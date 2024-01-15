Hydra Trend Rider

5

Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading.

      Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

      Disclaimer:

      • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
      • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
      • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
      • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
      • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform, or website. 

      Quick Overview

      • Multiple Timeframe Dashboard – Analyze trends across M1 to MN timeframes in a single view.
      • Dashboard Resizing – 2 available sizes: default (standard) & large.
      • User-Friendly Design – Reposition the dashboard to any of the 4 corners of the chart for an optimized chart experience.
      • 5 PC Activation – Use on up to 5 different PCs across multiple brokers for flexible trading.
      • Dark & Light Themes – Enjoy improved visuals with the newly added dark and light theme options.
      • Customizable Colors – Personalize your experience by adjusting theme component colors to suit your style.

        NOTE: This indicator is compatible with the IQ FX GANN Levels and the IQ Gold Gann Levels. This indicator can be used together with them on the same chart for an optimal trading setup.

        1. Why is the Hydra Trend Rider Indicator Extremely Useful?

        • Precision Buy/Sell Signals – The Hydra Arrow provides clear trade entry signals, reducing guesswork.
        • Smart Trend Analysis – The Hydra Line changes color to indicate bullish, bearish, or correction phases, helping you follow trends with confidence.
        • Mobile Alerts for Convenience – Stay informed with push notifications when a strong trade setup appears, even when you're away from the screen.


          2. Who is This Indicator For?
          Hydra Trend Rider is designed for traders of all levels: scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders - who need an easy-to-use, highly accurate tool to identify trends, avoid false signals, and trade with confidence. 

          Note: This indicator can be used for Binary Options Trading too.


          3. Supported Symbols List
          Works with all trading assets, including forex (major & minor pairs), metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, oil, and more.


          4. How Does Hydra Trend Rider Work?

          • Tracks Multiple Timeframes - Confirms trend strength by analyzing multiple timeframes in real-time.
          • Generates Clear Entry Signals - Buy/Sell arrows indicate optimal trade opportunities.
          • Hydra Line Trend Confirmation - A color-changing trend line helps determine the trend direction.
          • Identifies Trend Corrections - Detects price corrections, helping traders time their re-entries.
          • Real-Time Dashboard Updates - Provides instant market insights at a glance.
          • Customizable Alerts - Set up mobile notifications to receive alerts on potential trade setups.


          5. Trading Strategies with Hydra Trend Rider

          Multiple Timeframe Strategy
          Enhance your analysis by observing market behavior across multiple timeframes. This strategy allows you to confirm trends and make more accurate trading decisions.

          Trend Following
          Utilize our trend-following feature as explained in the user guide to identify and follow market trends. This approach helps you to stay in profitable trades longer and maximize your gains.

          Trail Position
          Optimize your exit plan with our trail position strategy. We will teach you how to adjust your stop-loss levels as the market moves in your favor, protecting your profits and minimizing risks.

          Spotting a Good Entry Signal
          Our indicator excels in spotting optimal entry signals. This strategy enables you to enter trades at the most advantageous points, enhancing your potential for success.

          Entering a Trade After Correction
          Powerful trends often corrects them before going even further. Hydra indicator can help you identify correction zones easily. 

          Merging with Other Indicators
          For enhanced trend confirmation, observe market price action and consider combining our indicator with others in your toolkit.


          6. Customize Indicator Settings

          • Dashboard Customization - Reposition dashboard to any of the 4 corners of the chart for a personalized setup. Choose dark or light theme and customize theme component colors.
          • Hydra Line & Arrow Colors - Customize colors for better visibility.
          • Mobile Push Notifications - Get real-time alerts when market conditions align with your strategy.

          Note: Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.

          7. Note for Mobile Alert
          To receive mobile alerts for this indicator, enable push notifications in MetaTrader 4 by pressing Ctrl + O (or accessing Options) and navigating to the Notifications tab. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader app on your mobile device to link it with your platform. Once connected, test the setup to ensure alerts are working. If you face any issues, contact our support team for assistance.

          8. FAQ

          Q: Does it repaint?
          A: Never!

          Q: Is there any trial option available?
          A: Yes! You can download the demo and backtest.

          9. Indicator Troubleshooting
          Check the user manual for details.

          10. Support & Updates:

          • For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
          • Follow our new channel for updates and market insights.
          • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.

