The Unstoppable Signals (BB-AO-MACD System) indicator is an all-in-one tool for catching high-probability moves in the market. It fuses the power of three proven indicators—Bollinger Bands (BB), Awesome Oscillator (AO), and MACD—into one system that gives confirmed, non-repainting signals.

Why You Need This Indicator

This is a complete trend-following engine designed for precision and clarity.

Triple-Confirmation Power: We eliminate false moves by requiring all three major indicators (BB, AO, and MACD) to align before a signal is generated. You get a robust confirmation filter built-in.

Non-Repainting Arrows: Say goodbye to frustrating signals that disappear! This system generates BUY (white up) and SELL (red down) arrows only after the current candle is closed , ensuring your signal is final and reliable.

Smart Trend Filtering (EMA 200): Only take trades in the direction of the long-term trend. The optional EMA 200 Filter keeps you out of choppy waters and focused on high-momentum moves, dramatically improving your win rate.

Instant Alerts: Never miss a perfect entry again. Get immediate notifications via Alerts, Push Notifications (Mobile App), and Email the moment a confirmed signal appears.

Dashboard Info: Get a real-time summary of the market status (Signal, Trend, AO, MACD, BB Position) directly on your chart, keeping your analysis quick and easy.

Customizable Parameters

Tailor the system to your specific trading style and market:

BBPeriod: (Default: 20) — The period for the Bollinger Bands calculation.

BBDeviation: (Default: 2.0) — The deviation for the Bollinger Bands.

FastEMA: (Default: 12) — The fast-moving average period for MACD.

SlowEMA: (Default: 26) — The slow-moving average period for MACD. 1

SignalPeriod: (Default: 9) — The signal line period for MACD.

UseEMAFilter: (Default: true) — Enable or disable the EMA 200 trend filter for extra confirmation.

EMAPeriod: (Default: 200) — The period of the Exponential Moving Average filter.

EMAAppliedPrice: (Default: PRICE_CLOSE) — The price used for the EMA calculation.

EnableNotify: (Default: true) — Master switch for all alert notifications.

SendAlert: (Default: true) — Enable pop-up alerts in MetaTrader.

SendApp: (Default: true) — Enable mobile push notifications to your MetaTrader App.

SendEmail: (Default: false) — Enable email notifications.

AlertDelaySeconds: (Default: 60) — Minimum time delay between alerts for the same direction.

ArrowOffset: (Default: 10) — Space (in points) between the signal arrow and the candle.

Shift: (Default: 0) — Horizontal shift of the indicator plots.

Empower Your Decision-Making

