Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráfico 3DCCanvas3DViewRotationSet
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
ViewRotationSet
Define o ponto de enfoque para uma cena 3D.
|
void ViewRotationSet(
Parâmetros
&rotation
[in] Vetor que define os ângulos de Euler para calcular a direção de olhada em uma cena 3D.
Valor retornado
Não.
Observação
A definição da direção do olhar com ViewRotationSet() altera a matriz da visualização obtida em ViewMatrixGet().