            Stay ahead of the market with Hydra Trend Rider—a non-repainting, precision-driven trading tool designed to give you clear trend direction, high-probability trade setups, and real-time alerts. Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, this indicator simplifies decision-making and boosts trading accuracy. Get it now and trade smarter!



            Risk Disclosure:

            Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.


            Related topics:

            Trend analysis, multiple timeframe trend analysis, candlestick charts, bar chart, trend dashboard, scalping, day trading, position trading, swing trading, trade following, trend riding, indicator, trend following, trend reversal, MetaTrader software, currency pairs, market analysis, chart window, mobile alert, trading strategy, multiple timeframe, dashboard, 4K monitors, risk disclosure, market price action, trading decisions, lag-free, range-bound conditions, bearish signal, bullish signal, correction, higher highs, lower lows, entry signals, downtrend, uptrend, manual, strategy examples, legal restrictions, responsible trading, eurusd, gbpusd, bitcoin.
            Comentários 4
            DanyLbc747
            1222
            DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:46 
             

            Interesting concept

            sweethomeboy2
            554
            sweethomeboy2 2025.06.04 10:46 
             

            trading gold with this indicator and Gann levels indicator makes it easy to me to trade , great support , highly recommended

            Danny Tsang
            288
            Danny Tsang 2025.04.07 12:49 
             

            I've been using this indicator for a week, this indicator always deliver reliable entry and exit signals. Further, with the multi-timeframe analysis, it can give an extra confirmation for trade decisions. Excellent indicator.

