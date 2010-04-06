Session Shade
- Indicadores
- Shunsuke Kanaya
- Versão: 1.5
Session Shade (MT4) – Non-Trading Hours Background Shading
Overview
Session Shade is a lightweight MT4 chart utility indicator that visually highlights non-trading hours by shading the chart background.
It is designed to help you confirm your daily time-filter window at a glance.
This is a visualization tool only. It does not generate trading signals and it does not place, modify, or close any orders.
Key features
-
Shades non-trading hours (NG) on the chart background
-
Keeps trading hours (OK) clean and unshaded
-
Optional start/end vertical lines for the trading window
-
Optional info panel showing:
-
server time
-
TRADING OK / NG status
-
countdown to the next switch
-
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe (server-time based)
How it works
You define a daily trading window:
-
Trading Start (hour / minute)
-
Trading End (hour / minute)
The indicator shades the time outside that window as non-trading hours.
Main inputs (summary)
-
Enable_Shade
-
Shade_NonTrading_Hours
-
Shade_Trading_Hours (optional)
-
TradingStart_Hour / TradingStart_Minute
-
TradingEnd_Hour / TradingEnd_Minute
-
DaysToDraw_Back
-
Draw_StartEnd_VLines
-
Show_Panel (and panel settings)
-
Colors for shading and lines
Notes
-
Time calculations are based on your broker server time.
-
If your trading window crosses midnight, configure Start/End accordingly and verify on the chart.
-
This indicator is a visual utility tool only and does not provide trading signals.
Support
If you have questions or suggestions, please leave a comment on the product page.