey, Best regards.
Happy Scalper
1041
Happy Scalper 2023.05.20 00:49 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.05.20 12:00
Thank you very much for the feedback and your kind words, I'm happy that my work in some sense helped you to have an edge over the market. Your feedback shows me I'm on the right path. My idea with my products is to give traders the best tools I develop that has edge over the market with an affordable price for everyone. So, I focus on three principles here on mql5: 1 - Tool that has an edge over the market; 2 - An Affordable Price and 3 - The best product support I can provide. Again, thank you very much for your review, take care.
Weiwei Jennifer
105
Weiwei Jennifer 2023.04.10 15:07 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.04.10 16:15
Thanks for the trust on my work, I'm happy that you are using the indicator and Its helping you in your trading journey, Best regards.
ABC
226
ABC 2023.03.27 16:44 
 

Very good indicator, thank you Italo.

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.03.28 11:38
I'm happy that you liked the indicator, Best regards.
4326561
34
4326561 2023.03.24 19:26 
 

I am very pleased with the Italo Trend But I am having trouble reaching out to get the EA. Regards William Mitchell

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.03.25 10:28
Hi William, I appreciate that you liked the indicator, about the bonuses I've sent you a message, check your private messages, thanks.
M P
122
M P 2023.03.13 19:54 
 

I was happy to include the indicator with the existing ones that I already use. It helps a lot to support the trend of the instrument in the market. I will continue to use it in trading. I would also like to add that I also received a set of interesting indicators for free as a bonus :). Thanks for him. All the best!

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.03.13 20:05
I'm happy that you are using the indicator and Its helping you in your trading system, Best regards.
Aegis_Mind
24
Aegis_Mind 2023.03.06 17:25 
 

Any experienced trader knows that you wont find the holy grail in a single indicator. That said, you should be using this with a system of other tools. This is a powerful trend indicator but also doubles in that its very helpful to know when to not enter a trade.

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.03.08 20:23
Hi, well said, thanks for the feedback and to trust on my work
DanyLbc747
1222
DanyLbc747 2023.03.04 21:57 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.03.05 14:18
I'm happy that you liked the indicator and thank you for the trust on my work, since you mentioned my volume indicator here is the link for those who want to look at it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88552
Sl80
658
Sl80 2023.02.23 12:22 
 

An excellent trend indicator!

Italo Santana Gomes
14142
Resposta do desenvolvedor Italo Santana Gomes 2023.02.24 10:23
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator and I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