            Produtos recomendados
            Smart Exit Profit Line
            Mansuri Parvez
            Indicadores
            Please contact me at telegram  https://t.me/smartforex7 After purchasing SmartForex Indicator then Use This Indicator...................... SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator is very Helpful with SmartForex Indicator ........................................ SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator Attach with SmartForex Indicator after then Red Line Show Exit buy Profit , Green Line show Exit Sell Profit................
            FREE
            TDI Signals
            Navdeep Singh
            Indicadores
            TDI Signals generates buy and sell arrows based on a TDI(Traders Dynamic Index) algorithm. It looks for price breakouts, continuations and reversals. By default it runs in the trend mode but user is provided with the option to change that to reversal mode. Trader can use the mode which compliments his/her trading style.  Usage:-   TDI Signals can be used as a stand alone indicator with context or even be added to strategies to make confirmations more strong. Volatility based stop loss, take pro
            Currency StrengtT
            Hafis Mohamed Yacine
            Indicadores
            What Is Currency StrengtT Indicator? A currency strengthT indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency. Therefore, a currency strength matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this strength with the
            Niubility Trend
            Qizhen Ma
            Indicadores
            Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
            TDI Scanner Dashboard
            Abir Pathak
            5 (9)
            Indicadores
            TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
            MQLTrend
            Mohammad Reza Aghaei
            Indicadores
            This tool helps you to control the situation at other times and include them in your trades when analyzing the market  This tool scans the market and reports the movement of the market at different times With the help of this tool, you can prevent many wrong analyzes With the help of this tool, you can have an overview of the market in the shortest time and save your time
            FREE
            Golden Scalper PRO
            Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
            3.83 (12)
            Experts
            Golden Scalper PRO: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 3 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Golden Scalper PRO  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares em
            Smart Channels
            Ivan Simonika
            Indicadores
            Smart Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The indicator is used to identify trends in financial markets and indicates the direction of price movement. Smart Channel, in fact, is a miniature trading strategy, since, regardless of the construction methods, it uses the tactics of rebounding from the boundaries of the built channel, and the boundaries themselves are used as guidelines for the correct placement of stop loss and take profit orders. The key differe
            Icarus Reversals Indicator FULL Suite
            James D Scuderi
            Indicadores
            The Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for all inputs, allowing for the complete optimisation fitted to any trader or investor style
            Calculated
            Vitalii Zakharuk
            Indicadores
            Calculated trend indicator, can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio, shows successful signals. Uses two options for settings. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The probability of a successful trend is not very bad! The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
            The Burst MT4
            Mhd Amran Bin Lop
            Indicadores
            The Burst MT4 Hurry and Buy Before Price Doubles Tomorrow! *Non-Repainting Indicator "The Burst" is an indicator that shows precise Buy and Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The D1,H4 or H1 chart "The Burst" is designed to alert BUY and SELLS. So Of course, For the best take The Arrows In a Uptrend or Downtrend Only For Confirmation *Non-Repainting *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Intraday *Great For Swing Trading *Arrow Appears at  The "Close
            Stochastic Multicurrenty Scanner
            Biswarup Banerjee
            Indicadores
            Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT4 é uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para monitorar múltiplos pares de moedas e períodos de tempo utilizando o oscilador Estocástico. Organiza os sinais em um formato de grade, exibindo o status de cada símbolo em períodos de tempo de M1 a MN1. Os traders podem habilitar ou desabilitar períodos de tempo específicos para se adequar às suas estratégias. A versão para MT5 está disponível aqui: Stochastic Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner MT5 Para documen
            Unbrekeable
            SHEYLA SOFTWARE
            4 (1)
            Experts
            Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market.  Price $69.99 4 of 10 left at this Price Next 10 copies $149.99. Expert will be available on sale untill 1 of January.   Unbrekeable for XAUUSD is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. It is based on machine learning analysis and an incredible trend detection system.   This EA tries to win 1% of the account in each of the trades!!!! works like magic :)   EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses   XAUUSD in 2015-2020
            NY Opening Pending EA forex
            Francesco Fava
            Experts
            This program works only on forex currencies, at New York Stock Exchange opening time (16:30) but opening time CAN BE SET as you want and automatically manage for each opening Trailing Stop Loss and BreakEven (if set). It is based on NY opening physiological movements of currencies quotes by putting pendants orders at defined (Gap) distance. It has an automatic recovery system in case the first trade gone in loss. It is possible to decide which multiply factor to use for the recover, thus it is a
            DayLevelsSignalPro
            Vladimir Chebonenko
            Indicadores
            The MT4 " DayLevelsSignalPro " indicator . Signal Indicator – generates the most accurate buy / sell signals . Noise filtering indicator  – reduces false signals . Signal information with a clear , understandable and visually convenient view . User- friendly graphical interface ( colors , sound notifications , customization options ) . - Generation of a breakdown signal for significant peaks of the Current day . - Generation of a signal for the breakdown of the previous Day 's Level - Generation
            Gold BB PRO
            Vojtech Svobodnik
            1 (1)
            Experts
            Gold BB PRO is a professional version of Gold BB FREE, which uses a portfolio of strategies based on Bollinger Bands . Gold BB PRO was developed for XAUUSD . This Expert Advisor has been tested from year 2006 to 2021 .  Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies. Backtest, which you can see bellow in screenshots section, used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. With this strategy one can trade using fixed lots  or using a risked percentage of the balance . Recommendations Symbol
            Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
            Young Ho Seo
            5 (2)
            Indicadores
            Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
            Renko Star
            Abdulkarim Karazon
            Indicadores
            Renko Star é um indicador do tipo seta mt4 projetado para negociar gráficos renko, este indicador possui um painel de backtesting que informa ao trader informações úteis, como taxa de vitória e pontos ganhos, também fornece tp e sl na multiplicação atr x, este indicador fornece seu sinal na barra aberta ou intrabarra e possui uma marca amarela que marcará o preço exato onde o sinal foi dado, a forma de utilizar este indicador é abrindo uma compra ou venda de acordo com a seta dada pelo indicado
            Asia London New York Session Kill Zone
            Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
            Indicadores
            Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
            Engulfing Candle Alert MT4
            Prafull Manohar Nikam
            Indicadores
            This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
            Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
            LEE SAMSON
            Indicadores
            Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
            BotForex Rsi Cci Scalper
            Thierry Iltis
            Experts
            This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can trade any market, any timeframe and any currency pair. The EA uses simple indicators like SMA, RSI and CCI, and a smart martingale system, that does not open systematical new positions, but waits for a new signal for each new order, wich is limiting drawdown compared to other martingale systems. It uses a combination of seven strategies you can select in the parameters to fit your needs. The strategy tester in MetaTrader 4 can give you the setup y
            WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
            Kaijun Wang
            5 (3)
            Indicadores
            Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
            Breakout Monster Expert Advisor
            Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
            Experts
            For The English Manual you can contact me. The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Breakout The “Breakout Monster EA” trades breakouts when the current price of the currency pair breaks a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency pair's chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after breaking the drawn trendline OR after closing the candle above/below this trend, provided that all technical and non-technical filters, defined by the trader through the exp
            Sven AI Trading BOT EA
            Sven Unglaube
            Experts
            Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
            Online Accounts Manager MT4
            Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
            5 (1)
            Utilitários
            OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
            PTW Non Repaint System
            Elvis Kanyama
            Indicadores
            PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
            Ophiuchus Paid Version
            Limitless Trading Enterprise
            4.33 (9)
            Experts
