Session Shade

Session Shade (MT4) – Non-Trading Hours Background Shading

Overview

Session Shade is a lightweight MT4 chart utility indicator that visually highlights non-trading hours by shading the chart background.
It is designed to help you confirm your daily time-filter window at a glance.

This is a visualization tool only. It does not generate trading signals and it does not place, modify, or close any orders.

Key features

  • Shades non-trading hours (NG) on the chart background

  • Keeps trading hours (OK) clean and unshaded

  • Optional start/end vertical lines for the trading window

  • Optional info panel showing:

    • server time

    • TRADING OK / NG status

    • countdown to the next switch

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe (server-time based)

How it works

You define a daily trading window:

  • Trading Start (hour / minute)

  • Trading End (hour / minute)

The indicator shades the time outside that window as non-trading hours.

Main inputs (summary)

  • Enable_Shade

  • Shade_NonTrading_Hours

  • Shade_Trading_Hours (optional)

  • TradingStart_Hour / TradingStart_Minute

  • TradingEnd_Hour / TradingEnd_Minute

  • DaysToDraw_Back

  • Draw_StartEnd_VLines

  • Show_Panel (and panel settings)

  • Colors for shading and lines

Notes

  • Time calculations are based on your broker server time.

  • If your trading window crosses midnight, configure Start/End accordingly and verify on the chart.

  • This indicator is a visual utility tool only and does not provide trading signals.

Support

If you have questions or suggestions, please leave a comment on the product page.


