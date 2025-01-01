DocumentaçãoSeções
ViewRotationSet

Define o ponto de enfoque para uma cena 3D.

void  ViewRotationSet(
   const DXVector3  &rotation      // vetor de ângulos de rotação 
   );

Parâmetros

&rotation

[in]  Vetor que define os ângulos de Euler para calcular a direção de olhada em uma cena 3D.

Valor retornado

Não.

Observação

A definição da direção do olhar com ViewRotationSet() altera a matriz da visualização obtida em ViewMatrixGet().