            Ophiuchus is the 13th zodiac and it is also the name for this EA as   13   is the key elements for this trading strategy. Trading Strategy The following are the main characteristic of this EA. Martingale based strategy. Only open more trades when it is on the right direction. earn small profit for each trades but a lot of volume everyday. Profit from the volatility of the market. Tested and Proved to be able to profit on EURUSD trading with M1 timeframe. Back Test Result Back test result are a
            Gann Box MT4
            Frederic Jacques Collomb
            5 (1)
            Indicadores
            O indicador Gann Box é uma ferramenta poderosa e versátil projetada para ajudar os traders a identificar e explorar os níveis-chave do mercado. Este indicador permite desenhar um retângulo no gráfico, que é automaticamente dividido em várias zonas com níveis estratégicos 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 . Quando o preço atinge um desses níveis, alarmes são acionados, oferecendo assim uma ajuda valiosa para as decisões de trading. Você sabe instantaneamente como o mercado está evoluindo em relação à zona q
            Rebate gnome
            Vasilii Konovalov
            Experts
            Robô de desconto. O dinheiro no depósito gira em torno de zero, enquanto muitas transações são feitas e um desconto é acumulado. Não carrega o depósito, há um stop loss e take profit, o que é claramente uma tendência no gráfico diário. Com reversões longas, o robô perde, mas acontece de forma muito lenta e relativamente segura, por isso é recomendável acompanhar a tendência pelo menos uma vez ao dia e desligá-la se houver sinais de reversão no gráfico diário. Como um indicador da direção do comé
            Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
            Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.79 (101)
            Indicadores
            Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
            Scalper Inside PRO
            Alexey Minkov
            4.74 (69)
            Indicadores
            An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
            Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.43 (7)
            Indicadores
            Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
            Advanced Supply Demand
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.91 (296)
            Indicadores
            Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
            Trend indicator AI
            Ramil Minniakhmetov
            4.95 (76)
            Indicadores
            O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
            FX Power MT4 NG
            Daniel Stein
            4.95 (20)
            Indicadores
            FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
            Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.8 (20)
            Indicadores
            Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
            Trending Volatility System
            Vitalyi Belyh
            5 (3)
            Indicadores
            Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
            Meravith
            Ivan Stefanov
            5 (1)
            Indicadores
            O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
            Currency Strength Exotics
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.88 (33)
            Indicadores
            ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
            Angular Trend Lines
            Vitalyi Belyh
            Indicadores
            Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
            PZ Lopez Trend MT4
            PZ TRADING SLU
            Indicadores
            Esse indicador acompanha a tendência do mercado com uma confiabilidade incomparável, ignorando flutuações repentinas e ruídos do mercado. Ele foi projetado para negociar gráficos intradiários e pequenos prazos. Sua proporção de vitórias é de cerca de 85%. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de negociar Localizar situações de sobrevenda / sobrecompra Desfrute de negociações sem ruído o tempo todo Evite ser chicote
            Smart Trend Trading System
            Issam Kassas
            Indicadores
            Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
            Blahtech Supply Demand
            Blahtech Limited
            4.58 (36)
            Indicadores
            Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
            Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
            Siarhei Vashchylka
            5 (3)
            Indicadores
            Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
            Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
            Juvenille Emperor Limited
            5 (3)
            Indicadores
            O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices, ações. O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi Média Móvel Di
            FX Volume
            Daniel Stein
            4.62 (37)
            Indicadores
            FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
            Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
            Sahib Ul Ahsan
            Indicadores
            Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
            Scalper Assistant
            Pavel Verveyko
            Indicadores
            The indicator is a trading system for short-term trading. Scalper Assistant helps to determine the direction of the transaction, and also shows the entry and exit points. The indicator draws two lines (possible points for opening positions). At the moment of the breakdown of the upper line up (and when all trading conditions are met), an up arrow appears (a buy signal), as well as 2 goals. At the moment of the breakdown of the lower line down (and when all trading conditions are met), a down ar
            Band trend indicator
            lizhi fu
            4 (18)
            Indicadores
            A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
            Shogun Trade
            Yuki Miyake
            Indicadores
            Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when
            SL Session Strength 28 Pair
            Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
            5 (20)
            Indicadores
            SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
            GOLD Impulse with Alert
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.64 (11)
            Indicadores
            Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
            Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.91 (657)
            Indicadores
            ACTUALMENTE COM 26% DE DESCONTO A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do util
            PZ Swing Trading
            PZ TRADING SLU
            5 (3)
            Indicadores
            Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
            Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
            Stanislav Konin
            5 (7)
            Indicadores
            The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only    2  copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
            SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair
            Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
            4.95 (22)
            Indicadores
            My  Intraday trading session indicator.    SL Session Strength 28 Pair   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585   This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currenci
            Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
            TRADERWE FOREX SL
            Indicadores
            The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
            Trend Lines PRO
            Roman Podpora
            5 (1)
            Indicadores
            LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
            Dynamic Scalper System
            Vitalyi Belyh
            5 (1)
            Indicadores
            O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob a fo
            Mais do autor
            Volatility Master MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicadores
            Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
            IQ Gold Gann Levels
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (4)
            Indicadores
            Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
            Volatility Master
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (6)
            Indicadores
            Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
            Hydra Trend Rider MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicadores
            Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
            IQ FX Correlation Matrix
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicadores
            FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
            IQ Star Lines MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicadores
            First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, published for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and int
            IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicadores
            Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
            IQ Star Lines
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicadores
            First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
            IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicadores
            IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
            FX Correlation Matrix
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (1)
            Indicadores
            FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
            IQ FX Gann Levels
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (2)
            Indicadores
            IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version R
            IQ Chart Cleaner
            INTRAQUOTES
            Utilitários
            IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
            IQ Trade Status
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicadores
            IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
            Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicadores
            The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Metatrader 5 Version :  View Here Early Bird Holiday Of
            IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Utilitários
            Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
            IQ Trade Status MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicadores
            IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
            Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicadores
            The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Metatrader 4 Version :  View Here Early Bird Holiday Of
            Filtro:
            DanyLbc747
            1222
            DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:46 
             

            Interesting concept

            INTRAQUOTES
            10824
            Resposta do desenvolvedor Somsri Sarkar 2025.09.23 14:38
            Thank you so much for your kind review. Glad you liked it. Wishing you more success in future.
            sweethomeboy2
            554
            sweethomeboy2 2025.06.04 10:46 
             

            trading gold with this indicator and Gann levels indicator makes it easy to me to trade , great support , highly recommended

            INTRAQUOTES
            10824
            Resposta do desenvolvedor Somsri Sarkar 2025.06.04 11:00
            Thank you so much for your kind review! We are so happy that our indicators are truly making a positive difference in your trading journey. Wishing you even more success.
            Danny Tsang
            288
            Danny Tsang 2025.04.07 12:49 
             

            I've been using this indicator for a week, this indicator always deliver reliable entry and exit signals. Further, with the multi-timeframe analysis, it can give an extra confirmation for trade decisions. Excellent indicator.

            INTRAQUOTES
            10824
            Resposta do desenvolvedor Somsri Sarkar 2025.04.15 04:12
            Thank you so much for your feedback. Glad you liked the indicator. This will surely help you make your trading journey easier with consistent profits. Wishing you all the best and happy trading!
            Phanny Ann
            748
            Phanny Ann 2025.02.14 18:56 
             

            Hydra Trend Rider is an excellent indicator for traders looking for clear and reliable entry and exit signals. Its simple yet effective design makes it easy to use, and the multi-timeframe analysis adds an extra layer of confirmation for trade decisions. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool can help improve your market timing and overall strategy. Highly recommended!

            INTRAQUOTES
            10824
            Resposta do desenvolvedor Somsri Sarkar 2025.04.07 13:02
            Thank you so much for your kind words! It means a lot to us. Very happy that you found this indicator helpful. Wishing you great success!
            Responder ao comentário